Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, Broadcasting & Cable (e-mail: meclarke@reedbusiness; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

Richard C. Moore, managing editor, USA Today Live, McLean, Va., named VP, news, WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Blake Russell, director, operations and marketing, KTAL-TV Texarkana, Texas, named VP/GM, KPOM-TV Fort Smith, Ark., and KFAA(TV) Rogers, Ark.

Cable TV

Mike LaJoie, executive VP, advanced technology, Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn., appointed chief technology officer.

John Abbot, managing director, global media and communications group, investment banking division, Morgan Stanley, New York, appointed senior VP/CFO, Insight, New York.

Programming

Betsy Swanson, senior VP, finance, Fox Television Stations Inc., New York, promoted to executive VP/chief financial officer.

Steve Ronson, VP/GM, AETN consumer products, promoted to senior VP, International and Consumer Products division, AETN Enterprises, A&E Television Networks, New York.

Angel Orengo, regional director, advertising sales operation, Sony Pictures Television International Mexico City, appointed VP, distribution, Latin America and the Caribbean, Miami.

Mark Marshall, sales manager, Western region, Turner Sports, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, sales.

Journalism

Jamison Uhler, reporter, KJRH(TV) Tulsa, Okla., joins WFTV(TV) Orlando, Fla., as a reporter.

Chuck Fisher, sports reporter/fill-in anchor, WOI-TV Ames, Iowa, joins KTVK(TV) Phoenix in the same capacity.

Bill Keller, owner, InHouse Creative Inc., named special projects reporter, WFTC(TV) Minneapolis.

Frank Vascellaro, weekday morning anchor, KARE(TV) Minneapolis, promoted to primary weeknight anchor.

Anna Duckworth, traffic reporter, KRON-TV San Francisco, to reporter, Eyewitness News, KPIX-TV San Francisco.

Savannah Guthrie, reporter, WRC-TV Washington, named correspondent, live daytime trial coverage, Court TV, New York.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

Olivia Dupuis,

promotions manager, Kelly & Salerno Communications, Greenwich, Conn., joins Goodman Media, New York, as account executive.

Anthony White

PhD, founder, White Sand Media Inc., Pacific Palisades, Calif., named senior VP/futures director, Western region, Initiative, Los Angeles.

Allied Fields

David Leach, communications industry adviser, telecommunications practice group, Dewey Ballantine LLP, Washington, forms David Leach LLC, Washington.

Mark Hamrick, business editor, broadcast division, AP, Washington, elected to the National Press Club Board of Governors, Washington.

Officers elected at CTAM: Chair Len Fogge, executive VP, creative and marketing, Showtime Networks; Vice Chair David N. Watson, executive VP, sales, marketing and customer service, Comcast Cable Communications; Secretary Douglas V. Holloway, president, network distribution/affiliate relations, Universal Television Networks; Treasurer Joe Rooney, senior VP, marketing, Cox Communications. Named to CTAM board of directors: Kathleen A. Dore, president, entertainment services, Rainbow Media Holdings Inc.; David Krone, executive VP, NCTA.