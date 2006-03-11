Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Broadcast TV

Mike Shippey, local sales manager, KQCA Sacramento, Calif., named national sales manager, WKBD Detroit.

Paul Grove, VP, national programming and production, WEDU Tampa, Fla., named president/CEO, WTCI Chattanooga, Tenn.

At WBBM Chicago: Naderé Nateghi, director, marketing and promotions, New Times Media Corp., Denver, named manager, marketing and Internet sales; Stephanie Keenan, account executive, promoted to local sales manager.

At WLWC Providence, R.I.: Gary Gibson, account executive, WLWC New Bedford, Mass., named national sales manager; Sue McCaughey, general sales manager, WLNE Providence, named new business development manager; George Mafredas, research manager, Comcast Spotlight, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, named research director.

David Hatcher, executive producer, news, WWOR/WNYW New York, named assistant news director, WBZ/WSBK Boston.

Jo Anne James, national sales manager, KOIN Portland, Ore., named general sales manager, KATU Portland.

AT KPIX San Francisco: Sultan Mirza, writer/producer/editor, creative services, WJLA Washington, joins in the same capacity; Jim Parker, Web manager, KGW Portland, Ore., appointed Web director.

Trey Fabacher, station manager, WCCO Minneapolis, named VP/general manager, KSTW Seattle.

Cable TV

At Comcast, Atlanta region: Gene Shatlock, regional VP, marketing and call center operations, Atlanta region, named senior VP; David Williams, senior director, marketing, promoted to VP, marketing.

Programming

Carlos Aguero, creative director, Fox Network Broadcasting, Los Angeles, named creative director, NFL Network, Culver City, Calif.

At Court TV, New York: Wendy Whitman, senior executive producer, live trials, upped to VP; Shawn Giangeruso, supervising producer, Catherine Crier Live, named senior executive producer; Justin Freiman, executive producer, special projects, named senior executive producer; Carolyn Purcell, executive producer, daytime, upped to senior executive producer; Bob Regan, executive producer, newsbreaks, upped to senior executive producer; Theresa Carson, producer, radio, named senior producer.

At Bravo: Eli Lehrer, manager, East Coast development, VH1, joins as director, development, New York; Allison Clarke, advertising account executive, NBC Universal Cable entertainment, tapped as director, advertising sales, New York; Justin Reichman, writer/producer/manager, program packaging, promoted to creative director, on-air promotion, Los Angeles; Thordis Howard, director, production, NBC Agency, named director, production and operations, on-air promotion, Los Angeles; Torrey Bell, writer/producer/editor, elevated to senior writer/producer/manager, new media integration, on-air promotion, Los Angeles; Mark Scholnick, coordinator, strategic programming and development, promoted to manager, programming, Los Angeles.

James (JT) Thome Jr., VP, program management, consumer business intelligence, WebMD Inc., joins Jewelry Television, Knoxville, Tenn., as VP, e-commerce.

Lisa Nolan, senior account executive, Univision Network, New York, promoted to VP/sales manager, Univision and TeleFutura, New York.

Kaaren Lee Brown, freelance consultant, named senior VP, creative affairs, DIC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif.

At Current TV: Seeta Zieger, VP, advertising sales, Universal Television networks, named VP, sales, Los Angeles; Kevin Brown, VP, Eastern sales, Fox News Channel, New York, named director, sales, New York; Ted Aerni, national television supervisor, OMD USA, named account executive, New York.

Barry Nugent, VP, talent development and casting, E! Networks, upped to senior VP.

Jean Candiotte, VP, editorial and creative director, on-air promotion, Oxygen, New York, promoted to senior VP.

Craig Nichols, director, TV operations, Channel 4 San Diego, named VP/general manager.

David de Beauchamp, director, field engineering, TVN Entertainment, named director, operations, LFP Broadcasting, parent of Hustler TV, Los Angeles.

At Granada America: Nick Oakley, producer, development, named director, development, Los Angeles; Pami Shamir, director, development, CBS News Productions, New York, named director, development, New York.

