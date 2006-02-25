Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Mark Ginther, assistant news director, KSTP Minneapolis, named assistant news director, WFAA Dallas/Fort Worth.

At Clear Channel Television: Chris Sehring, general manager, WKRC Cincinnati, named regional VP of the newly formed Continental Group, Cincinnati and Harrisburg, Ohio; Tom Randour, VP/general manager, Clear Channel Television, Bakersfield, Calif., named regional VP, newly restructured Central Coast Group, Monterey, Calif.; Teri Riley, station manager/director, sales, KGET/KKEY and KWFB Bakersfield, tapped as regional VP/general manager; Cambra Ward, VP/general manager, Eugene, Ore., market, tapped as regional VP, Northwest group, Fairbanks, Alaska.

Scott McGavick, local sales manager, Univision WUNI/TeleFutura WUTF Boston, promoted to general sales manager.

Vanessa Oubre, VP/general manager, WALA/WBPG Mobile, Ala., named VP/general manager, WVUE New Orleans, effective March 1.

Greg James, senior VP, KSL Salt Lake City, named COO.

Jim Sullivan, VP/director, sales, WBBM Chicago, named president, CBS Television Stations, national sales.

Al Connor, local sales manager, WBBM Chicago, promoted to VP/director, sales.

Cable TV

Charlie Holmes, director, sales, National Cable Communications, New York, tapped as VP/director, sales and strategic planning.

Bob Redella, VP, mergers and acquisitions, Cox Communications, Atlanta, named VP, development.

Bret Richter, president, The Richter Consulting Group, Chicago, joins Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., as senior VP, financial strategy and development.

Programming

Melissa Kennedy, senior director, marketing communications, named VP, marketing communications, CN8, The Comcast Network, Philadelphia.

Kelly Butler, CEO, Setanta Sports TV Network, North America, London/Dublin, named head of programming, Setanta Sports Worldwide.

At Court TV: Joe Schwinghammer, VP, engineering, named senior VP, engineering and facilities; Mark Kang, senior director, affiliate relations, named VP.

Chris Ficarra, director, integrated marketing, VH1, New York, promoted to VP, integrated marketing, VH1/VH1.com/ VH1 Classic.

Suzanne Ross, executive producer, VH1, named executive producer, The E! True Hollywood Story and E! True Hollywood Story Investigates, E! Networks, Los Angeles.

At Turner Sports, Atlanta: Lenny Daniels, senior VP/coordinating director, promoted to the newly created position of senior VP, sports production and new media; Jeff Behnke, senior VP/coordinating director, promoted to senior VP/executive producer.

William W. (Bill) Airy, senior VP, business development and marketing, Ascent Media Group, named COO, The Inspiration Networks, Charlotte, N.C.

Sam Zoda, senior VP, production, Granada America, Sherman Oaks, Calif., promoted to executive VP, West Coast.

Bernice Chu, VP, business and legal affairs, Playboy Entertainment Group, named VP, business development, National Geographic Ventures, Washington.

Journalism

Teresa Garcia, reporter/anchor, WCMH Columbus, Ohio, named morning news reporter, KGO San Francisco.

Ash-Har Quraishi, bureau chief, Islamabad, Pakistan, bureau, CNN, joins KCTV Kansas City, Mo., as chief investigative reporter.

At FSN Pittsburgh: Kathy Proya, production administrator, named crewing coordinator; Derek Smith, associate producer/weekend producer, Pittsburgh regional sports newscasts, named lead producer, Pittsburgh Sports Tonight; Dave Racchini, production assistant/backup producer, Midwest Sports Report and Midwest Sports Tonight, named associate producer, regional sports newscasts.

Odalys Molina, reporter, WNJU New York, named co-anchor, Noticiero 47 at 6 and 11:30 a.m.

Gordon Bethune, CEO, Continental Airlines Inc., named on-air contributor, CNBC, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Sheila F. Kirby, senior VP, Interep Innovations, Interep, New York, named to the position of president, strategic sales development.

Chris Coelen, partner, United Talent Agency, Beverly Hills, Calif., tapped as CEO, RDF USA Inc., Santa Monica, Calif.

Allied Fields

Sheena Lewis, client service executive, Arbitron, Columbia, Md., promoted to manager, customer relations, cable and out-of-home sales.