Fates & Fortunes

What's Your Fate?

Broadcast TV

Robert P. Burns, national sales manager, WLVI Boston, promoted to general sales manager.

At Blair Television: Kathleen “Kooy” Flanagan, sales manager, Seattle, named VP; David Hay, group sales manager, Atlanta Falcons team, named VP; Devin Horenstein, group sales manager, Philadelphia, named VP.

Robin Magyar, senior VP, sales, KPIX and KBHK San Francisco, promoted to VP/station manager, KYW Philadelphia and WPSG Philadelphia.

Jeffrey Sternberg, account executive, WGN(AM) Chicago, named account executive, WBBM Chicago.

Jen Gordon, account director, Red Tettemer Advertising, Philadelphia, named director, corporate communications, Entercom Communications Corp., Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

Kate McDonald, VP, TV sales, Eagle Rock Entertainment Inc., named international sales executive, music and entertainment, Clear Channel Entertainment Television, New York.

Lloyd Bucher, local/regional sales manager, KYW Philadelphia, to general sales manager, WPLG Miami-Ft.Lauderdale, Fla.

Cable TV

At Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn.: John K. Martin, senior VP, investor relations, Time Warner Inc., upped to executive VP/CFO; Robert D. Marcus, senior VP, mergers and acquisitions, Time Warner Inc., named senior executive VP.

At Comcast, Midwest division, Southfield, Mich.: Fred Holdsworth, senior director, finance, promoted to VP; Rick Wolfe, director, regulatory affairs, telephony operations, promoted to senior director, government affairs.

Lamont D. Orange, senior director, information technology, Charter Communications, St. Louis, promoted to VP, enterprise security.

Programming

Louis J. Briskman, senior VP/general counsel, Aetna Inc., Hartford, Conn., named executive VP/general counsel, CBS, New York, effective Sept. 6.

At Court TV, New York: Emily Barsh, VP, talk and feature programs, upped to senior VP, news and talent development; Joseph Alesi, creative director, Vigilante, tapped as VP, off-air creative; Courtney Brown, strategic programming and integrated marketing, MTV Networks/Viacom International, named director, ad sales marketing.

Don Gold, president/founder, StudioWorks Entertainment, named executive VP, entertainment, Zuffa LLC (producer of Ultimate Fighting Championship), Las Vegas.

Named director, program production, at HGTV Knoxville, Tenn.: Gabriella Messina, formerly independent producer, Fine Living/WE/HBO; Andrew Singer, previously producer, VH1.

Karen Marriott, national advertising sales, Spike TV, Los Angeles, joins the NFL Network as account manager, West Coast.

Greg Yavello, account director, affiliate sales and marketing, Northwest region, Discovery Networks, promoted to regional director, Western region, Los Angeles.

At The Tennis Channel: Mike Kim, account manager, promoted to account director, Los Angeles; John Sorrells, account manager, upped to account director, Atlanta.

At CSTV, New York: Chris Bevilacqua, co-founder/executive VP, named president; Barbara Shulman, senior VP/general counsel, named executive VP/general counsel; Scott J. Marshall, CFO, named executive VP.

At National Geographic Channel, Washington: David Friedlander, research director, digital and emerging networks, Discovery Communications Inc., Silver Spring, Md., named director, research; Banafsheh Parsee, manager, business and legal affairs, advanced to senior manager, rights and distribution; Terri Leftwich, contract legal analyst, business and legal affairs, Discovery Communications Inc., named manager, business and legal affairs.

Geoff Smith, president, e-commerce and new business development, Personal Creations Inc./Creative Catalogue Corp., Chicago, named senior VP, interactive commerce; Kevin Kritch, VP, operations, promoted to VP, production and broadcast operations, Shop At Home, Nashville, Tenn.

Journalism

Tracy Smith, CBS News correspondent, named co-anchor, The Saturday Early Show/national correspondent, The Early Show, CBS.

At KPIX San Francisco: Allen Martin, reporter, upped to anchor, Eyewitness News Weekend Edition; Joe Vazquez, reporter, named anchor, Eyewitness News/Weekend Early Edition, KBHK San Francisco;Lisa Chan, reporter, tapped as anchor, Eyewitness News/Weekend Early Edition, KBHK.

David Bernard, morning/noon meteorologist, WWL New Orleans, named CBS4 News Storm Specialist for weekday weathercast, 5:30 and 11 p.m., WFOR Miami, effective Aug. 15.

Valerie Roberts, managing editor, WXYZ Detroit, named executive producer, WFAA Dallas-Fort Worth.

At CN8, The Comcast Network: Justin Gray, general assignment reporter, WSAZ Charleston, W.Va., named general assignment reporter, CN8 News at 7 and 10 p.m., beginning Aug. 15; Rachel Pfanner, weekend news anchor, WTOL Toledo, Ohio, named general assignment reporter, CN8 News at 7 and 10 p.m., beginning Aug. 22.

Tom Negovan, weekend anchor, KYW Philadelphia, named weekday noon anchor/investigative reporter, WGN Chicago.

Technology

Les Wyatt, group VP/general manager, EnterpriseOne, PeopleSoft, named VP/general manager, software systems business unit, Harris Corp., Denver.

Ken Metcalf, regional sales manager, Chyron Corp., Melville, N.Y., appointed regional sales manager, Northeastern states, Utah Scientific, Columbia, N.J.

Christine Heckart, VP, marketing, Juniper Networks, Sunnyvale, Calif., named general manager, marketing, Microsoft TV Division, Seattle.

Radio

Brad James, program director, Sports Animal, WDAE(AM), St. Petersburg, Fla., named VP, programming and marketing, Genesis Communications, Tampa. Fla.