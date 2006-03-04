Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Bill Hoffman, VP/general manager, WFTV/WRDQ Orlando, Fla., becomes VP/general manager, WSB Atlanta.

Shawn Bartelt, director, sales, WSOC/WAXN Charlotte, N.C., tapped as VP/general manager, WFTV/WRDQ Orlando, Fla.

Craig Nichols, director, TV operations, KOB San Diego, named VP/general manager and manager, advertising sales.

Chris Ford, assistant news director, WOFL Orlando, Fla., joins CLTV Chicago in the same capacity.

Jim Parker, manager, KGW.com, joins KPIX San Francisco as Internet director.

At WRLH Richmond, Va.: Bill Norris, national sales manager, promoted to local sales manager; Regina Danowitz, local sales assistant, named local sales account executive.

At Univision and TeleFutura: Maelia Macin, account executive, KMEX Los Angeles, promoted to general manager, Austin, Texas; Steve Stuck, general sales manager, KUVS Sacramento, Calif., promoted to general manager, Sacramento.

Cable TV

At Comcast: Mark Allen, VP, national customer service development, Comcast, Philadelphia, named area VP, Chicago; Mike Cleland, director, operations, Comcast Spotlight, named area VP, Detroit-West region; Doug Pauley, VP, marketing, Central region, promoted to VP, marketing, video products, Midwest division; Virginia Goble, agent/owner, Virginia Goble State Farm Insurance Agency, named VP, new products, Midwest division; George Booth, area VP, Chicago, named VP, operational products, Midwest division.

Bob Redella, VP, mergers and acquisitions, Cox Communications, Atlanta, named VP, development.

Programming

At NBC: Doug Vaughan, VP, special programs, NBC Entertainment, adds VP, NBC News; Lloyd Siegel, director, news partnerships, promoted to VP.

Steve Sidel, executive VP, Discovery Education, upped to president.

Simon Swart, executive VP, national sales, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, Century City, Calif., named to the newly created post of executive VP/general manager, North America.

Paul Condolora, VP/general manager, new media, Cartoon Network, Atlanta, promoted to senior VP/general manager.

Anne Woodward, senior director, technical operations, CNN International, appointed to the newly created position of VP, technical operations, CNN Worldwide, Atlanta.

Cynthia Lieberman, VP, off-network marketing and special projects, Paramount Domestic Television, joins Sony Pictures Television as VP, media relations, Culver City, Calif.

Promoted at Starz Entertainment: Andrew M. Nigolian, VP, affiliate sales, to senior VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Philadelphia; Christine Carrier, VP, affiliate sales, to senior VP, affiliate sales and marketing, Atlanta.

Chris D’Ablemont, account manager, Nickelodeon and Noggin, New York, joins PBS Kids Sprout as director, ad sales.

At Turner Entertainment ad sales and marketing: Thomas A. Stevens, sales manager, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP, Turner regional sales; Rob McGovern, VP/national sales manager, TLC, New York, Discovery Communications, named sales manager, Los Angeles.

At Nickelodeon, New York: Tom Ascheim, executive VP, Nick Digital Television, promoted to executive VP/general manager; Steve Youngwood, senior VP, entertainment products, Nickelodeon and Viacom Consumer Products, named to the newly created position of executive VP, Nickelodeon Digital Media; Sarah Kirshbaum Levy, senior VP, strategy and business development, named executive VP, strategy and business operations, Nickelodeon.

At Current TV, San Francisco: Ziba Kaboli, VP, affiliate relations and national accounts, Court TV, named senior VP, affiliate sales; Andrew Struse, VP, on-air creative, VH1, named senior VP, on-air promotion/creative services; Patrick Newall, independent producer/writer, tapped as director, production, Los Angeles; Adam Yamaguchi, independent writer/producer, named writer/producer/correspondent; Joe Hanson, viewer created content producer, promoted to writer/producer/correspondent; Jeff Clark, independent producer/director/editor, named creative services producer; Murs, independent hip-hop artist, named host/producer.

Chris Low named to the new position of director, marketing and public relations, Setanta Sports North America, San Francisco.

Journalism

Fred Thompson, attorney and former senator from Tennessee, named special program host/senior analyst, ABC News Radio, Washington, effective this spring.

Sahaar Rezaie, manager, Tully’s Coffee and The Culver Group, Walnut Creek, Calif., to account executive, sales, new business development team, KPIX/KBHK San Francisco.

At KPIX San Francisco: Peter Saiers, producer, 11 p.m. news, to executive producer, late news; Kerwin Hudson, freelance sports producer, Kansas City, Mo., to executive producer, sports.

Lyra O’Brien, meteorologist, weekday 6 p.m. and noon newscasts, KMOV St. Louis, joins WISN Milwaukee as weekend morning meteorologist.

Carla Duke, technical director, KRON San Francisco, to KPIX San Francisco in the same capacity.

Internet

At MSN: Rob Bennett, project unit manager, MSN Video, Movies and TV, to general manager, entertainment and video services; Joe Michaels, senior business development manager at MSN Video, to director, business development, entertainment and video services.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Rafer J. Riller Sr., senior account manager, WTTG/WDCA Washington, named account manager, WRC Washington.