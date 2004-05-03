Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

At WHYY, Wilmington, Del.: Micheline Boudreau, news producer, Delaware Tonight, named director, television news; Lisa Shiner, director/facility manager, appointed senior producer for program production/director; Gina Pepe, associate director, named associate director/producer.

Scott Thomas, general sales manager, KTAL Texarkana, Texas, named VP/general manager.

Cable TV

At Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn.: Peter Stern, VP, strategic initiatives, Time Warner Inc., named senior VP, strategic planning.

Kevin Gardner, VP, sales and marketing, Midwest division, Comcast, Southfield, Mich., named area VP, Detroit-West; John Parr, assistant VP, Detroit-West region, named VP, sales and marketing, Midwest division.

Mike Sheehey, VP/general manager, Comcast, Philadelphia, named VP, sports content, programming investments division.

Robert Clifton, government affairs manager, Comcast, Eatontown, N.J., promoted to area director, government and community affairs, central New Jersey cable systems.

Programming

Alan Nesbitt, VP, ABC Owned Television Stations, Burbank, Calif., appointed senior VP.

At GSN, Santa Monica, Calif.: Scott Perlmutter, VP, affiliate sales, Western region, promoted to VP, distribution; Michael Severino, director, affiliate sales, Western region, promoted to executive director.

Shannon Hebert, regional VP, marketing and sales, Feld Entertainment, Washington, named VP, integrated marketing, National Geographic, Washington.

Peter Clifford, managing director, affiliate ad sales and new products, The Golf Channel, Orlando, Fla., named VP, affiliate sales, World Wrestling Entertainment, Stamford, Conn.

Brooke Bowman, director, development, Buena Vista Productions, Burbank, Calif., promoted to executive director.

Sumithra Barry, manager, program research, NBC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif., promoted to director.

Caroline S. Hawse, sourcing manager, supply chain management division, Bank of America, Charlotte, N.C., joins The Inspiration Networks, Charlotte, as director, human resources.

Nancy LeBrun, president, Roundabout Productions Inc., Washington, becomes managing executive producer, Discovery Atlas HD, Discovery Networks, Silver Spring, Md.

At E! Networks, Los Angeles: Ann Lewis, executive producer, promoted to VP, development/executive producer; Jennifer Daly, executive producer/creator, Fake-a-Date, GSN, Los Angeles, joins as executive producer, programming development.

At The Tennis Channel, Los Angeles: Nancy Pingitore, account manager, affiliate sales, Atlantic region, promoted to account director; Frank Garland, senior VP, ad sales, The Weather Channel, Atlanta, named senior VP, ad sales; Eric Abner, communications director, PROMAX&BDA, Los Angeles, named director, public relations; and Chris Hiller, creative-consultant, Chiller Creative, Los Angeles, named director, creative services.

Journalism

At WGBH Boston, This Old House/Ask This Old House

: Bruce Irving

named executive producer; David Vos

named senior producer and director.

Diane Petzke, senior producer, Court TV, New York, promoted to executive producer, Hollywood Heat.

Steve Smith, reporter, KMSP Minneapolis/St. Paul, joins KGWN, Cheyenne, Wyo. as news director/main anchor.

Karna Smith, director/technical director, KSTP Minneapolis/St. Paul, joins KMGH Denver, as director.

Lauren Levitus, account executive, WBZL Miami, joins WSVN Miami as account executive.

Radio

J.D. Gonzalez, regional VP, programming, Hip Hop/Tejano formats, Texas/New Mexico, Hispanic Broadcasting Corp., San Antonio, appointed VP/station manager, Univision Radio, Houston.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Melissa Robinson, executive director, production resources and promotion, Paramount Motion Pictures, named VP, product integration, public relations and marketing, Bragman Nyman Cafarelli, Beverly Hills, Calif.

At Tierney Communications, Philadelphia: Scott Franks, chief executive officer, has been named chairman; Mary Stengel Austen, president, also becomes chief executive officer.

At Razor & Tie, New York: Don Spielvogel, general manager, director, sales and marketing, Q Records and Q Video, West Chester, Pa., appointed senior director, video; Kevin O'Connor, president, Smarty-Pants Inc., New York, appointed director, children's entertainment; Rachel Mintz, director, marketing, WEA, New York, appointed senior product manager; Sandi Hemmerlein, product manager, promoted to senior product manager.

At SendTec Inc., St. Petersburg, Fla.: Shani Reardon, director, marketing and customer service, Hoveround Corp., Sarasota, Fla., named media director; Timothy Daly, independent marketing consultant, Seta Corp., Boca Raton, Fla., named director, marketing and strategy.

Allied Fields

Dan Rebert, art director/shop supervisor, MASTERSFX, Arleta, Calif., promoted to FX producer.

David Bando, executive producer, Spotwerx, Hollywood, named executive producer, Shuffle Inc., Venice, Calif.