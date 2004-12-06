Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

James Ansin, director, marketing, WSVN Miami, named VP/station manager.

At WBBM Chicago: Joey Porcelli, Cleveland, local sales manager, WOIO Shaker Heights, Ohio/WUAB Lorain, Ohio, joins as local sales manager; Gina Labanco, VP/client supervisor, Zenith Media, Chicago, joins as account executive; Shawn Adams, local sales manager, WVEC Norfolk, Va., joins as account executive.

Programming

Maren Christensen, senior VP, intellectual property counsel, Universal Studios, Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP/general counsel.

Jayson Dinsmore, director, alternative programs, NBC Entertainment, Los Angeles, named VP.

Betsy Frank, executive VP, research and planning, MTV Networks, New York, named executive VP, research and planning, cable networks, film and publishing, Viacom, New York.

Promotions at NBC Universal research team, New York: Sari DeCesare, VP, audience measurement, to senior VP, network and cable entertainment research; Nancy Gallagher, VP, news, sports and affiliate research, to senior VP, news, sports, network and cable affiliate research; Horst Stipp, VP, primary and strategic research, to senior VP; Randi Schneider, senior director, network entertainment research, to VP, network broadcast and entertainment research.

Mel (Melody) Faye Hanna, director, global compensation, Scientific-Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Ga., named VP, compensation, benefits and HRIS, The Weather Channel, Atlanta.

At Court TV, New York: Marlene Dann, VP, daytime division, named executive VP, daytime programming; Allison Radzin, VP, creative concept development, Guild Group, White Plains, N.Y., named VP, advertising sales marketing, Court TV, New York.

At ESPN: David Berson, VP, program planning and promotion, promoted to senior VP, programming and acquisitions; Traug Keller, president, ABC Radio Networks, named senior VP, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.

Journalism

Monica Crowley, foreign affairs and political analyst, Fox News Channel, New York, joins MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., as contributor and analyst.

Rob Elgas, anchor/producer, KVIA El Paso, Texas, named co-anchor, 6 and 9 a.m. Saturday newscasts, WMAQ Chicago.

Robert Lyles, reporter, KCTV Kansas City, Mo., joins WCAU Philadelphia as general assignment reporter.

Larry Ramirez, sports reporter, WJXT Jacksonville, Fla., named weekday sports anchor and reporter, KSAT San Antonio.

Javier Soto, morning anchor/reporter, KPVI Pocatello, Idaho, named reporter, KTVK Phoenix.

Shelly Slater, anchor/ reporter, WSAZ Charleston/ Huntington, W.Va., joins WDAF Kansas City, Mo., as reporter.

Jamie Krumheuer, weekend meteorologist, WDTN Dayton, Ohio, joins KSHB Kansas City, Mo. as meteorologist.

Timyka Artist, reporter, WTOL Toledo, Ohio, joins WTAE Pittsburgh as reporter.

Tom Roussey, reporter, WBBH Ft. Myers, Fla., moves to WBTV Charlotte, N.C., as general assignment reporter.

Annie Blanco, anchor/reporter, News 24, Houston, named nightside reporter, KTNV Las Vegas.

Marisa Mendelson, reporter, WHBF Rock Island, Ill., becomes reporter, WOI West Des Moines, Iowa.

Michelle Brown, reporter/anchor, WGGB Springfield, Mass., joins WJAR Providence, R.I., as general assignment reporter.

Radio

Beth Freed, director, Eastern radio sales/Radio Disney, New York, named manager, national sales and marketing, Jones MediaAmerica, New York.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At BBDO: Marcus Kemp, worldwide creative director, Intel/managing director, Euro RSCG, joins BBDO Atlanta as vice chairman and chief creative officer; Troy Ruhanen, executive VP/managing director, Leo Burnett Worldwide, Sydney, Australia, joins BBDO North America, New York and Atlanta, as executive VP/managing director.

David Lehanski, VP, marketing solutions, Clear Channel Advantage, named VP, associate director, creative solutions, Clear Channel Katz Advantage, New York.

Jordan Harris, senior VP/group director, MediaCom, Middletown, N.Y., named director, sales and marketing, Syndicated Network Television Association, New York.

Technology

David Micek, president, AltaVista, Andover, Mass., named chief operating officer, Eagle Broadband, Houston.

Allied Fields

Michael Descoteau, director, sales, venue services group, National Mobile Television, White Plains, N.Y., named director, broadcast services, Masque Sound, East Rutherford, N.J.

