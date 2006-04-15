Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Patrick Mullen, former president, Tribune Broadcasting, joins Fox Television Stations as VP/general manager, WFLD/WPWR Chicago.

Christopher Manson, news director, WMBD/WYZZ Peoria, Ill., Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc., named VP of news.

Steve Poitras,station manager, KBHK San Francisco, named VP/station manager.

Rob Halpern, VP of sales, WVTM Birmingham, Ala., named general sales manager, WESH Orlando, Fla.

At WBBM Chicago: John Freberg, president, Freberg Engineering, Homewood, Ill., named manager of technical operations; Mike Kotnaur, post-production editor, Film and Tape Works, Chicago, joins as a local program and commercial producer.

Cable TV

Edward S. Pardini, senior regional VP, Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia and Wilmington, Del., Comcast Corp., appointed senior VP, North Central Division, Des Moines, Iowa, Mediacom Communications Corp.

Chris Shaffer, national director of affiliate sales, Starz Entertainment Group LLC, Atlanta, named director of residential product marketing, Arkansas/Kansas region, Cox Communications, Wichita, Kan.

At Comcast Atlanta Region: Debra Cramerpromoted to director of marketing, Corrie Michals, product manager, promoted to director of new technologies.

Programming

At The CW: Michael Roberts, executive VP, current programming, The WB, named executive VP, current programming;Lori Openden, senior VP, talent and casting, UPN, named senior VP, talent and casting.

Tara Ruben-Ciscone, partner/associate media director, MindShare, New York, joins Superstation WGN, New York, as account executive.

Ramsey A. Naito, consultant/executive producer of made-for-video movies, named VP, long-form development, Cartoon Network, Burbank, Calif.

Dina Marovich, head of the Los Angeles office of Mediaedge:cia, appointed VP of media, Paramount Home Entertainment, Hollywood.

Denise Conroy-Galley, director of research, The Outdoor Channel, Temecula, Calif., promoted to VP, marketing and research.

Edward R. Leon, senior VP of production, Sí TV, Los Angeles, adds responsibilities as acting head of programming.

At Bravo, New York: Kris Slava, VP of acquisitions and scheduling, Trio, New York, named VP, digital content and acquisitions; Andrew Ulanoff, art director, print and digital, named art director for the network. Promotions at BravoTV.com: Michael Brown, senior producer, to production director; Jason Comis, designer, to senior designer; Peter Yoo, associate Web producer, to Web producer.

Rita Street joins Mike Young Productions, Los Angeles, as VP, development, in a non-exclusive arrangement with her Radar Cartoons consultancy.

Karyn Wulbrun, senior talent executive, E! Networks, Los Angeles, promoted to director of talent, film.

Journalism

Dan Ponce, weekend morning anchor/general assignment reporter, WILX Lansing, Mich., joins WLS Chicago as a general assignment reporter April 17.

KENNY CHOI, weekend sports anchor/reporter, KOKI Tulsa, Okla., joins SportsNet New York as anchor/reporter.

SHANNON OGDEN, anchor/reporter, New England Cable News, Boston, joins WTLV Jacksonville, Fla., as primary anchor.

DENISE VALDEZ, weekend co-anchor/reporter, KNBC Los Angeles, becomes noon/4 p.m. weekday anchor, KLAS Las Vegas.

JAMISON UHLER, reporter, WFTV Orlando, Fla., joins WCAU Philadelphia in the same capacity.

ANASTASIYA BOLTON, reporter, WABM Birmingham, Ala., joins KUSA Denver as reporter.

JADE HERNANDEZ, reporter, KSHB Kansas City, Mo., joins KTVU San Francisco as a general assignment reporter.

JENNIFER HAYNES, morning weathercaster, KRCG Jefferson City, Mo., becomes morning/noon weathercaster, WTVR Richmond, Va.

KENNETRA PULLIAMS, sports reporter, WTVR Richmond, Va., joins Metro Sports, Kansas City, Mo., in the same capacity.

CARISSA LAWSON, 5:30 p.m. co-anchor, WWAY Wilmington, N.C., joins WLKY Louisville, Ky., as 5:30 p.m. co-anchor.

JEFF JAMES, morning meteorologist, KTVX Salt Lake City, becomes primary weeknight meteorologist, KGUN Tucson, Ariz.

CAROLINA LEID, reporter, Central Florida News 13, Orlando, Fla., joins WEWS Cleveland as reporter.

MIKE STONE, weekend meteorologist, WEWS Cleveland, joins WTOL Toledo, Ohio, as morning meteorologist.

Radio

At ABC Radio Networks, New York: Carey Davis, VP/general manager, Spanish Broadcasting System, New York, appointed VP, multicultural sales; Belia Jimenez, director of sales development research, promoted to director, multicultural research; MaraLynn Montes, research associate, The Wall Street Journal Radio Network, named associate manager, sales development research.

Technology

At Princeton Server Group, Princeton, N.J.: Steve Israelsky, director of sales, promoted to VP of sales; Henry Lisenbee, national sales manager, for Versa-Cast Automation (formerly Scott Video), Durant, Okla., joins as regional sales manager.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Interep, New York, promotions to VP/regional manager for Interep West: Joanna Valentine, VP, operations, will oversee day-to-day internal operations for the West Coast; Bruce Klein, regional VP/director of sales for D&R Radio, and Jana Cosgrove, executive VP/general manager for CBS Radio Sales, will head strategic sales-development efforts at all West Coast agencies.