Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, B&C (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010)

BROADCAST TV

Tod A. Smith, VP/media director, Peter A. Mayer Advertising, New Orleans, named president/general manager, KMSB/KTTU Tucson, Ariz.

J.R. Jackson, general sales manager, KOVR Sacramento, Calif., named local marketing manager, KMPH Fresno, Calif.

Scott Saldinger, local sales manager, KGPE Fresno, Calif., named local marketing manager, KFRE Fresno.

Russ Parsley, producer/director, KMPH/KFRE Fresno, Calif., named new media marketing specialist for both stations.

Chuck Samuels, news director, WHAM Rochester, N.Y., promoted to VP/general manager.

Teri Gutierrez, account executive, KNGY San Francisco, named account executive, KBHK San Francisco.

JOURNALISM

Pat McReynolds, reporter/anchor, KING Seattle, joins WTKR Norfolk, Va., as anchor.

Richelle Carey, morning anchor, KMOV St. Louis, named anchor, CNN Headline Prime.

Chris Daniels, freelancer, KING Seattle, becomes full-time reporter.

Shawn Lindsey, primary co-anchor, KJTV Lubbock, Texas, named weekend morning anchor/reporter, KTVI St. Louis.

Kimberly Tere, weekend anchor, KTVL Medford, Ore., joins KTNV Las Vegas as reporter/ fill-in anchor.

Jake Tapper, reporter, ABC News, named senior national correspondent, Washington.

Nicole Lapin, investigative reporter/anchor, KPSP Palm Springs, Calif., named news anchor, CNN Pipeline.

Ron Reagan joins KIRO Seattle as host of midday show The Ron Reagan Show and will also provide a daily commentary.

Bob Greene, reporter, WWL New Orleans, moves to WFAA Dallas in the same capacity.

Sandra Mitchell, reporter, KCBS Los Angeles, promoted to anchor.

Arran Andersen, weekend anchor and reporter, KOLD Tucson, Ariz., named weekend anchor/reporter at KOVR Sacramento, Calif.

Kristine Harrington, freelancer, KTNV Las Vegas, becomes full-time reporter.

Elliot Weiler, consumer reporter, WBRE Wilkes-Barre–Scranton, Pa., joins KTVI St. Louis as Contact 2 consumer reporter.

Candice Little, weekend anchor, WLOS Asheville, N.C., joins WCCB Charlotte, N.C., as morning anchor.

CABLE TV

At A&E Television Networks, New York: JenniferBall, director, affiliate marketing, promoted to VP, affiliate marketing; Nani Shin-Wannemacher, account director, affiliate sales & marketing, promoted to VP, affiliate sales & marketing, Northeast region.

Laura Galietta-Cotter, VP, consumer marketing, National Geographic Channel, joins Scripps Networks as VP, ad sales marketing, Food Network and Fine Living.

PROGRAMMING

Diane Tryneski, senior VP, Discovery Production Group, Silver Spring, Md., promoted to executive VP.

Promotions at Fox Broadcasting Co.: Shannon Ryan, executive director of publicity, to VP, entertainment publicity; Elissa Johansmeier, executive director, publicity and corporate communications, to VP, publicity and corporate communications; Jason Clark, director of publicity, to executive director; publicity managers ToddAdair, Jill HudsonBell and Kim Fitzgerald Kurland to director of publicity; senior publicists Alexandra Gillespie, Joshua Governale and Michael Roach to manager.