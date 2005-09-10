Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Janice Todd, acting general manager, KNXV Phoenix, named VP/general manager at the station.

Efren Padilla, account manager, KWHY Los Angeles, promoted to local sales manager, KDRX Phoenix.

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable: Steven Gillenwater, regional VP, human resources, Atlantic division, joins the Mid-South region in the same capacity; Dan Sanders, senior director, engineering, named senior director, voice services, Southern division.

Journalism

Brad Bessey, senior producer, Entertainment Tonight, Paramount Domestic Television, Hollywood, promoted to co-executive producer.

At KCEN Waco/Temple, Texas: Matt Gebhard, reporter, KNVN/KHSL, Chico, Calif., named weekend anchor/reporter; Hourie Arakelian, reporter, KTVZ Bend, Ore., named reporter; Gwen Johnston, news director, KSSM(FM), Copperas Cove, Texas, named assignment desk assistant.

Katie Brace, weekend anchor/reporter, WMTW Portland, Me., named reporter, WPTV West Palm Beach, Fla., effective Oct. 3.

Brooke Hale, reporter/anchor, KIFI Idaho Falls, Idaho, named anchor, 5:30 and 10 p.m. weekend newscasts, KBCI Boise, Idaho.

Programming

Miguel “Mike” Pons, director, research and strategic planning, TeleFutura, Miami, named senior director, corporate development, The Weather Channel Companies, Atlanta.

Michael Rosen, senior VP, production and news, College Sports Television, New York, named senior producer, The Early Show, CBS News, New York.

Gary Marsh, executive VP, original programming and production, Disney Channel, Burbank, Calif., promoted to president, entertainment, Disney Channel Worldwide, Burbank.

Russell Kline, executive director, finance, Sony Pictures Television International, Latin America, Miami, promoted to VP, finance and operations.

Valerie Barkan, senior director, affiliate relations, iN DEMAND Networks, New York, promoted to regional VP, affiliate relations.

At City Lights Television, New York: Brooke Kessler, producer, Spike TV, named director, development, East Coast; Chris Stout, producer, VH1, appointed director, production.

Ross Hair, VP, international networks, Sony Pictures Television International, London, promoted to senior VP.

Ryan O'Hara, president, TVG Network, Los Angeles, named president, TV Guide Channel.

Hanna Gryncwajg, senior VP, advertising sales, Bravo, New York, named senior VP, advertising sales and marketing strategy, Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp., New York.

At GSN Interactive Entertainment, Santa Monica, Calif.: Dave Andrews, executive director, production, promoted to VP; Sabri Sansoy, executive director, technology, promoted to VP.

Michael Schwimmer, executive VP, programming and marketing, Dish Network, named CEO, Sí TV, Los Angeles.

At Q Television Network, Palm Springs, Calif.: Honey Labrador, Queer Eye for the Straight Girl, and Scott Withers, QTN, named hosts, Brunch.

At Setanta Sports North America, San Francisco: Michael Richter, director, international marketing and sales development, Yahoo! Inc., named VP, marketing and sales; Marcia Canady, director, marketing and events, International Management Group (IMG), Asia, named director, sponsorship and sales.

Laura Del Greco, VP, corporate integrated marketing, Warner Music Group, New York, appointed VP, sales programming strategy, ad sales and marketing, Turner Entertainment, New York.