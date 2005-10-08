Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Kimberly Godwin, director, division of journalism, Florida A&M University, Jacksonville, Fla., named assistant news director, WCBS New York.

Programming

Patricia Wyatt, president, consumer products, 20th Century Fox, Los Angeles, named president, HIT North America, New York.

Bobby Amirshahi, director, media relations, Cox Communications, Atlanta, named director, corporate communications, Comedy Central, Century City, Calif.,/Spike TV, Los Angeles.

Noel Siegel, VP, development/producer, Hallock Healey Entertainment, Toluca Lake, Calif., appointed director, development, Fox Reality, Los Angeles.

Gordon Prend, VP, brand marketing, Universal Studio Home Video, Universal City, Calif., named senior VP, marketing, Ventura Entertainment, Los Angeles.

Amy Stanton, director, marketing and communications, NYC2012, New York, named senior VP/chief marketing officer, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, New York.

At UPN, Los Angeles: Angela Somerville, director, drama development, upped to VP, drama development; Jennifer Breslow, VP, production and development, Outerbanks Entertainment, Los Angeles, joins as director, drama development.

Chuck Rosenzweig, VP, legal affairs, Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn., promoted to senior VP.

James Anderson, senior VP, publicity and public relations, Carsey-Werner, Los Angeles, joins Cartoon Network as VP, public relations, Atlanta.

Sandra Stern, executive VP, business and legal affairs, Lions Gate Television, Santa Monica, Calif., named to executive VP/CEO.

Mark Apter, manager, scheduling, A&E Network and The Biography Channel, New York, to director.

Brett Henne, director, corporate communications, VH1, New York, promoted to VP.

Mary Beth Gonzalez, sales development director, TV Guide Inc., New York, appointed VP, integrated sales and marketing, LIME, New York.

Hammond Reynolds, coordinating producer, live remote event telecasts, FSN South, Atlanta, promoted to senior coordinating producer, original programming.

Journalism

At CBS News, New York: Michelle Miller, freelance anchor, Up to the Minute/freelance correspondent, CBS Evening News, named correspondent; Bianca Solorzano, freelance correspondent, CBS Newspath, tapped as correspondent.

Jess Cagle, contributor, WCBS New York, named film and theater critic for the station.

Paula Faris, anchor/sports reporter, WCPO Cincinnati, named anchor/reporter, WMAQ Chicago.

Jack Edwards, home games analyst and play-by-play announcer, New England Sports Network, Boston, named road games play-by-play announcer, Boston Bruins.

Wendy Saltzman, investigative reporter, WKMG Orlando. Fla., joins WGCL Atlanta as principal investigative reporter.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

Brooks Jewell, senior publicist, corporate communications, Showtime Networks, New York, named manager, public relations, advertising sales and marketing, TBS, New York.

John Alvarez, director, sports programming/affiliate relations, Dallas Cowboy Channel, Dallas, named regional VP, affiliate sales, Midwest region, AmericanLife TV Networks, Dallas.

Robert P. Getz, regional manager, National Cable Communications, San Antonio, Texas, named to the newly created position of automotive specialist, media sales, Time Warner Cable, San Antonio, Texas.

At Horizon Media, New York: Marjorie Auster, VP/spot account manager, Initiative, tapped as a broadcast group manager, local television department; Lydia Foy, local TV/radio broadcast supervisor, Zenith Media, New York, joins as a broadcast group manager, local radio department.

Technology

A. Charles W. Tillinghast, general manager/publisher, MSNBC.com, Redmond, Wash., named president.

Mike Fidler, senior VP, home products division, Sony Electronics, San Diego, made CEO, Digeo Inc., Kirkland, Wash.

Allied Fields

Leslie F. Spasser, partner, Willcox & Savage, P.C., Norfolk, Va., joins The Weather Channel as deputy general counsel, Atlanta.