Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, B&C (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010)

Broadcast TV

At WMAQ Chicago, Sales: Jordan Gray, sales manager, HRP, named account manager; Jeremy Butterfield, account executive, WBBM Chicago, named account manager; Adam Engberg, account executive, Gannett Broadcasting, Washington, appointed account manager.

Robert L. Powers, local sales manager, KIMA Yakima, Wash., appointed general manager of KAZW Yakima.

Steve Kraycik, news director, KTXL Sacramento, Calif., named news director, KCPQ Seattle.

Aaron Pero, news producer, KRON San Francisco, promoted to news director.

Cable TV

Valerie Dole, director of marketing, Relavis Corp., appointed director, customer communications, Insight Communications, New York.

Programming

At A&E Television Networks: Mary Heed, VP, ad sales research, E! Networks, named VP, sales research, A&E Television Networks; Jason Villar, senior manager, ad sales research, VH1/MTV/MTV2, tapped as director, ad sales research, The History Channel; Matt Stueland, manager, programming research, promoted to director, programming and marketing research, A&E Network/The Biography Channel; Michael Feeney, VP, corporate communications and public affairs, A&E Television Networks, promoted to senior VP, corporate communications; Dan Silberman, director, press and publicity, Bravo Network/NBC Universal, appointed senior director, publicity, A&E Network.

Michael Schreiber, manager, business development, ad sales, CNBC, appointed director, new media, NBC Universal Cable, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Keith Cox, executive VP, comedy and alternative development, The WB, joins TV Land/Nick at Nite in the newly created position of executive VP, original programming, New York.

Brett Gandel, director, broadband, NBC Universal, named director, strategy and business development, ABC News Digital Media Group.

At Sony Pictures Television International, Tom Davidson, general manager, SPTI global channel brand AXN, Central Europe, Budapest, promoted to VP, International Networks; Stephen White, COO, TV1 Sydney, replaces Davidson as general manager.

Dave Matthews, director of national accounts, Ad Conexcion, named senior business development leader, Telemundo.

Paul Speaker, president, RKO Pictures, appointed president, Time4 Entertainment.

Doug Jackson, general manager, Technicolor Disney Japan, named executive director of network operations, Technicolor Network Services.

At Court TV, Creative Services: Chris Goveia, senior director, network design, promoted to VP, network graphic design; Rich Williams, creative director, ABC Sports promotion and marketing, named VP, creative services.

Brian J. Diamond, VP, sports and specials, Spike TV, promoted to senior VP, sports and specials.

Lewis Bogach, senior director, CMT, promoted to VP, program development & production.

Journalism

At ABC NewsOne: Stephanie Sy, correspondent, London, relocates to the New York bureau; Gloria Riviera, correspondent, New York, moves to ABC's London bureau; Maya Kulycky, correspondent, CNBC, joins as correspondent, Washington.

Laurie Luhn, director of booking, Washington bureau, Fox News Channel, promoted to director of booking for the network.

Radio

Larry Gifford, program director, ESPN Radio Network, named program director for ESPN radio station KSPN Los Angeles.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Paul Gorgei, Redskins sales manager, Redskins Radio Network, named sports sponsorship manager, Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, Bethesda, Md.

Jennifer Novotny, public relations counselor, Bottom Line Marketing and Public Relations, joins Bader Rutter & Associates, Milwaukee, as account executive, public relations group.

Jodie McAfee, VP, business development, Turner Media Group, promoted to senior VP, corporate development and marketing.

Technology

Steve Quinn, senior VP, Sony Music, named COO, ROO Media Corp.