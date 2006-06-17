Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

BROADCAST TV

Lisa Wagner, account executive, YES Network, New York, promoted to director of ad sales, New York.

Peter Lops, VP, financial planning and analysis, NFL, named VP, finance, MyNetworkTV, Los Angeles.

Claire Leka, correspondent, CNN, joins WCBS New York and CBS Newspath as a freelance reporter.

At WITI Milwaukee: Mark Krueger, news editor, WTMJ Milwaukee, joins as daytime assignment editor; Tasha Gunderson, account executive, WVTV/WCGV Milwaukee, joins in the same capacity; Matthew Plumley, graphic designer, WDJT Milwaukee, joins in the same capacity; Jeremy Mews, photojournalist, WVTV, joins in the same capacity; Michael Varichak, accountant, General Thermo Dynamics, Hampton Falls, N.H., named accounts receivable analyst.

Steve Lacy, anchor for the morning and noon newscasts, WWLP Springfield, Mass., named general assignment reporter and co-anchor, Weekend EyeOpener, Sunday 10 a.m. and midday newscasts, WCVB Boston.

At KTVT Dallas/Ft. Worth: Scott Diener, news director, KTVK Phoenix, joins in the same capacity; Clint Bond, news operations manager, KXAS Ft. Worth, appointed assignment editor; Gerardo Lopez, assignment editor, KXAN Austin, Texas, joins in the same capacity; Brent Flynn, editor, the Advocate and Home + Heritage magazines, named investigative producer.

Melissa Fountain, writer/producer, WOFL/WRBW Orlando, Fla., named creative services director, WHAG Hagerstown, Md.

CABLE TV

Len Falter, senior VP, field operations & administration, Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y., named VP/general manager for Fresno, Calif., Comcast.

PROGRAMMING

Laura Kirin, account executive, ABC Family & Kids, Burbank, Calif., named account executive, advertising sales & marketing, DIC Entertainment, Burbank.

Dan Suratt, VP, business and new media development, NBC Olympics, named executive VP, digital media and business development, Lifetime Entertainment Services, New York.

Hilary Rushnell, head of special projects, DGA, Los Angeles, named manager of development, Lion Television, Santa Monica, Calif.

Brian Black, founder/creative director, Black Light Design, appointed VP, interactive media, Concrete Pictures, Philadelphia.

Comedian Bill Engvall, Blue Collar Comedy Tour, named host, Country Fried Home Videos, CMT.

At MSNBC, New York: Dan Abrams, anchor, The Abrams Report, named general manager of the network; Phil Griffin, VP, primetime programming, NBC News, named executive in charge.

Patrick Jacobs, account director, Showtime Networks, named VP, sales and marketing, MavTV, Denver.

Nick Johnson, chief revenue officer, Revenue Science, New York, appointed VP, advertising sales, Reuters America, New York.

JOURNALISM

Carl Bilek, acting news director, KWGN Denver, named news director.

Dave Schermer, special project producer, KFMB San Diego, named news director, KSBY San Luis Obispo, Calif.

RADIO

John Gehron, regional VP/market manager, Clear Channel Radio, Chicago, named general manager, Harpo Radio Inc., Chicago.

NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice joins Sirius Radio, New York, as co-host, The Afternoon Blitz.

ADVERTISING/MARKETING/PR

Melinda Jeffries, account consultant, named account development executive, Experian Research Services, Schaumburg, Ill.

Sam Armando, director of broadcast research, Starcom USA, Chicago, promoted to senior VP.