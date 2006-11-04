Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send to: Melanie M. Clarke, Editorial Assistant, B&C e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness.com fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010

Broadcast TV

Randal Gage, assistant creative services director, WTAE Pittsburgh, named creative services director, KOCO Oklahoma City.

Cable TV

Elected members of the board of directors, Cablevision Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y.: Grover C. Brown, special counsel, Gordon, Fournaris & Mammarella P.A.; and Zachary W. Carter, partner, Dorsey & Whitney LLP.

Melissa Harris, local account executive, Cox Media, Hampton Roads, Va., promoted to regional sales account executive.

Jeff Morrett, senior account executive, Viamedia Detroit, promoted to local sales manager for the newly acquired Augusta, Ga., market, Viamedia, Lexington, Ky.

Journalism

Amy Watson, anchor, WPSD Paducah, Ky., joins NewsChannel 5 This Morning, WTVF Nashville, as anchor.

Ravi Baichwal, anchor, CTV Newsnet Morning, CTV Newsnet, Toronto, named weekend anchor/co-anchor, 5 and 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday newscasts, WLS Chicago, effective Nov. 27.

Programming

Kevin E. Fortson, senior VP, operations, Warner Bros. Studio facilities, Burbank, Calif., named senior VP, production, Warner Horizon Television, Burbank.

Paul Duong, executive director, research, Disney-ABC cable networks group, named VP, scheduling and research, Speed, Charlotte, N.C.

Pete Jacobs, senior advertising manager, Ubisoft, promoted to director, videogame marketing, Spike TV, San Francisco.

Kristin Bragg, senior director, strategic planning, ad sales division, CNN, Atlanta, promoted to VP.

Angelica Bengolea, account manager, national sales, Univision Television Group, named VP/director, sales, Azteca America, New York.

At Qubo: Rick Rodriguez, founder, Island Dreamer Enterprises, Los Angeles, appointed president/general manager, Los Angeles; Kerry J. Hughes, national sales director, advertising and custom publishing, Warner Bros./DC Comics and Mad magazine, named senior VP, advertising sales and sponsorships, New York.

Seth Winter, VP, sales, NBCU Digital Media, named senior VP, sales and marketing, NBC Universal Sports and Olympics, New York.

Shaun McDonald, VP/general manager, CBS Television Stations' Detroit duopoly, named president/general manager of the station group's South Florida operations.

Ken Botelho, VP/station manager, CN8 New England, appointed to the new role of VP, network operations, CN8, The Comcast Network, Boston.

Philip Nakov, co-founder, CountingDown.com, named VP, business development and partnerships, ReelzChannel.com, Los Angeles.

Annette Repasch, director, career apparel, QVC, Westchester, Pa., to VP, merchandising, fashion and accessories.

Andy Drooker, VP, research and development, Turner Broadcasting, Atlanta, tapped as director, operations, infrastructure and business applications, Weather.com, Atlanta.

Steve Lieberman, local sales manager, ESPN/ABC Radio, Chicago, named general sales manager, Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, Bethesda, Md.

Technology

JOSHUA METZGER, senior VP, business affairs, Go To/Overture Services, appointed senior VP, corporate development, Veoh Networks, San Diego.