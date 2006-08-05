Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Gail Sikevitz, executive director, Dolores Kohl Education Foundation, named director, educational programming, Weigel Broadcasting, Chicago.

Cable TV

At Insight Communications: Greg Cameron, director, telecom legal affairs, New York, promoted to VP; Lanae Juffer, VP/general manager, Pittsburgh market, Comcast Communications, appointed district VP, Southwest Indiana district, Evansville, Ind.

Programming

Daniel Barnathan, executive VP, sales, marketing and promotions, 4Kids Entertainment, New York, named president, 4Kids ad sales.

Vlad Wolynetz, director, original programming and development, AMC, New York, named VP, production, series and movies.

R. Wayne Nelson, founder, Parachute Productions, tapped as executive producer, Dan Rather Reports, HDNet, Dallas.

Klaudia Bermudez-Key, VP/general manager, advertising sales, Latin America, Sony Pictures Television International, Miami, promoted to senior VP/general manager.

Named VP of original scripted series programming at USA Network, New York: Lindsay Sloane, director of original scripted series programming; and Michael Sluchan, director of original scripted series programming.

Tom Halleen, VP, programming and scheduling, AMC, New York, promoted to senior VP.

Sean Murtagh, VP, finance and administration, CNN News Group, New York, named VP, finance and accounting, Court TV, New York.

Tammy Haddad, executive producer, Hardball With Chris Matthews/primetime political director, MSNBC, named Washington VP, overseeing political and election coverage.

At The Tube Media Corp., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.: Pat LaPlatney, executive VP, Westwood One, New York, appointed CEO/member, board of directors; Shane Coppola, recently president/CEO/member, board of directors, Westwood One, New York, named chairman, board of directors.

Erik Arneson, director, public relations, Speed, Charlotte, N.C., promoted to VP, media relations.

Journalism

At KPIX San Francisco: Lena Sullivan and James Reid, producers, Eye on the Bay, promoted to senior producers.

Frank Vascellaro, primary anchor, KARE Minneapolis, named co-anchor, 6 p.m. newscast, WCCO Minneapolis.

Sean McLaughlin, weekday meteorologist/weather anchor, Sunday edition, Weekend Today, NBC News, MSNBC, joins KPHO Phoenix as chief meteorologist/anchor, Sunday-evening newscasts.

Kim Wheeler, weekend anchor, WKYC Cleveland, promoted to morning anchor/reporter.

Eric Roby, weekend anchor/reporter, WPEC West Palm Beach, Fla., promoted to weeknight anchor.

At KOVR Sacramento, Calif.: Mike Dello Stritto, reporter, KTNV Las Vegas, named reporter; Jeff James, chief meteorologist, KGUN Tucson, Ariz., joins as morning and noon meteorologist.

Manuel Bojorquez, reporter, KNXV Phoenix, joins WSB Atlanta as reporter.

Scott Sabol, weekend meteorologist, WJW Cleveland, promoted to weekday meteorologist.

At KTVT/KTXA Dallas: Stacey Elgin, freelancer, WAGA Atlanta/CNN Headline News, Atlanta, joins as co-anchor, weekday 7-9 p.m. evening news; Gerry Seith, chief meteorologist, KPLR St. Louis, named chief meteorologist, weekday 7-9 p.m. evening news; Chuck Fisher, sports reporter/fill-in sports anchor, KTVK Phoenix, named weekend sports anchor/reporter, KTXA.

Kirsten Joyce, weekday early-morning anchor, KTVN Reno, Nev., joins the KTVK Phoenix weekend evening news team as co-anchor, effective Sept. 5.

Matt Lorch, anchor/reporter, WPLG Miami, named anchor/reporter, early-evening broadcast, WHDH Boston.

Lauren Bercarich, weekend anchor/reporter, WSIL Paducah, Ky./Cape Girardeau, Mo./Harrisburg, Pa., named general assignment reporter, WKRC Cincinnati.

Nico Belha, weekend anchor/reporter, WGHP High Point, N.C., named morning-show traffic reporter, WTTG Washington.

Michael Castro, broadcast and cable consultant, MC Television Production, New York, joins National Geographic Television, Washington, as VP, operations.

Technology

At Aurora Networks, Santa Clara, Calif.: Michael Crotts, regional account executive, C-COR Inc., named VP, national accounts; Tom DeMuse, senior account manager, ADC, joins as account manager, Mid-America region.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Robert FitzGerald, president, Initiative Japan/head of North Asia operations, appointed executive VP/managing director, East Coast region, Initiative North America, New York.

Radio

Mary Nease, VP, corporate human resources, St. Paul Travelers, named senior VP, human resources, American Public Media Group, St. Paul, Minn., effective Sept. 1.

Allied Fields

Named to the board of directors at American Cable Association, Pittsburgh: Chairman, Patrick Knorr, Sunflower Broadband; vice-chair, Dave Keefe, Atlantic Broadband; members: Bruce Beard, Millennium Digital Media; Allan Block, Buckeye Cablevision; Doug Fuller, NPG Cable; Jim Gleason, New Wave Communications; Dan Ryan, RPM Group; and Steve Simmons, Patriot Media.

Anne Cecere, assistant, film/TV relations, BMI, Los Angeles, named associate director.