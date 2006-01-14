Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Broadcast TV

Stephanie Duckworth, Internet sales director, KAIT Jonesboro, Ark., named a local sales manager in a restructuring that divides the sales force into two teams led, respectively, by Duckworth and sales veteran Howell Westbrook.

Gary English promoted from account executive to local sales manager, WGNO New Orleans.

Cable TV

Marie L. Dale, account executive and team leader for the Cox Media Peninsula sales office, Hampton Roads, Va., is named associate sales manager.

Programming

Named executive VP, syndication sales, Sony Pictures Television: Jeffrey Wolf, senior VP, Northern region, NYC and Chicago offices; Steve Maddox, senior VP, syndicated sales, Southeast region, Atlanta and Dallas offices.

At NBC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif.: Katherine Pope, senior VP, drama series, NBC Universal Television Studio, named executive VP;Jeff Ingold, senior VP, comedy, NBC Universal Television Studio, becomes senior VP, comedy development, NBC.

Louise Henry Bryson promoted to president, distribution and affiliate business development, for Lifetime Television, Lifetime Movie Network and Lifetime Real Women, New York. She retains her responsibilities as executive VP/general manager, Lifetime Movie Network.

Brad Hart, VP of production and programming, Paramount Domestic Television, Hollywood, promoted to senior VP, production and programming.

Sharon Ngoi, freelance producer/director/writer, joins Disney Channel, Burbank, Calif., as creative director.

At Fox Sports Net (FSN): Rohan Backfisch, producer for FSN’s Atlanta Braves telecasts, is named coordinating producer/live events, FSN South, Atlanta; G. David Brown, Mid-Atlantic States director of sales for Jefferson Pilot Sports, Charlotte, N.C., joins as account executive, FSN South Advertising Sales; Saila Hanninen, planning specialist for unwired accounts in FSN National Ad Sales’ Atlanta office, is promoted to account executive, Atlanta division, retaining responsibility for unwired accounts; Brandon Davis, manager of affiliate relations, Fox Cable Networks’ Irving, Texas, office, joins the Atlanta division as manager of affiliate relations, with responsibility for North Carolina and South Carolina distribution of FSN South and the other FCN channels.

Journalism

Bernard Watson, general assignment reporter, WAGA Atlanta, joins WHBQ Memphis, Tenn., as a weekend anchor.

Sergio Quintana, news reporter, KFWB(AM) Los Angeles, joins WNCN Raleigh, N.C. as a reporter.

Joel Waldman, a producer for the Dan Abrams show at MSNBC and a financial-markets reporter for ABC News­One and First Business TV, joins WPBF West Palm Beach, Fla., as a freelance reporter.

Philip J. Marshall, owner, Kismetic Productions, New York, is named an executive producer of national productions at Maryland Public Television, Owings Mills, Md.

Nick Griffith, sports director, KIDK Idaho Falls, Idaho, joins KTKA Topeka, Kan., as sports director, leading coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and the Kansas Jayhawks.

Hena Daniels, reporter at WTOC Savannah, Ga., joins WFSB Hartford, Conn., as a general assignment reporter.

Issa Arnita, a morning anchor at WLNE Providence, R.I., joins KUTV Salt Lake City as a reporter.

Cynthia Demos is promoted to 10 p.m. anchor, WRDQ Orlando, Fla., retaining her weekend anchoring duties.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Lynette Fine, veteran consultant, planner and buyer for the TV and entertainment industry, appointed senior VP, client services, Allscope Media.

Richard Salay, mortgage banker, Premium Capital Funding, Denver, and former VP/sales manager, Katz Media Continental Television Sales division, has been appointed sales manager of the Denver office of Petry Media Corp., New York.

Related Fields

Cheryl Daly, most recently senior VP, communications, TNN/Spike TV, New York, named to the newly created position of director, communications, National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New York.

Lindsay Beiriger, sales assistant, VITAC, North Hollywood, Calif., is promoted to sales representative, Western Region.

Christine Iglesias, director of Internet licensing for BMI’s New Media team, named senior director, government relations, for BMI, New York.