Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Daniel Houtz, national sales coordinator,

WEWB Albany, N.Y., promoted to marketing director.

David Doebler, president/GM, WVTM Birmingham,

Ala., named president/GM, WVIT Hartford, Conn.

Cable TV

At Comcast: Mark Davis, senior director,

engineering, Comcast Southern division, Georgia, promoted to division VP,

technical operations; Joe Cona, senior director,

business operations, Comcast, Jacksonville, Fla., named senior director,

coastal region, Jacksonville, Savannah, Augusta and Charleston.

At Cox Communications, Atlanta: Heather

Brown, director, investor relations, to director, competitive

strategy; Leigh Stokes, manager, content and site

operations, cox.net and cox.com Web sites, to director, Web strategy.

Programming

Jennifer Skorlich, VP, NBC Universal Cable

publicity and late night publicity, NBC, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior

VP.

Peter Lori, audit partner, KPMG LLP, Short

Hills, N.J., appointed senior VP, corporate controller and chief accounting

officer, Univision Communications, Teaneck, N.J.

Thomas Arrix, senior VP, sales and client

services, CBS Sportsline.com, New York, named senior VP, advertising sales,

Univision Online, New York.

Haydn Arndt, sales director, UK and Ireland

television distribution, Walt Disney Television International, named VP, sales

liaison, Australia and New Zealand, NBC Universal International Television

Distribution, Sydney, Australia.

J. Frederick Rogers, VP, institutional

advancement, General Theological Seminary, New York, joins Thirteen/WNET New

York as managing director, foundation and government grants.

Lisa Dollinger, senior VP, corporate

communications, Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio, promoted to

chief communications officer.

Barbara Bekkedahl, executive VP, advertising

sales, The Family Channel/Fox Family/ABC Family Worldwide, appointed director,

national advertising sales, Gospel Music Channel, New Jersey.

Travis McElfresh, group program manager,

MSNBC.com, Redmond, Wash., named director, technology.

Carol E. Mattey, deputy chief, wireline

competition bureau, Federal Communications Commission, Washington, named a

director, U.S. technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) industry

practice, Deloitte & Touche, McLean, Va.

At Sci Fi Channel, New York: Blake Callaway,

associate media director, Lopez Negrete Communications, Houston, joins as VP,

brand marketing; Gunilla DeSanto, director, on- and

off-air production, promoted to VP, production and project management;

Tahira Bhatti-McClure, director, marketing operations,

elevated to VP, marketing operations.

Patrick Gates, senior VP, e-commerce, AOL,

Dulles, Va., named executive VP, consumer direct, Discovery Commerce, Silver

Spring, Md.

Journalism

Frank Sesno, bureau chief, CNN, Washington,

rejoins the network as special correspondent, Paula

Zahn Now and CNN Presents.

Alan Krashesky, co-anchor, 6 p.m. newscast,

WLS Chicago, named co-anchor, 4 p.m. newscast, as of May 9.

Radio

Sally Thoun, account executive, Westwood One,

Los Angeles, named national account manager, Clear Channel Radio Sales traffic

division, Los Angeles.

Mary Anne Kelleher, VP/director, sales,

McGavren Guild Radio, Boston, named VP/sales manager, Eastman Radio, Boston.

J.D. Gonzalez, VP/station manager, Univision

Radio, Houston, promoted to VP, programming services.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Janet Scardino, senior VP, international

marketing, AOL, Dulles, Va., appointed EVP/global head of marketing, media

business, Reuters, New York.

At TV Guide affiliate sales and marketing group: Patrick

Dodd, senior VP, sales operations, named senior VP, national

accounts, Los Angeles; Betsy Brightman, regional VP,

Eastern region sales, promoted to senior VP, sales operations, Radnor, Pa.;

Sharon Metz, VP, national accounts, named VP,

affiliate marketing, Radnor, Pa.; Eric Rutter,

director, national accounts, promoted to VP, Radnor, Pa.; Dan

Yokich, regional VP, Western region sales, promoted to VP,

national accounts, Los Angeles.

Patrick Byrne, regional VP, National Cable

Communications, Chicago named director, sales, Chicago.

Jim Kizer, director, sales, Insight Media,

Illinois, promoted to regional VP.

Obituary

Veteran media writer and editor Peter G.

Ainslie died suddenly on April 2, at the age of 58.

A skilled editor and reporter, Ainslie worked at

Women's Wear Daily before moving to

Time magazine. At Time, he distinguished himself in a number of roles,

including reporting and editing. He was adept, covering everything from

international affairs to the television industry.

In the mid 1980s, Ainslie became managing editor of

Channels magazine, where he was promoted to

executive editor. His outstanding knowledge and skilled managerial style made

him beloved to those who worked with him.

From 1992 to 2000, Ainslie served as director of media relations for

the Warner Music Group. This position allowed him to exercise his extensive

writing skills, as he promoted an industry for which he had a profound

passion.

In 2001, a challenging time in the company's history, Time Warner

corporate tapped Ainslie to create Keywords,

a company-wide internal magazine. With extraordinary skill and flair, he turned

the magazine into an award-winning model of corporate communications.

Born in Johnson City, Tenn., Ainslie attended Dobyns-Bennett High

School in the 1960s, participating in the corps of student broadcast announcers

at WKPT Kingsport, Tenn. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1968.

Ainslie is survived by his parents, Jean and George; sister, Ellen;

brothers, Michael and David; his beloved wife, Laurie, and two children, Erin

and Patrick, to whom he devoted his life.