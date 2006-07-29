Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Broadcast TV

Ed Conrad, CFO, Bahakel Communications, Charlotte, N.C., named executive VP/CFO, Main Line Broadcasting, Philadelphia.

Pam McKeta, director, online services, learning media department, WETA Washington, named to the new position of director, digital media.

Paula Madison, president/general manager, KNBC/regional general manager, KVEA/KWHY Los Angeles, adds executive VP, diversity, NBC Universal.

Cable TV

Robert Broussard, executive VP, business affairs, Rainbow Media Holdings, Boston, named president, Rainbow Network sales.

Paul Meltzer, VP, product development and operations, Optimum Online, Cablevision, appointed senior VP, product management, Insight Communications, New York.

At Comcast: Ray Kistler, general manager, Comcast, Mobile, Ala., promoted to VP/general manager; Tim Hagan, general manager, Comcast, central Kentucky, assumes responsibility for systems joining Comcast from Adelphia Communications in Huntington and Red House, W.Va.; Amy Smith, regional senior VP, central Pennsylvania, appointed regional senior VP, Philadelphia Metro; Jim Samaha, senior VP/general manager, Commonwealth Telephone Co., Dallas, Pa., joins as regional senior VP, central Pennsylvania; Luis Casanova, senior program officer, The Meadows Foundation, Dallas, tapped as VP, communications and public affairs, Comcast, Michigan region.

Programming

At Tribune: L. Clark Morehouse III, senior VP/advertising sales, Tribune Entertainment Co., Los Angeles, appointed executive VP/general manager; Marc S. Schacher, VP, programming and development, Tribune Broadcasting, upped to senior VP.

Bill Bergofin, VP, marketing, Shepardson, Stern & Kaminsky, New York, named to the newly created post of senior VP, marketing and promotion, OLN, Stamford, Conn., with oversight of the network’s rebranding and renaming to Versus.

Tim Healy, executive producer, MTV production, MTV, New York, promoted to VP, production.

Journalism

Steve Mariucci, head coach, San Francisco 49ers, joins NFL Network, Mt. Laurel, N.J., as analyst.

John Overall, anchor, morning and noon newscasts, KPHO Phoenix, named anchor, weekend News 4 evening edition, and general assignment reporter, KVOA Tucson, Ariz.

Sarah Just, senior producer, Nightline, named senior producer, digital media, ABC News.com and ABC News Now, Washington.

Katie McCall, general assignment reporter/ fill-in-anchor, KHWB Houston, named general assignment reporter, WBBM Chicago.

David Schechter, investigative reporter, WCCO Minneapolis, named general assignment reporter, WFAA Dallas.

Danielle Dubetz, traffic reporter, WRIC Richmond, Va., named traffic reporter, WPTV West Palm Beach, Fla., effective Aug. 8

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Chris Bellitti, senior manager international communications, ESPN, New York, named director, corporate communications, FSN, New York.

Corrie Howard, senior account representative, southeast region, A&E Television Networks, Atlanta, appointed account manager, Southern region, The Tennis Channel, Atlanta.

Alex Frisbie, VP, creative services, Cramer, Norwood, Mass., named director, creative business development, VideoLink Inc., Watertown, Mass.

Dereck Messana, regional multicultural account manager, National Cable Communications, joins Adlink as director, sales, Hispanic division AdConexión, Los Angeles.

Technology

Matt Hartle, head of 3D department, A/V division, BLT, Hollywood, Calif., named 3D motion graphics director, Devastudios Inc., Venice, Calif.

Ho Kim, director, national business development, Charter Communications, Atlanta, joins Vyyo Inc., Atlanta, as director, sales, Western territory.

Allied Fields

Alisa Bergman and Stuart Ingis, Internet policy, marketing and privacy lobbyists, join Venable LLP as partners in the firm’s Washington office.

Brenda Camberos, entertainment reporter, Spanish-language newspaper La Opinión, named associate director, media relations, BMI, Los Angeles.