Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Cable TV

James Presser, VP, internal audit, Arrow Electronics, Melville, N.Y., joins Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., as senior VP, internal audit.

Maureen Lane, VP, national accounts, Disney/ABC Cable Group, Los Angeles, joins Time Warner Cable as VP, programming, Los Angeles division.

At Cox Communications, Atlanta: John Dyer, senior VP, operations, Western division, to chief financial officer; Chris Boesl, manager, geospatial information systems (GIS) technology, promoted to director.

At Charter Communications Inc.: Anthony F. Pope, VP/general manager, West Tennessee/Kentucky operations, upped to VP/general manager, South Carolina operations; Fred Lutz, VP/general manager, operations, East Tennessee and Kentucky, upped to VP/general manager, Tennessee operations.

At Time Warner Cable, Los Angeles Regional division (after completion of Adelphia transaction): Dan DeLeon, VP, finance, Western Division, Charter Communications, named regional VP, finance; Jose Leon, VP, engineering, TWC Los Angeles division, named regional VP, engineering; Louis Gutierrez, head, human resources, Disney Corp., to regional VP, human resources; Debi Picciolo, senior VP, operations, Southern California region, Comcast, named regional division president, L.A. North Division; Jeffrey Hirsch, division president, TWC Rochester, tapped as regional division president, L.A. Metro Division; Fred Stefany, VP/general manager, TWC, southern Los Angeles, as well as VP/general manager, voice services, Los Angeles division, appointed regional division president, L.A. South Division; Howard L. Pfeffer, VP, engineering and technology, TWC, Stamford, Conn., promoted to group VP, broadband engineering and technology, advanced technology group; Khurram P. Sheikh, chief technology advisor/senior director, technology development, Sprint, Burlingame, Calif., tapped as VP, wireless strategy and development, TWC, Stamford.

Journalism

Thuy Vu, reporter, KGO San Francisco, to KPIX San Francisco in the same capacity.

Jerry Andrews, senior producer, WCBS New York, promoted to executive producer, News at Noon and News at 5 p.m.

Programming

Michael D. Wortsman, co-president, Univision Television Group, New York, named president.

At NBC entertainment, Burbank, Calif.: Annamarie Kostura, VP, daytime programs and casting, named VP, daytime programs; Tom Alfieri, VP, research, promoted to VP, daytime programs.

Marty Ehrlich, North American Television, Octagon, Norwalk, Conn., named VP, production/executive producer, OLN, Stamford, Conn.

Tara Maitra, senior director, content development, Comcast, named VP/general manager, content services, TiVo, Alviso, Calif.

At Current, San Francisco: Steven Blumenfeld, chief technology officer, Phonebites, San Francisco, named chief technological officer; Frank Lentz, executive producer, the Motion Picture and Television Fund, San Francisco/Los Angeles, named VP, creative affairs; Davis Powers, music coordinator, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hollywood, tapped as executive, music; Ellen Rydzewski, coordinator/talent executive/segment producer, various projects, Los Angeles, named talent executive, film and television.

Doug Hurst, senior VP, affiliate marketing, Scripps Networks, appointed senior VP, on-demand and affiliate marketing, Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn.

Christina Wayne, programming consultant, AMC, New York, named VP, scripted series and movies.

Sheraton Kalouria, senior VP, daytime programs, NBC Universal, New York, named president, television, Martha Stewart Living Omni­media Inc., New York.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Scott Pinker, director, business development, Rosanne Sall Advertising & Public Relations Agency, Binghamton, N.Y., joins Sony Pictures Television as account executive, Northeast region, New York.

Stan Kozlowski, North American sales manager, Delphi Corp., Troy, Mich., named senior VP, strategic sales development, Sirius Satellite Radio, New York.

Jonathan Dubow, VP, integrated marketing, Carat, New York, appointed executive VP, marketing, The Africa Channel, Los Angeles.

Joseph Cabral, associate publisher, Southland Publishing Inc., Ventura, Calif., named director, public relations and publicity, NPOWR Digital Media Inc., Oxnard, Calif.

At Frank N. Magid Associates, Marion, Iowa: Steve Ridge, corporate executive VP, adds oversight of global television and corporate acquisition strategy. Bill Hague, director, sales office, Chicago King World Productions, joins as VP, corporate development; Bryn Burns, executive director, strategic research, TideWatch Partners, Greenland, N.H., joins as director, strategic analysis; from consultants, North American Television Department: Paul Baldwin promoted to VP; Ron Turner promoted to VP; Nick Lawler promoted to VP.

Sal Maniaci, VP, development and production, TV Land and Nick at Nite, New York, promoted to the newly created position of senior VP, development and original production.

Technology

Paul Keller, assistant chief technology officer, WLVT Bethlehem, Pa., joins Leitch, Pottstown, Pa., as product manager, Videotek test-and-measurement product line.