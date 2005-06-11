Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Mike McKinnon Jr., VP, broadcast operations and programming, KUSI San Diego, promoted to president/general manager.

Brett Burke, national sales manager, KMSP Minneapolis and WFTC Minneapolis, named national sales manager, WBDC Washington.

Jason Effinger, station manager, WMTV Madison, Wis., named general manager, WEAU Eau Claire, Wis.

Sharon Brooks Buchanan, senior account executive, WMAQ Chicago, named account executive, WBBM Chicago.

Cable TV

At Time Warner Cable: Roger B. Keating, division president, Los Angeles region, becomes corporate executive VP upon close of the Adelphia deal; Wayne D. Knighton, president, South Carolina division, promoted to corporate executive VP, operations.

At Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y.: Dave Pistacchio, executive VP/chief information officer, Rainbow Media Enterprises Inc., Jericho, N.Y., named executive VP/general manager, business telecommunications services division, Lightpath, Bethpage; Barry Frey, founder, Next Level Media & Marketing LLC, named senior VP, advanced platform sales; Ed Renicker, senior VP/general manager, New York Interconnect, Bethpage, promoted to executive VP/general manager.

Programming

At NBC Universal, New York: Allison Gollust, VP, NBC News communications, promoted to senior VP; William Bartlett, VP, executive communications, promoted to senior VP.

At Univision Communications: Andrew W. Hobson, senior executive VP/chief strategic officer, adds chief financial officer, Los Angeles; Cristina Schwarz, VP/general manager, television group stations, New York, named VP, government and community relations, New York; Ramon J. Pineda, president/general manager, Univision and TeleFutura Stations, Phoenix and Tucson, named VP/general manager, television group stations, New York.

At CBS Entertainment, New York: Robert Zotnowski, VP, current programs, named VP, drama series development; Christina Davis, director, drama series development, upped to VP.

George Solomon, sports editor/columnist, Washington Post, Washington, becomes ombudsman, ESPN, Bristol, Conn., effective July 1.

At Hallmark Channel: Thomas Baiter, manager, client support, Invision Inc. New York, joins Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel as director, sales and traffic systems, New York; Jenny Hollis, senior designer, Hallmark Channel, promoted to art director, print, design group, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, Los Angeles; Darren Melameth, senior manager, scheduling/programming, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, Los Angeles, promoted to director, scheduling; Jillian London, broadcast scheduling, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, promoted to director, on-air promotion, manager.

At Court TV, New York: Joanne Eckert, director, marketing solutions, OLN, Stamford, Conn., promoted to VP, ad sales marketing; Amy Mirwald, account director, Amalgamated, named director, consumer advertising.

Luis Goicouria, senior director, new media, MTV Networks Latin America, Miami, to VP, digital media.

At Shop at Home, Nashville, Tenn.: Jeffrey Doster, senior VP, information technology/chief information officer, New Roads Inc., Martinsville, Va., appointed chief technology officer; Bill Christopher, chief, customer care and operations, Sears, Roebuck and Co., Hoffman Estates, Ill., named senior VP, customer experience.

Shannon Nettleton, director, post production, to VP, production, DIC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif.

Nicholas Loria, senior VP, ad sales, MTV Networks, New York, named executive VP, ad sales, Massive In., New York.

Lou Wallach, VP, original programming and development, Comedy Central, New York, has been promoted to senior VP, original programming and development.

Journalism

Rosie Kasica, freelance producer, named line producer, Nancy Grace, CNN Headline News, New York.

Heather Nauert, reporter/correspondent, Big Story With John Gibson, Fox News Channel, New York, named general assignment correspondent, ABC News, Los Angeles.

Chris Gunness, broadcaster, BBC, London, appointed head of media relations, international division, Medialink Worldwide Inc., London.

Radio

Andrew Kalb, director, news programming, ABC News Radio, New York, to executive director, programming.

Gerryann Agovino, director, national sales, Clear Channel, Los Angeles cluster, named VP, national sales, West Coast, Entercom Communications, Bala Cynwyd, Pa., effective June 13.

Len Weiner, program director, WMVP(AM) Chicago, named program director, WGN Radio, Chicago.

Technology

Cheng Fan, regional sales manager, automation, Harris Corp., Asia-Pacific region, named director, international channel development, broadcast communications division, Cincinnati.

Allied Fields

Todd C. Freeland, managing director, Dilworth Partners, Charlotte, N.C., named managing director/head of media, telecommunications and technology practice group, Goldsmith Agio Helms, New York.