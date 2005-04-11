Fates & Fortunes
Broadcast TV
Daniel Houtz, national sales coordinator,
WEWB Albany, N.Y., promoted to marketing director.
David Doebler, president/GM, WVTM Birmingham,
Ala., named president/GM, WVIT Hartford, Conn.
Cable TV
At Comcast: Mark Davis, senior director,
engineering, Comcast Southern division, Georgia, promoted to division VP,
technical operations; Joe Cona, senior director,
business operations, Comcast, Jacksonville, Fla., named senior director,
coastal region, Jacksonville, Savannah, Augusta and Charleston.
At Cox Communications, Atlanta: Heather
Brown, director, investor relations, to director, competitive
strategy; Leigh Stokes, manager, content and site
operations, cox.net and cox.com Web sites, to director, Web strategy.
Programming
Jennifer Skorlich, VP, NBC Universal Cable
publicity and late night publicity, NBC, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior
VP.
Peter Lori, audit partner, KPMG LLP, Short
Hills, N.J., appointed senior VP, corporate controller and chief accounting
officer, Univision Communications, Teaneck, N.J.
Thomas Arrix, senior VP, sales and client
services, CBS Sportsline.com, New York, named senior VP, advertising sales,
Univision Online, New York.
Haydn Arndt, sales director, UK and Ireland
television distribution, Walt Disney Television International, named VP, sales
liaison, Australia and New Zealand, NBC Universal International Television
Distribution, Sydney, Australia.
J. Frederick Rogers, VP, institutional
advancement, General Theological Seminary, New York, joins Thirteen/WNET New
York as managing director, foundation and government grants.
Lisa Dollinger, senior VP, corporate
communications, Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio, promoted to
chief communications officer.
Barbara Bekkedahl, executive VP, advertising
sales, The Family Channel/Fox Family/ABC Family Worldwide, appointed director,
national advertising sales, Gospel Music Channel, New Jersey.
Travis McElfresh, group program manager,
MSNBC.com, Redmond, Wash., named director, technology.
Carol E. Mattey, deputy chief, wireline
competition bureau, Federal Communications Commission, Washington, named a
director, U.S. technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) industry
practice, Deloitte & Touche, McLean, Va.
At Sci Fi Channel, New York: Blake Callaway,
associate media director, Lopez Negrete Communications, Houston, joins as VP,
brand marketing; Gunilla DeSanto, director, on- and
off-air production, promoted to VP, production and project management;
Tahira Bhatti-McClure, director, marketing operations,
elevated to VP, marketing operations.
Patrick Gates, senior VP, e-commerce, AOL,
Dulles, Va., named executive VP, consumer direct, Discovery Commerce, Silver
Spring, Md.
Journalism
Frank Sesno, bureau chief, CNN, Washington,
rejoins the network as special correspondent, Paula
Zahn Now and CNN Presents.
Alan Krashesky, co-anchor, 6 p.m. newscast,
WLS Chicago, named co-anchor, 4 p.m. newscast, as of May 9.
Radio
Sally Thoun, account executive, Westwood One,
Los Angeles, named national account manager, Clear Channel Radio Sales traffic
division, Los Angeles.
Mary Anne Kelleher, VP/director, sales,
McGavren Guild Radio, Boston, named VP/sales manager, Eastman Radio, Boston.
J.D. Gonzalez, VP/station manager, Univision
Radio, Houston, promoted to VP, programming services.
Advertising/Marketing/PR
Janet Scardino, senior VP, international
marketing, AOL, Dulles, Va., appointed EVP/global head of marketing, media
business, Reuters, New York.
At TV Guide affiliate sales and marketing group: Patrick
Dodd, senior VP, sales operations, named senior VP, national
accounts, Los Angeles; Betsy Brightman, regional VP,
Eastern region sales, promoted to senior VP, sales operations, Radnor, Pa.;
Sharon Metz, VP, national accounts, named VP,
affiliate marketing, Radnor, Pa.; Eric Rutter,
director, national accounts, promoted to VP, Radnor, Pa.; Dan
Yokich, regional VP, Western region sales, promoted to VP,
national accounts, Los Angeles.
Patrick Byrne, regional VP, National Cable
Communications, Chicago named director, sales, Chicago.
Jim Kizer, director, sales, Insight Media,
Illinois, promoted to regional VP.
Obituary
Veteran media writer and editor Peter G.
Ainslie died suddenly on April 2, at the age of 58.
A skilled editor and reporter, Ainslie worked at
Women's Wear Daily before moving to
Time magazine. At Time, he distinguished himself in a number of roles,
including reporting and editing. He was adept, covering everything from
international affairs to the television industry.
In the mid 1980s, Ainslie became managing editor of
Channels magazine, where he was promoted to
executive editor. His outstanding knowledge and skilled managerial style made
him beloved to those who worked with him.
From 1992 to 2000, Ainslie served as director of media relations for
the Warner Music Group. This position allowed him to exercise his extensive
writing skills, as he promoted an industry for which he had a profound
passion.
In 2001, a challenging time in the company's history, Time Warner
corporate tapped Ainslie to create Keywords,
a company-wide internal magazine. With extraordinary skill and flair, he turned
the magazine into an award-winning model of corporate communications.
Born in Johnson City, Tenn., Ainslie attended Dobyns-Bennett High
School in the 1960s, participating in the corps of student broadcast announcers
at WKPT Kingsport, Tenn. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1968.
Ainslie is survived by his parents, Jean and George; sister, Ellen;
brothers, Michael and David; his beloved wife, Laurie, and two children, Erin
and Patrick, to whom he devoted his life.