At NBC News, New York: Mark Lukasiewicz, VP, NBC News/executive producer, NBC News specials, appointed to the new position of VP, digital media; Phil Alongi, executive director, NBC News specials and political programming, tapped as executive producer, NBC News specials.

At Fuse, New York: David Weier, VP, talent relations, VH1, named VP, music and talent relations; Tricia O’Leary, manager, music and talent relations, VH1, named director, music and talent relations.

Steve Lemberg, account executive, MMT, New York, joins Katz Direct Marketing as account executive.

Jay Freshwater, national sales director, Desktop Weather, The Weather Channel Interactive, Chicago, named sales director.

Daphne Walter, director, stages and production, Sony Music Studios, New York, named to the newly created position of director, video production and operations, Manhattan Center Studios, New York.

Journalism

Cat Greenleaf, host/producer, WNYC New York, named features reporter, morning show, WNBC New York.

Toni Senecal, entertainment reporter, WPIX New York, named entertainment reporter, Fox5 News, WNYW New York.

Adam Williams, reporter, WSVN Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, named anchor, Today in Florida, Saturday edition.

Nichelle King, anchor, Today in Florida, Saturday edition, named weekend anchor, WHDH Boston.

Alan Gionet, primary anchor, First Coast News, WJXX/WTLV Jacksonville, Fla., to weekend anchor, KCNC Denver.

Lisa Salter, correspondent, ESPN, named primary courtside reporter, NBA coverage, ABC Sports.

Harris Faulkner, correspondent/fill-in host, A Current Affair, joins Fox News, New York as news anchor.

Byron Miranda, meteorologist, KCBS Los Angeles, joins KPRC Houston as morning and midday meteorologist.

Ash-Har Quraishi, correspondent, CNN, Pakistan, named investigative reporter, KCTV Kansas City, Mo.

Radio

Timothy Ward, VP/chief financial officer, Univision Radio, Dallas, named senior VP/chief financial officer.

Phil Redo, VP, station operations and strategy, New York Public Radio, WNYC(AM)/(FM), named market manager, Greater Media/Boston.

Brian Candee, account executive, D&R Radio, New York, upped to VP/sales.

Darion Melito, manager, affiliate relations, ABC Radio Networks, appointed director, affiliate relations, The Sean Hannity Show, New York.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At the William Morris Agency: John Ferriter, senior VP, television, cable syndication network reality department/head of network alternative television, promoted to worldwide head of non-scripted television, Beverly Hills, Calif.; Jon Rosen, senior VP/head of cable and syndication television department, East Coast, promoted to head of East Coast television, New York.

At Bader Rutter & Associates, Milwaukee: Vicki Berka-Davis, CFO, LEM USA, tapped as VP/CFO; Toni Czajka, marketing communication manager, Allstate Insurance, Northbrook, Ill., named account supervisor, account services group; Griffin Bungener, assistant account executive, promoted to account executive.

Susan Auerbach, VP, Eastern sales, The Hotel Networks, named VP/director, broadcast verification services, TNS Media Intelligence, New York.

At Interep: Christian Blaya, senior account executive, Radio Unica, Los Angeles, named director, sales, Miami; Marylin Guzman, media planner, Wing Latino, New York, named account executive, New York.

Technology

At ICTV, Los Gatos, Calif.: Ed Forman, co-founder, Switched Media, becomes executive VP/COO; Michael Taylor, VP, business development, Switched Media, joins as senior VP, business development and distribution; Jeremy Edmonds, VP, technology/chief technology officer, Switched Media, appointed system architect.

Robert E. Heany, VP, engineering, Weintraub Telecomm LLC, King of Prussia, Pa., promoted to senior VP.

Joe Beirne, freelance technical supervisor, joins PostWorks, New York, in the newly created position of senior technical advisor.

At RGB Networks, San Mateo, Calif.: Jef Graham, executive VP, application products group, Juniper Networks, appointed chairman/CEO; Adam S. Tom, founding CEO, assumes the role of executive VP, business development.

Internet

Nick Abramovich, CFO/COO, MoveOnIn.com, New York, joins The NewsMarket, New York, as CFO.