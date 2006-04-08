Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Eric Lerner, president/general manager, KFSN Fresno, Calif., becomes VP/general manager, KIRO Seattle.

Cable TV

Michael Brady, director, state and federal affairs, Michigan Municipal League, Lansing, Mich., named VP, government and regulatory affairs, Comcast, Midwest division, Southfield, Mich.

Programming

At The Cable Center, Denver: Jennifer Kaufling, financial supervisor, Micro Motion, Boulder, Colo., named accounting manager; Dolly Bonner, manager, The Programming Institute at The Cable Center, promoted to director, programs and education, for the department.

At NBC Universal Cable, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.: Laureen Lane, manager, affiliate ad sales, Eastern region, promoted to director; Carla Carey, manager, affiliate ad sales, Western region, tapped as director; Maria Murrow, senior manager, affiliate marketing, promoted to director; Darlene Hensley, director, affiliate ad sales and marketing, named director, affiliate field marketing and ad sales; Gina DaDan, director, affiliate ad sales and marketing, named director, affiliate field marketing and ad sales; Michael Pilon, manager, affiliate ad sales, Midwestern region, named manager, affiliate field marketing and ad sales; Meredith Weiner, national accounts coordinator, named field marketing and ad sales account executive.

Douglas A. Lee, founder, Lee Consulting Co., New York, named executive VP, new media, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc., Los Angeles.

Susan Sullivan, news director, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., named VP, news, daytime programming.

Dave Ward, senior VP, programming and marketing, Emmis Television, named senior VP, business development, The Daily Buzz, Orlando, Fla.

Denise Conroy-Galley, director, research, The Outdoor Channel, Temecula, Calif., promoted to the newly created position of VP, marketing and research.

Diane Schieman-Christman, director, advancement and communication, The Denver Public Library, named VP, development, The Cable Center, Denver.

David Hansfield, VP, business development, PIC-TV, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP.

At Court TV Online: Stella Min, senior design director, named senior director, online creative; Davina Willett, senior manager, online development, upped to director; Brad Dunn, deputy managing editor, Courttv.com, upped to managing editor; Harriet Ryan, senior correspondent, Courttv.com, named special senior correspondent; Andrew Brooks, senior producer, online development, named director; Harry Swartz-Turfle, producer named senior producer.

At MTV, New York, in series development and animation: Liz Gateley, VP, MTV production development, promoted to senior VP; Chris Linn, executive in charge of production, development, and animation, upped to senior VP, production.

At National Geographic Television & Film, kids programming and production, Los Angeles: Michael Karsh, development coordinator, promoted to manager, current series and development; Andy Riddle, administrative department assistant, promoted to senior administrative assistant.

Chris Swan, managing director of affiliate sales, The Golf Channel, Orlando, Fla., named senior VP, distribution and business development, HorseRacing TV, Arcadia, Calif.

Steve Smith, managing director, International Networks/AZN, appointed managing director, Playboy Television International, entertainment group, Los Angeles.

Rick Beispel, VP, new business development, MTV, New York, named senior VP, national advertising sales, VH1, New York.

David Reid, director, Xbox Worldwide Platform Marketing, Micro­soft, joins GameTap, Atlanta, as VP, marketing.

At Sony Pictures Television, Culver City, Calif.: Eric Smith, office sales manager, TeleRep, joins as VP, Western region, Los Angeles; Thanda Belker, VP, pay television, promoted to senior VP.

Journalism

At WPTV, West Palm Beach, Fla.: Jamie Holmes, weekend morning co-anchor/reporter, named weekend evening co-anchor/reporter; Katie Brace, reporter, tapped as weekend morning co-anchor/reporter; Jay Cashmere, reporter, appointed weekend morning co-anchor/reporter; Eric Glasser, weekend anchor/reporter, KDFW Dallas, joins as reporter.

Kimberley Quesada, sales support supervisor, KBHK San Francisco, named account executive, new business development team, KPIX/KBHK San Francisco.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Interep, New York: Joanna Valentine, VP, operations, also named VP, regional manager, West Coast; Bruce Klein, regional VP/director, sales, D&R radio sales, adds VP, regional manager, West Coast agencies; Jana Cosgrove, executive VP/general manager, CBS Radio sales, takes on VP/regional manager, West Coast agencies.

Technology

Paul Forostowsky, executive VP/head of mobile division, Bluestreak Network Inc., Montreal, named CEO.

Eric Freeman, co-director/co-author, Head First, O'Reilly Media Inc., Sebastopol, Calif., named VP, technology, The Walt Disney Internet Group, North Hollywood, Calif.

At RGB Networks, San Mateo, Calif.: Dan Schoo, co-founder/VP, engineering, ZRON Networks Inc., named VP, engineering; Kirk Ross, controller, Infoblox Inc., named controller.

At Narrowstep Inc., New York: Stephen Beaumont, member, board of directors, appointed CEO; Iolo Jones, founder/CEO, continues as chief strategy officer and member, board of directors; Roger L. Werner Jr., founder, Speedvision, OLN/special advisor, Narrowstep, joins as member, board of directors.

Allied Fields

At BMI: Diane J. Almodovar, assistant VP, writer/publisher relations, Miami, promoted to VP. Olivia Gordon, director, performing rights, named to the newly created position of director, award research, special projects, Nashville, Tenn.