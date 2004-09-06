Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

MARNA GRANTHAM, president, See/Saw Communications, Los Angeles, named president/general manager, KSCI Los Angeles.

CHRIS PRUITT, interim general manager, appointed VP/general manager, KMID Midland/Odessa, Texas.

DAN ACKERMAN, national sales manager, KBHK San Francisco, named director, sales.

Cable TV

BOB NOCERA, president, digital television marketing, Philips Electronics, Atlanta, to director, marketing, new video services, Cox Communications Inc., Atlanta.

PHILLIP MCRAE, VP, sales operations and business services, Comcast, Philadelphia, promoted to senior VP.

Programming

MARC JURIS, president, FUSE, New York, named general manager, Court TV, New York, effective Oct. 4.

DONOVAN GORDON, senior VP, sales/affiliate marketing/sports and event programming and commercial accounts, Showtime, New York, named senior VP, affiliate sales and marketing, BET, Washington.

MITCHELL FAGER, noon newscast producer/writer, WFLD Chicago, named director, sales and affiliate relations, CNN Newsource sales, Atlanta.

Journalism

At ABC News: BOB WOODRUFF, co-anchor, World News Tonight Saturday, New York, named anchor; TERRY MORAN, chief White House correspondent, Washington, adds anchor, World News Tonight Sunday.

At Fox Sports Net, New England, Burlington, Mass.: KEVIN MILLER, producer, Mohegan Sun New England Tailgate, named producer, Mohegan Sun's New England Sports Tonight; JASON LEVINE, associate producer, Boston Celtics telecasts, named on-air promotions manager.

At WCBS New York: JERRY ANDREWS, producer, 11 p.m. news, promoted to senior producer; EMAD ASGHAR, producer, 5 p.m. news, promoted to senior producer.

EMILY JONES, sports director, KCBD Lubbock, Texas, has joined Fox Sports Net Southwest, Dallas, as weekend anchor/weekday reporter, Southwest Sports Report.

At WPBF Tequesta, Fla.: BRYCE DANIELS, reporter, named morning anchor; COREY SABAN, reporter/fill-in anchor, WJXT Jacksonville, Fla., named weekend anchor.

Radio

GREG SCHOENBAUM, media and entertainment marketing consultant, Center Stage TV/Rendezvous Entertainment, Newport Beach, Calif., named senior VP, business development and event marketing, Clear Channel Radio Sales, Los Angeles.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

LUIS MOCETE, public relations manager, Proskauer Rose LLP, New York, appointed communications specialist, Bryan Cave LLP (Goodman Media International), New York.

ELLIE EVANS, senior account executive, Gannett Television media sales team, Blair Television, Los Angeles, named group sales manager, Anaheim Angels sales.

Technology

At A.F. Associates Inc., Northvale, N.J.: PAT FRANGIONE, manager, systems fabrication, promoted to director, East Coast operations; TERRY CAROLAN, manager, Sony Systems Integration Center, promoted to director, West Coast operations.

Appointed senior strategic advisors at Media Rights Technologies, Santa Cruz, Calif.: KELLI RICHARDS, president/CEO, The All Access Group, Saratoga, Calif.; GERD LEONHARD, CEO, ThinkAndLink, San Francisco.

KEN EDGE, freelance designer, named senior designer, Artifact Design, Atlanta.

Allied Fields

BRIAN J. LANE, VP, network, agency syndicator service, Nielsen Media Research, New York, joins Nielsen Monitor-Plus, as senior VP, client strategy and product management.

JOHN LANSING, executive VP, Scripps Networks, Cincinnati, will succeed retiring Ed Spray as president, effective January 2005.

ROBIN FENTON, standards administrator, standards department, Society of Telecommunications Engineers, Exton, Pa., named to board of standards review, American National Standards Institute, New York.

Obituary

CHUCK LEONARD,

radio personality on WABC New York, died Aug. 12. He was 67.

Born Charles Wesley Leonard in Chicago, during the Top 40 heyday, Leonard was a member of the WABC "All-Americans" who catapulted the station to No. 1 in the nation.

Leonard's "Sneak Preview," where he introduced songs and artists, and his signature sign-off "Chuck Leonard, sneeeekin' it to 'ya!" were familiar to millions of New Yorkers and fans in 38 states, thanks to WABC's 50,000 watt signal.

As a youngster, the mild-mannered Leonard was a Golden Gloves boxing champion. He earned a degree in journalism at the University of Illinois and served as program director of its radio station. After graduation, he worked for the Washington Evening Star

newspaper but, lured by his love of radio, accepted a position at WEBB Baltimore. Leonard also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Leonard frequently donated his services to charities, such as the March of Dimes and the American Cancer Society. Most recently, he joined Sirius Satellite Radio on the Swing Street and Soul Review channels.

WABC Program Director Rick Sklar's book Rocking America

notes that ABC Chairman Leonard Goldenson was "delighted" that Leonard had become the station's first African-American DJ.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Pamela Horrell Leonard, and daughters Diana Leonard and Kyra Johnson.