Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Guy W. Hempel, VP, operations, Liberty Corp., Greenville, S.C., tapped as VP/general manager, WHNS Greenville.

Gary Wann, promotion manager, WTTG/WDCA Washington, named promotion manager, KTVT Dallas-Ft. Worth.

Charmaine Miller, account executive, WVBT Portsmouth, Va., named local sales manager.

Cable TV

Megan Delany, consultant, technology and telecommunications, Joseph Group, named senior director/legislative counsel, federal government affairs, Charter Communications, Washington.

Programming

Essie Chambers, executive director, development, Noggin/The N, New York, named VP, development, The N.

Michael Hirschorn, executive VP, production and programming, VH1, named executive VP, original programming and production.

Steve Alperin, former writer and producer for Peter Jennings, named senior broadcast producer, ABCNews.com, New York.

Darren Person, head of new media, Lifetime, New York, named chief technology officer, CBS Television Stations digital media group, New York.

Matthew Rodriguez, VP, on-air promotions, Twentieth Television, Los Angeles, upped to senior VP, marketing and creative.

Kenneth Warun, senior VP, creative director, Beantown Productions, Los Angeles, named VP, comedy promotion, ABC Entertainment, Los Angeles.

Jeremy Steinberg, director, digital media sales, Fox News Channel, named VP, digital media.

Laura Lancaster, VP, drama programming, NBC Universal Television Studio, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior VP, drama and cable programming.

At Buena Vista Productions, Burbank, Calif.: Ann Lewis Roberts, VP, programming development/executive producer, E! Entertainment Television/Style Network, Los Angeles, named VP, development; Jon Cooper, senior producer, Hell's Kitchen, named director, development.

Journalism

Liz Marlantes, contributing reporter, World News Tonight weekend editions, ABC News Now, ABCNews.com and the roundtable on This Week With George Stephanopoulos, ABC News, tapped as congressional correspondent, ABC News, Washington.

At WNYW New York: tapped as anchors, News at 6 p.m.: Dari Alexander, anchor and field correspondent, Fox News Channel, New York, and Rick Folbaum, anchor and correspondent, Fox News Channel; Lyn Brown, anchor, Midday News, rejoins Good Day New York as contributor.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Dawn Lee Williamson, manager, ad sales, Cartoon Network, New York, promoted to VP.

At ABC Regional Sports Sales: Gerald T. Griffin, VP, New York, promoted to VP/general sales manager; Joe Maggio, director, Chicago, promoted to VP/national sales manager.

Lauren Kapp, manager, NBC News communications/chief spokesperson, Today/primary publicist, Katie Couric and Matt Lauer, tapped as director, NBC News communications, New York.

Technology

Robert Harris, VP, marketing, JVC Professional Products Co., named VP, marketing and product development, Panasonic Broadcast and Television Systems, Secaucus, N.J.

Peter Bombar, DTV project manager/chief audio engineer, WSKG Binghamton, N.Y., named projects manager, Crispin Corp., Durham, N.C.

Allied Fields

John Christopher, VP/general manager, Southern New Mexico, Comcast, elected president, 2006 board of directors, New Mexico/Arizona Chapter, Women in Cable & Telecommunications.

Randy Cicatello, VP, engineering, Time Warner Cable, Southeast Wisconsin division, Milwaukee, named president, Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Badger Chapter.