Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Diana Wilkin, VP/general manager, KGPE Fresno, Calif., named VP/general manager, WAWS/WTEV Jacksonville, Fla.

Ron Damron, controller, WBZ Boston/WSBK Boston/WLWC New Bedford, Mass., named controller, WBBM Chicago.

Veon Sussewell, director, research, WATL Atlanta, named director, research, WTBS Atlanta.

Kimberly Heath, senior business manager, College of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, University of Arizona, named director, finance/CFO, KUAT Communications Group, Tucson, Ariz.

Joe Spadea, managing editor, KPNX Phoenix, named news director, KOKH/KOCB Oklahoma City and okcfox.com.

Dominic Mancuso, station manager, WGN Chicago, named VP, programming and promotions, WFLD/WPWR Chicago.

Ed Reams, reporter/anchor, WDSU New Orleans, named news director, WHSV Harrisonburg, Va.

Cable TV

Patricia Armstrong, senior VP, new product management, Time Warner Cable, named senior VP, investor relations, Cablevision, Bethpage, N.Y.

Daneen Storc, manager, production and local programming, Cox Communications, New Orleans, promoted to director.

At Comcast: Fred Fuller, director, operations, Lake County, Fla., system, named general manager, new system in Shreveport, La.; Rhonda Bailey, manager, human resources, Sea Ray Boats, Knoxville, Tenn., named director, human resources, Knoxville; Sean Brushett, director, sales and marketing, Redmond, Wash., named regional VP, marketing, West Palm Beach, Fla., region; Liza Merida, internal communications, call center, Plantation, Fla., named director, learning and development, South Florida region, Miramar; Jim Halloran, consultant and talent acquisition organization manager, Russell Athletic Corp., Atlanta, named director, recruitment, Southern division, Atlanta; McKnight Brown, integration manager, Atlanta region, named general manager, Perimeter North region, Atlanta; Kenny Faust, director, engineering operations, Atlanta region, named general manager, Perimeter South region, Atlanta; Dave Buhl, VP, customer operations, Midwest division, named senior VP, Michigan region.

Joan Gillman, VP, interactive TV and advanced advertising, Time Warner Cable, New York, named corporate senior VP/president, media sales.

Programming

At CBS News:Robert Klug, television director, 48 Hours Mystery, CBS News, named television director, 60 Minutes; Alicia Tanz Flaum, associate director, 60 Minutes, assumes duties as day-to-day director.

Earl Cokley, VP, technology/chief technology officer, TheStreet.com, named VP, interactive systems development, Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn.

Peter Dougherty, creative director/senior VP, MTV Europe, named senior VP, branding, Cartoon Network, Atlanta.

Steve Ronson, senior VP, enterprises, A&E Television Networks, New York, promoted to executive VP.

Gary Brockman, director, marketing, CNN networks, Turner Network Sales, named VP, network marketing and operations, Turner Network Sales, Atlanta.

At Buena Vista Television, Burbank, Calif.: Rich Iazzetta, VP, western region sales, named senior VP/general manager west; Steve Hawn, director, southwest region sales, Atlanta, named VP, Western region sales.

Tim Fitzpatrick, director, corporate communications, Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia, named VP, communications.

At Hallmark Movie Channel: Leonard Rivera, senior manager, information technology, New York, promoted to director; Jaime Peña, account manager, The Tennis Channel, named director, Western region, network distribution and service, Los Angeles.

At GoTV Networks, Sherman Oaks, Calif.: Erika Lewis, VP, development, The Tom Lynch Co., named VP, development; Chris Greenleaf, development executive, various broadcast and cable networks, tapped as VP, comedy and entertainment.

At NBC Universal, iTV product development, New York: Dan Berkowitz, software engineer/programmer/analyst, Disney/ABC's enhanced TV group, named manager; Alexandra Morrison, intern, iTV and anti-piracy teams, technology group, NBC Universal, named producer.

Wayne Chrebet, former wide receiver, New York Jets, joins Jets Post-Game Live!, SportsNet New York, as contributing analyst.

Journalism

Ron Corning, anchor, national overnight broadcasts, World News Now and World News This Morning/contributing correspondent, Good Morning America, ABC News, named co-anchor, Good Day New York,WNYW New York.

Rob Johnson, weekend anchor/reporter, WLS Chicago, named co-anchor, weekday 5 p.m. news/reporter, weekday 10 p.m. news, WBBM Chicago.

Carolyn Conley, on-air personality/writer/producer, Inside Santa Anita, Santa Anita Today, and Santa Anita Live, The Best of Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, Calif., named feature reporter/producer/host, HorseRacing TV, Arcadia, Calif.

Molly Levinson, acting political director, CNN, New York, named political director, CBS News, New York.

Named co-anchors for news team at WYOU Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa.: Candice Grossklaus, anchor, weekend newscasts, WBRE Wilkes-Barre/Scranton; Eric Scheiner, news anchor, MyTV Prime, WZMY Derry, N.H.

Radio

Jeff Haley, senior VP, global marketing, Time Warner, named president/CEO, Radio Advertising Bureau, New York, effective Sept. 18.

Technology

Russ Johnson, VP, North America sales and professional services, Thomson-Grass Valley, Murray Hill, N.J., appointed VP, sales, the Americas, broadcast communications division, Harris Corp., Cincinnati.

Mary Frost, chief commercial officer, GlobeCast America, New York, appointed CEO.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

David Schwarz, senior director, communications, Spike TV, New York, promoted to VP, communications.

Michael Mand, executive, Creative Artists Agency, Beverly Hills, Calif., promoted to head of corporate communications.

Josh Rosenzweig, director, corporate and marketing communications, here!, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, publicity and marketing.

Steve Walsh, IAG Research, New York, named executive VP/director, sales.

Allied Fields

At Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association and Broadcast Cable Credit Association, Chicago: Newly elected officers: ChairEdward H. Deichman, senior VP/controller, Media General Broadcast Group; Vice-Chair Anthony A. Vasconcellos, executive VP/CFO, Regent Communications Inc.; Secretary William Fitzsimmons, VP, accounting and financial planning, Cox Communications Inc.; Treasurer Sam Bush, senior VP/treasurer/CFO, Saga Communications. Named to board of directors: Trila Bumstead, executive VP/CFO, New Northwest Broadcasters; Linda Feldmann, partner/attorney, Leventhal Senter & Lerman PLLC; Andrew Kober, senior VP/controller, Bresnan Communications; Dalton Lee, VP/controller, Broadcast Group, Meredith Corp.; Ellen McClain, VP, finance, Hearst-Argyle Television; Richard Taub, VP, U.S. distribution, LIN TV/WAPA-America.