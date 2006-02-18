Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Susan McEldoon, director, sales, KHOU

Houston, promoted to VP/station manager.

John Butte, news director/acting general

manager, WEWS Cleveland, promoted to VP/general manager.

Tina Fogliano, account executive, FSN

Florida, joins WSVN Miami/Fort Lauderdale as an account executive.

Fabian Astorga, account executive, Univision

Dallas/Ft. Worth, named account executive, new business development team,

KTVT/KTXA Dallas-Ft. Worth.

Cable TV

At Time Warner Cable: James DiSalle, VP,

finance, Minneapolis division, appointed VP, finance, national division;

Mike Roudi, founder, MCR Partners, Plano, Texas, named

VP, wireless operations, Stamford, Conn.; At TWC New York/New Jersey:

Charles Garabedian, senior director, call center

operations, Comcast, Southern New Jersey, named VP; James

Hickey promoted from manager to director, private networks, in

commercial sales; Anna Zacchea promoted from manager

to director, non-technical training, learning and development department.

Programming

Victoria Quoss, VP, scheduling and

acquisitions, OLN, Stamford, Conn., promoted to VP, programming, international

and strategic planning.

Wayne Goldstein, director, sales planning/ad

sales research, Sony Pictures Television, Culver City, Calif., promoted to VP,

new media research and sales planning.

At A&E: Amy Baker, senior VP, solutions

and branded entertainment, The Discovery Networks, joins The History Channel,

New York, as senior VP, ad sales; Mona Tropeano, VP,

ad sales administration, named senior VP, ad sales operations and

administration, A&E Television Networks, New York; Michael

Peretz, VP, integrated sales and marketing, A&E Television

Networks, New York, promoted to VP, sales revenue management; Megan

Wolters, UPN, named account executive, A&E, New York;

Dana Freeman, manager, sales pricing and planning,

A&E Network, to account executive, The History Channel, New York.

Cheryl Brink, VP, research and market

intelligence, CNET, San Francisco, named VP, interactive research and

analytics, Scripps Networks Research department, Knoxville, Tenn.

Greg Harrigan, VP, advertising sales, The

Outdoor Channel, Temecula, Calif., promoted to senior VP.

Paul McGuire, senior VP, network

communications, The WB, Burbank, Calif., named senior VP, communications, The

CW, Los Angeles.

Joanna Massey, senior VP, media relations,

UPN, Los Angeles, named to the newly created position of senior VP,

communications, West Coast, CBS Corp., Los Angeles.

Mike Reid, senior VP, national sales, central

region, Univision, Dallas, promoted to senior VP/director, national sales, New

York.

Promoted to director at CBS news communications, New York:

Kevin Tedesco, manager, 60

Minutes; Kelli Edwards, manager,

CBS Evening News/Face the Nation/ CBS News.com; Leigh

Farris, manager, The Early

Show.

At QVC, West Chester, Pa.: Gary Ormont, VP,

customer services operations, named senior VP, customer services;

Kurt Semtner, director, affiliate sales and marketing,

promoted to VP.

Sarah Trahern, VP, programming, Great

American Country, Nashville, Tenn., named senior VP.

Thomas A. Stevens, VP/Western regional sales

manager, Turner Entertainment ad sales, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP,

Turner regional sales, Atlanta.

Bruce Littman, VP, affiliate media relations,

MSG Networks, New York, named VP, affiliate sales, Eastern region, Fox News

Channel, New York.

At Sony Pictures Television, Culver City, Calif.: Wayne

Goldstein, director, sales planning/ad sales research, promoted to

VP, new media research and sales planning; Mark

Rodriguez, director, television distribution, Metro-Goldwyn Mayer

Studios, Century City, Calif., joins as account executive, cable sales.

Journalism

Jam Sarder, general assignment

reporter/fill-in anchor, WOOD Grand Rapids, Mich., named general assignment

reporter, CN8 News at 7 and 10 p.m.

At KPIX San Francisco: Chad Mallam,

writer/producer, named senior promotion writer/producer;Erik

Wong, Web producer, KRON San Francisco, to Web producer,

CBS5.com

Aaron Blaser, assignment editor, KCTV Kansas

City, Kan., joins KQTV St. Joseph, Mo., as weekday morning meteorologist.

Len Turner, reporter/fill-in anchor, KTVI St.

Louis, becomes a freelance general assignment reporter for WTXF

Philadelphia.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Terri M. Santisi, head of media and

entertainment practice, KPMG LLP, appointed CFO, Interpublic Group, New

York.

At Attik, New York: Tim Scott, freelance

creative director/art director, R.J. Reynolds and Nestlé, joins as

creative director; Mark Anderson, group account

director, Nextel, TBWA\Chiat\Day, New York, named account director.

Joseph T. Assad, VP, Bragman Nyman and

Cafarelli Marketing and Public Relations, New York, promoted to senior

VP/general manager.

At Initiative, New York: Mike Tunnicliffe,

chief strategic officer, Initiative North America, named to the newly created

position of global client and network development director, worldwide

management; Sean McPadden Sympson, partner,

international group planning director, MindShare, named senior VP/global

account director.

Technology

Richard Gorbutt, VP/global operations

manager, Reuters Television, Washington, named VP, North America, Marquis

Broadcast, Burke, Va.

Satellite

Michael Dugan, senior technical advisor to

the executive management team, EchoStar Communications Corp., Englewood, Colo.,

named to the newly created post of chief technical officer.