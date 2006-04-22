Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Scott Sams, anchor, WFAA Dallas/Fort Worth, named main anchor, evening newscasts, KTEN Sherman, Texas.

Christopher Manson, news director WMBD/WYZZ Peoria, Ill., named VP, news, Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc., Irving, Texas.

Steve Johnson, news director, WEYI Flint-Saginaw, Mich., appointed news director, KDBC El Paso, Texas.

Andrew Stewart, director, sales/station manager, KGUN Tucson, Ariz., named VP/general manager for the station.

Michael J. Pumo, general manager, WBTW Florence/Myrtle Beach, S.C., named VP/general manager, WFLA Tampa, Fla.

David A. Glenn, VP, engineering, Ion Media Networks, West Palm Beach, Fla., appointed president, engineering.

Cable TV

Edward S. Pardini, senior regional VP, Comcast, Central Pennsylvania/Philadelphia/Wilmington, Del., named senior VP, North Central Division, Mediacom Communications Corp., Des Moines, Iowa.

Programming

Ghen Maynard, executive VP, prime time development, NBC Entertainment, named to the newly created post of executive VP, alternative programming and entertainment content, new media, CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment group.

Harris Bagley, executive VP, affiliate relations, Jewelry Television, Knoxville, Tenn., appointed president, ACN Networks.

Jerry Petry, executive VP, business operations and sales strategy, NBC Universal Television Distribution, named executive VP, administration, NBC Universal Television Group, West Coast, Burbank, Calif.

Jennifer Siebens, Los Angeles bureau chief, CBS News, named VP/London bureau chief, Paris.

Jorge Ferreiro, VP, global creative, Sesame Workshop, appointed to the newly created role of senior VP, creative resources, HIT Entertainment, New York.

Pat Cilia, assistant design director, KPIX/KBHK San Francisco, promoted to design director.

Lucia Cottone, director, cable programming, NBC Universal Television Studio, named VP, series development and current programming, Lifetime Television, Los Angeles.

At Rainbow Media, New York: Kent Rees, creative director, on-air promotions, IFC, adds VP; Mike Walton, creative director, on-air promotions, WE: Women's Entertainment, adds VP; Tara Gordon, assistant art director, Rainbow Design Services, named senior graphic designer.

Tapped for Thursday/Saturday prime time package game coverage at the NFL Network, Paramus, N.J.: Mark Loomis, producer, ABC Sports, named producer; John Gonzalez, director, NBC Sports, named director.

Scott Reich, director, music programming and talent relations, VH1, New York, promoted to the newly created position of VP, multiplatform music programming.

Dominique Crosby, VP, strategy and business development, Nickelodeon, tapped as senior VP, strategy and business development, Nickelodeon and MTV Networks kids and family group.

Richard Zinn, executive producer, remote programming, KRON San Francisco, named executive producer, Comcast SportsNet, northern and central California, Sacramento.

Karen Manne, executive director, research, Touchstone Television, Burbank, Calif., named VP.

Sean Cohan, director, international business development, A&E Television Networks International, New York, promoted to the newly created position of VP, international business development and digital media.

David Nixon, executive director, research, Buena Vista Television, Burbank, Calif., tapped as VP.

Journalism

Jose Suarez, executive producer, evening newscasts, WTVJ Miramar, Fla., named director of the newly created digital media department.

Cipha Sounds, turntable artisan/on-air radio personality, will host MTV hip-hop/R&B video countdown show Direct Effect, as well as projects for MTV, MTV Overdrive and MTV Wireless.

Jorge Estevez, weekend anchor, WFTV Orlando, Fla., joins morning anchor team, WFOR/WBFS Miami.

Tammy Elliott, anchor, WISN Milwaukee, named co-anchor, News at Five, WFRV Green Bay, Wis.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Mariah O'Hara, manager, network program publicity, Hallmark Channel, named account executive, Beck Media and Marketing, Los Angeles.

Katrina Moran, executive producer, ITV Productions, UK, named executive VP for ITV's production entity, Granada America Digital Media, Los Angeles.

Patty Souza, morning meteorologist, KCRA Sacramento, Calif., joins KXTV Sacramento as 5, 6 and 11 p.m. meteorologist.

Mark Welp, formerly anchor/reporter, KMIZ Columbia, Mo. and WICD Champaign, Ill., joins WHOI Peoria, Ill., as weekday morning show anchor.

Technology

Louis Piazza, founder/CEO, Gotham Networks, named VP, operations, Whaleback Systems, Portsmouth, N.H.

Dustin Callif, director of marketing and business development, Spacedog, Los Angeles, promoted to the position of managing director.

Chris Rovtar, founder/CEO, Video Pop LLC, Los Angeles, named senior VP, business development, Mobile Streams Inc., New York.

Allied Fields

Dina Galeotafiore, VP of human resources, field operations and recruitment, Comcast Cable, and Erin Hand, VP of talent and development, Cox Communications, both appointed to the board of directors of Cable and Telecommunications Human Resources Association.