Fates & Fortunes

What's Your Fate?

BROADCASTING TV

Michael Gargiulo, weekday morning news anchor, WTTG Washington, named general assignment reporter, WNBC New York.

Dan Shelley, news director/assistant program director, WTMJ(AM) Milwaukee, named executive editor of digital media, WCBS New York.

Christianne Klein, weekend co-anchor, WJLA Washington, named overnight and early- morning news anchor and New York-based correspondent, ABC News, New York.

Scott Engler, anchor, 10 p.m., WPHL/WB17 Philadelphia, joins the Good Day Philadelphia reporting team, WTXF/Fox 29 Philadelphia.

RUSS NELLIGAN, assistant promotion manager, WBAL Baltimore, appointed creative services director, WCVB Boston.

At WRLH/MyTV Richmond, Va.: STEVEN A. GENETT, VP/general manager, WFXV/WPNY Utica, N.Y., joins as general sales manager; Steven Braine, VP/general manager, UCLA Bruins Sports Properties, Los Angeles, named local sales account executive;REBECCA POPE, sales associate, Printers Alley Interiors, joins as local sales account executive.

Carrie King, manager, creative services & on-air promotion, WGN New York, promoted to creative services director.

KAREN GAGNE, New England sales manager, AOL Time Warner, named new business development manager, WBZ/WSBK Boston.

Jeffrey w. Schneider, VP, media relations, ABC News, promoted to senior VP, communications.

Lisbeth R. McNabb, CFO, Match.com, named to board of directors, Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc., Irving, Texas.

CABLE TV

Sandy Wilson, VP, public policy, Cox Enterprises, Atlanta, will become senior VP, public policy, when Alexander “Netch” Netchvolodoff, retires at year-end.

PROGRAMMING

Gary Stephenson, executive, Tom Lynch Co., Beverly Hills, Calif., promoted to president.

Mary Healy, marketing consultant, iN DEMAND Networks, named director of program development, The DiMA Group, San Mateo, Calif.

Gary Carter, consultant, World Wide Entertainment, London, appointed president, FremantleMedia Creative Networks division of World Wide Entertainment.

Promotions at Bravo, New York: FRANCES BERWICK, senior VP, programming and production, to executive VP, programming and production; ANDREW COHEN, VP, programming and production, to senior VP, programming and production; DAVID SERWATKA, director, programming and production, to VP, programming and production; DAVID O’CONNELL, director of production, to VP, production.

Mary Clarke, executive director, Hope United of Rhode Island, named director, network distribution & service, Eastern region, Hallmark, New York.

PETER DiCECCO, VP, music and business affairs, ABC Entertainment Television Group, named senior VP, business and legal affairs, music, Disney-ABC Television Group.

JOURNALISM

RUSSELL SHAW, assistant managing editor, Houston Chronicle, joins MSNBC.com, Redmond, Wash., as deputy editor, news.

Darren Rovell, business writer, ESPN.com, named sports business reporter, CNBC, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

TECHNOLOGY

DAVE COLLINS, manager, automation development and contracts management team, Pro-Bel, Reading, UK, appointed chief engineer, Pro-Bel.

ADVERTISING/MARKETING/PR

Michael Sparkman, president, Broadband Services Inc., named VP of worldwide sales, Aurora Networks, Santa Clara, Calif.

At Interpublic Media, Consumer Experience Practice, New York: ALEX CHISHOLM, director of external relations for the MIT Comparative Media Studies program, joins as VP, director, content experience analytics; MAHESH KRISHNA, brand planner and manager, Young & Rubicam Inc., New York, joins as VP, director, brand experience analytics.

Promotions at Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp. (RASCO), New York, Steve Luttinger, VP, advertising sales, to senior VP, advertising sales; Tom Etheridge, manager, ad sale services, to director, pricing and reporting; Allison Young, inventory analyst, Pricing & Planning Department, to manager, inventory and stewardship; Rachelle Thomas, inventory analyst, Pricing & Planning Department, to manager, inventory and stewardship.

ALLIED FIELDS

CHRIS BROWN, senior VP, conventions and expositions, National Association of Broadcasters, Washington, promoted to executive VP, conventions and business operations.

Jane Singer, VP, corporate communications, The Thompson Corp., appointed senior VP, corporate communications and public relations, IMG, New York.

Penny L. Reiss, VP, product integration, Showtime Networks, named agent, Global Branded Entertainment division, ICM, Los Angeles.

Larry Satkowiak, president/COO, The Cable Center, Denver, promoted to CEO.

SCOTT HELBING, chief marketing officer, AT&T Consumer, appointed executive VP, AT&T Entertainment Services, AT&T Operations Inc., San Antonio.