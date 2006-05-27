Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Brian Giesenschlag, weekend sports anchor and co-anchor of SportsWrap, Fox19 Sports Cincinnati, promoted to sports director.

Carrie Krane, associate producer, marketing and creative services, KPIX/KBHK San Francisco, promoted to local program producer.

Jim Lushine, warning coordination meteorologist, National Weather Service, entered into an exclusive agreement with NBC 6 and NBC Weather Plus, Miramar, Fla., to provide insight and forecasts.

Don Ennis, executive producer, WVIT Hartford, Conn., named news producer, Weekend Today, NBC.

Glenn Glazer, weekday morning weather anchor, KENS San Antonio, becomes weekend weather anchor, WPTV West Palm Beach, Fla.

Jillann Ivan, account executive, KDFW Dallas, joins KTXA Dallas in the same capacity.

Mike Weir, executive producer, KGMB Honolulu, joins KPIX San Francisco in the same capacity.

At KGAN Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Emily Grossman, weekend producer, becomes writer; Brian Neal, producer, KCRA Sacramento, Calif., joins in the same capacity.

Joyce Garbaciak, retired anchor, WITI Milwaukee, named contributing correspondent, WISN Milwaukee.

Bill Greenwood has retired from ABC News after 26 years as a correspondent in the network's Washington bureau and 50 years in broadcasting.

Cable TV

Rick Swanson, VP of marketing, Qube Learning, named director of marketing and programming, KING, KONG and NorthWest Cable News, Seattle.

Maria Dwyer, VP, affiliate sales and marketing, here!, New York, promoted to senior VP, distribution and sales.

At Comcast: Farrel Ryder, general manager, Comcast Systems, Florence, Ala., named general manager, Southern Mississippi; Joe Berwanger, VP/general manager, WDIV Detroit, appointed regional VP, Michigan, Comcast Spotlight.

At Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y.: P. Mark Ng, VP, global treasury, XL Global Services, becomes assistant treasurer; John Bier, senior VP/treasurer, will retire at the end of 2006.

Kim Hurwitz, director of marketing, DirecTV, joins The Tube Music Network as affiliate relations director.

At Turner: John McNamara, national sales manager, Turner Sports ad sales, promoted to senior VP; Veronica Sheehan, VP, network operations and original programming, Turner Broadcasting Systems, named senior VP, network operations, TBS.

Programming

At A. Smith & Co, Los Angeles: Sean Atkins, senior VP, promoted to executive VP; Mariana Manela, manager of development, promoted to director of development.

Lewis Bogach, senior director, CMT, Nashville, Tenn., promoted to VP, program development and production.

At RDF Media USA, Santa Monica, Calif.: Tony Yates, co-executive producer of Supernanny, tapped as COO; Wendy Roth, executive producer, Wife Swap, promoted to executive VP, New York.

Melissa Fallon, executive director, Davie-Brown Entertainment, Los Angeles, promoted to VP of television and emerging media.

Glen Charles, co-creator and co-executive producer of Cheers, has joined the board of directors, Educational Adventures, Charlotte, N.C.

At Blair Television: Craig Hickox, sales manager, Petry Media Corp., tapped as VP/director of sales; Doug Pfaff, group sales manager, New York Jets, named to director of sales.

Radio

J.P. Hannan, senior VP/CFO, Lambert Television Inc., Beverly Hills, named VP, finance, radio division, Lincoln Financial Media, Atlanta.

Michael Oringer, director of marketing, Coca-Cola, appointed to senior VP/general sales manager, Altitude Group, CBS Radio, New York.

Matt Bush, news bureau chief, Metro Networks, Pittsburgh, has joined the WMAL(AM) Washington news team as reporter/anchor.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Bob Marino, director of advertising sales, Rainbow Media, promoted to VP, advertising sales, New York region.

Technology

At OmniBus Systems: James Howard, sales, Harris Broadcasting, to new channel sales program, Seattle; Byars Cole, business development manager, Siemens Business Services Media, to sales manager, East Coast and PBS Accounts, New York.

At Anystream, Sterling, Va., Bob Blair, CFO, current analysis, named CFO; Bill Holding, VP, strategic marketing and international into Networks, named senior VP, strategic development; Kevin McCartney, sales director, Spirent Communications, appointed senior VP, sales; Chris Nicotra, VP, integration services, Highspeed America Inc., named senior VP, agility products.

Frank Delle Donne, senior director of sales, Optical Solutions Inc., becomes director of sales for the Eastern region, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Old Bridge, N.J.

David Potter, senior technology architect, CNN, becomes senior consultant, National TeleConsultants, Glendale, Calif.

Jack Gault, executive VP, Time Warner, named to board of directors, OpVista Inc, Milpitas, Calif.

Dave Satin, digital imaging technician, feature films including Miami Vice, joins Mega Playground, New York, in the same capacity.

Russell Arons, VP of marketing/general manager, Mattel Inc., becomes VP, marketing, InfoSpace Inc., Bellevue, Wash.

Michelle Schroeder, senior account executive, Moviola, appointed sales executive, Archion, Burbank, Calif.