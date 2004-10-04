Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Cable TV

Andy Dix, local sales manager, Comcast Spotlight, Fort Wayne, Ind., promoted to director, sales, Fort Wayne/South Bend.

Amy Cohn, director, public affairs, Cox Communications, Atlanta, promoted to executive director.

Charlie Barnes, general manager, Insight Interactive (formerly SourceSuite), Dallas, promoted to VP, product development, Insight Interactive, Insight Communications, Dallas.

At Comcast Cable, Philadelphia: Greg Pucci, VP, information services, promoted to senior VP; Bill Smart, VP, purchasing, promoted to senior VP.

Patrick Ivers, VP/general manager, Comcast Spotlight, Colorado/Wyoming, named president, Turner Ad Group, Denver.

Programming

Jan Hatcher, senior VP, national distribution, Lifetime, Los Angeles, named senior VP, distribution, GSN, Santa Monica, Calif.

Promoted to senior VP/regional sales manager at King World Productions, Santa Monica, Calif.: Steve Hackett, VP/regional sales manager; John Holdridge, VP, southeast sales.

Scott MacPherson, senior VP, public and government affairs, Court TV, New York, promoted to executive VP.

Gina Brogi, director, worldwide pay television distribution, Twentieth Century Fox Television, Los Angeles, promoted to VP.

Ross Pollack, senior VP, business development, Asia, Sony Pictures Television International, Hong Kong, promoted to senior VP, distribution, Asia.

Journalism

Brett Haber, host, Brett Haber in the Morning, WWZZ Braddock Heights, Md./WWVZ Waldorf, Md., named sports director, WUSA Washington.

Kent Dana, anchor, KPNX Mesa, Ariz., joins KPHO Phoenix in the same capacity.

Inés Ferré, reporter, Telemundo, WNJU Linden, N.J., named correspondent, CNN en Español, New York.

Rick Sanchez, host/managing editor, The Rick Sanchez Show, WTVJ Miami, joins CNN, Atlanta, as anchor.

Chris Scaglione, 11 p.m. weekday sports producer, WNBC New York, named executive producer, sports, WCBS New York.

Ron Corning, anchor/host, The Daily Buzz, KREN Reno, Nev., named co-anchor, World News Now, ABC, New York.

Matt Lorch, weekend anchor, WPLG Miami, promoted to anchor, 5:30 p.m. broadcast.

Mike Warren, fill-in anchor/reporter, KNXV Phoenix, joins KTBC Austin, Texas, as reporter/anchor, main newscasts.

Bob Goosman, chief meteorologist, KDVR Denver, returns to KDAF Dallas in the same capacity.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Rick Ramage, VP, Ken Lindner & Associates Inc., Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP.

Matt Seiler, executive VP, Omnicom Group Inc., New York, joins PHD USA, New York, as president.

Rafael Eli, VP, client services and operations/COO, Schramm Sports and Entertainment Inc., New York, named partner.

Jonathan Taylor, editor, television, home entertainment and radio, Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles, joins The Lippin Group, Los Angeles, as senior VP.

At IAG Research: Alfa O'Neill, executive VP/general manager, McCann-Erickson Entertainment, New York, named executive VP, entertainment research, New York; Lois Miller, VP, advertising and marketing, Hearst Magazines Corporate Division, Los Angeles, named corporate executive VP, Los Angeles.