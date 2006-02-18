Fates & Fortunes
Broadcast TV
Susan McEldoon, director, sales, KHOU
Houston, promoted to VP/station manager.
John Butte, news director/acting general
manager, WEWS Cleveland, promoted to VP/general manager.
Tina Fogliano, account executive, FSN
Florida, joins WSVN Miami/Fort Lauderdale as an account executive.
Fabian Astorga, account executive, Univision
Dallas/Ft. Worth, named account executive, new business development team,
KTVT/KTXA Dallas-Ft. Worth.
Cable TV
At Time Warner Cable: James DiSalle, VP,
finance, Minneapolis division, appointed VP, finance, national division;
Mike Roudi, founder, MCR Partners, Plano, Texas, named
VP, wireless operations, Stamford, Conn.; At TWC New York/New Jersey:
Charles Garabedian, senior director, call center
operations, Comcast, Southern New Jersey, named VP; James
Hickey promoted from manager to director, private networks, in
commercial sales; Anna Zacchea promoted from manager
to director, non-technical training, learning and development department.
Programming
Victoria Quoss, VP, scheduling and
acquisitions, OLN, Stamford, Conn., promoted to VP, programming, international
and strategic planning.
Wayne Goldstein, director, sales planning/ad
sales research, Sony Pictures Television, Culver City, Calif., promoted to VP,
new media research and sales planning.
At A&E: Amy Baker, senior VP, solutions
and branded entertainment, The Discovery Networks, joins The History Channel,
New York, as senior VP, ad sales; Mona Tropeano, VP,
ad sales administration, named senior VP, ad sales operations and
administration, A&E Television Networks, New York; Michael
Peretz, VP, integrated sales and marketing, A&E Television
Networks, New York, promoted to VP, sales revenue management; Megan
Wolters, UPN, named account executive, A&E, New York;
Dana Freeman, manager, sales pricing and planning,
A&E Network, to account executive, The History Channel, New York.
Cheryl Brink, VP, research and market
intelligence, CNET, San Francisco, named VP, interactive research and
analytics, Scripps Networks Research department, Knoxville, Tenn.
Greg Harrigan, VP, advertising sales, The
Outdoor Channel, Temecula, Calif., promoted to senior VP.
Paul McGuire, senior VP, network
communications, The WB, Burbank, Calif., named senior VP, communications, The
CW, Los Angeles.
Joanna Massey, senior VP, media relations,
UPN, Los Angeles, named to the newly created position of senior VP,
communications, West Coast, CBS Corp., Los Angeles.
Mike Reid, senior VP, national sales, central
region, Univision, Dallas, promoted to senior VP/director, national sales, New
York.
Promoted to director at CBS news communications, New York:
Kevin Tedesco, manager, 60
Minutes; Kelli Edwards, manager,
CBS Evening News/Face the Nation/ CBS News.com; Leigh
Farris, manager, The Early
Show.
At QVC, West Chester, Pa.: Gary Ormont, VP,
customer services operations, named senior VP, customer services;
Kurt Semtner, director, affiliate sales and marketing,
promoted to VP.
Sarah Trahern, VP, programming, Great
American Country, Nashville, Tenn., named senior VP.
Thomas A. Stevens, VP/Western regional sales
manager, Turner Entertainment ad sales, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP,
Turner regional sales, Atlanta.
Bruce Littman, VP, affiliate media relations,
MSG Networks, New York, named VP, affiliate sales, Eastern region, Fox News
Channel, New York.
At Sony Pictures Television, Culver City, Calif.: Wayne
Goldstein, director, sales planning/ad sales research, promoted to
VP, new media research and sales planning; Mark
Rodriguez, director, television distribution, Metro-Goldwyn Mayer
Studios, Century City, Calif., joins as account executive, cable sales.
Journalism
Jam Sarder, general assignment
reporter/fill-in anchor, WOOD Grand Rapids, Mich., named general assignment
reporter, CN8 News at 7 and 10 p.m.
At KPIX San Francisco: Chad Mallam,
writer/producer, named senior promotion writer/producer;Erik
Wong, Web producer, KRON San Francisco, to Web producer,
CBS5.com
Aaron Blaser, assignment editor, KCTV Kansas
City, Kan., joins KQTV St. Joseph, Mo., as weekday morning meteorologist.
Len Turner, reporter/fill-in anchor, KTVI St.
Louis, becomes a freelance general assignment reporter for WTXF
Philadelphia.
Advertising/Marketing/PR
Terri M. Santisi, head of media and
entertainment practice, KPMG LLP, appointed CFO, Interpublic Group, New
York.
At Attik, New York: Tim Scott, freelance
creative director/art director, R.J. Reynolds and Nestlé, joins as
creative director; Mark Anderson, group account
director, Nextel, TBWA\Chiat\Day, New York, named account director.
Joseph T. Assad, VP, Bragman Nyman and
Cafarelli Marketing and Public Relations, New York, promoted to senior
VP/general manager.
At Initiative, New York: Mike Tunnicliffe,
chief strategic officer, Initiative North America, named to the newly created
position of global client and network development director, worldwide
management; Sean McPadden Sympson, partner,
international group planning director, MindShare, named senior VP/global
account director.
Technology
Richard Gorbutt, VP/global operations
manager, Reuters Television, Washington, named VP, North America, Marquis
Broadcast, Burke, Va.
Satellite
Michael Dugan, senior technical advisor to
the executive management team, EchoStar Communications Corp., Englewood, Colo.,
named to the newly created post of chief technical officer.
