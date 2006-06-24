Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

BROADCAST TV

Jennifer Sweenie, research director, KXAS Fort Worth, Texas, joins KTVT/KTXA Fort Worth as an account executive.

Jeff McDiarmid, regional account executive, KOMO Seattle, rejoins KSTW Seattle as local sales manager.

At WUTB Baltimore: Brock Abernathy, regional account executive, WNUV Baltimore, joins as national sales manager; Michael O’Toole, promotions manager, promoted to VP of creative services.

Kingsley Smith, assistant news director, KDFW Dallas, named VP of news, KTVI St. Louis.

JOURNALISM

Lisa Guerrero, former sideline reporter for ABC’s Monday Night Football, joins Inside Edition as West Coast correspondent, Los Angeles.

Frank Vascellaro, anchor, KARE Minneapolis/St. Paul, joins WCCO Minneapolis/St. Paul as anchor, 6 p.m. newscast.

Former NFL MVP Rich Gannon and play-by play announcer Kevin Harlan, CBS Sports, will announce Green Bay Packers pre-season games in conjunction with WFRV Green Bay, Wis.

CABLE TV

Dana Klinghoffer, publicist, Fox News Channel, promoted to senior publicist.

Thomas Pahnke, executive producer, Fox Sports Net North, Minneapolis, appointed director of operations, Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, Bethesda, Md.

PROGRAMMING

Bill Hilary, president/CEO, BBC America, appointed president, Magna Global Entertainment, New York.

Dex Deboree, producer, Rock Paper Scissors, Los Angeles, joins the Ebeling Group as executive producer, Los Angeles.

Perkins Miller, senior VP, Business Group, Intrawest, named senior VP, digital media, NBC Universal Sports & Olympics, New York.

Kim Fleary, senior VP, Comedy Development, UPN, named executive VP, comedy development, The CW.

At NBC Universal: Grace Wu, VP, casting, NBC Universal Television Studio, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior VP, casting, NBC Entertainment; Steven O’Neill, VP, casting, NBC Entertainment, New York, replaces Wu; Jennifer McNamara, casting director, 30 Rock, joins as VP, casting, NBC Entertainment.

Scott Vila, executive producer, Medical Investigation, named VP of original programming, A&E Network, New York.

Bob Peterson, producer/editor, NBC News, New York, named creative director, CBS News, New York.

Ronald Stitt, VP, digital media, ABC Television Stations, named VP, digital media and Internet operations, Fox Television Stations.

Jeffrey Edell, president/CEO, MFC Development Corp., New York, named president/COO, DIC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif.

At the Hallmark Channel: Laura J. Lee, senior director, Central Region, promoted to regional VP, Eastern and Central Regions; Lisa Barroso, manager, Central Region, promoted to director.

At Reelz Channel, New York: Geoff Figgis, VP of affiliate relations and national accounts, Court TV, named regional VP of affiliate relations, Eastern region, New York; Geri Ginder, account VP, sales and marketing, Showtime, named regional VP of affiliate relations, central region, Minneapolis; Jon Landa, VP, CSTV, appointed regional VP of affiliate relations, Western region, Los Angeles; Pamela Haas Howell, VP, affiliate relations, promoted to VP, affiliate marketing.

At Fuse, New York: Alex Campbell, VP of programming and production, promoted to VP of development; Danny Passman, series development, VH1, appointed director of development of original programming; Elma Cremin, programming consultant, Lime Media, named director of acquisitions.

Paul Zulkoski, formerly with Inspiration Network and Home Box Office, joins The Sportsman Channel, Big Bend, Wis., as director of affiliate sales, Western Region.

Ben Zurier, senior VP, programming strategy, VH1, New York, promoted to senior VP, programming strategy, for VH1, VH1 Classic and MHD.

INTERNET

At Internet Broadcasting, Minneapolis: Paul Bremer, VP, strategic sales, Internet Broadcasting, upped to executive VP of sales; Margee Anderson, Midwest account manager, E! Online, named managing director, Midwest sales; Terri Slater, national account executive, NYPost.com, joins as senior account executive.

TECHNOLOGY

Jerry Gepner, CTO, Vitec Broadcast Group, UK, named chief technology consultant, HTN Communication, New York.

Kirk Schenck, executive VP, business and legal affairs, Fox Television Studios, named CEO, RDF USA, Santa Monica, Calif.

Gary Marenzi, president, Paramount International Television, named president, Ensequence, Portland, Ore.

ALLIED FIELDS

At the Broadcasters’ Foundation board of directors: Elected to a three-year term: DickFerguson, retired COO, Cox Radio; Paul Karpowicz, president/CEO, Meredith Broadcasting; Larry Oliver, VP/general manager/publisher, Reed Television Group; and John Reardon, president/CEO of Tribune Broadcasting. Re-elected: Phil Lombardo, chair; Edward McLaughlin, chair emeritus; and Gordon Hastings, president. Stu Olds, president/CEO, Katz Media Corp., was elected vice-chair; Richard Buckley was elected treasurer.