Fates & Fortunes

What's Your Fate?

Broadcast TV

At KTVT Dallas/Fort Worth: Terry Blechar, account executive, KXAS Dallas/Fort Worth, and James Perez, account executive, KJKK Dallas, join as account executives.

Rod Peterson, news director, KGAN Cedar Rapids, Iowa, named news director, WHO Des Moines, Iowa.

Programming

Boni Osmani, production coordinator, Actuality Productions, named director, program development and sales, CABLEready, Norwalk, Conn.

At NBC Universal Global Networks: Reed Manville, executive VP, international channels, worldwide pay television, Paramount Pictures Corp., named managing director, Asia, based in Los Angeles; Scott Etheridge, VP, financial planning and analysis, NBC Universal Television Studio, NBC Universal Television Distribution and NBC Universal Global Networks, named CFO, NBC Universal Global Networks, London.

At Fuse, New York: Brian Hoffman, VP, on-air promotions and packaging, promoted to VP, branding and creative strategy; David Schafer, director, production management, promoted to VP, operations.

Ron Harris, director, sales, Image Group Post/BLINK.fx, named general manager/video post production, Manhattan Center Studios, New York.

Hillary D. Locke, national account executive, Vidicom, New York, named director, client services, News Broadcast Network, New York.

Claire Leka, former correspondent, CNN, New York, becomes freelance reporter, CBS Newspath, New York.

Greg Ahlquist, director, technical operations and engineering, Fox News Channel, Washington, upped to senior network director.

At Court TV, New York: Robyn Hutt, VP, current programming and specials, promoted to senior VP; Lori Siegel, executive producer, current programming and specials, becomes senior executive producer.

Journalism

Leigh Brock, weekday morning/weekend meteorologist, WFMZ Allentown, Pa., named weekend evening meteorologist, WFMY Greensboro, N.C.

Patricia Lopez, reporter/fill-in anchor, KCNC Denver, named general assignment reporter, WB11 Morning News, WPIX New York.

Carlos Castaneda, Internet producer, KPIX San Francisco, named managing editor, CBS5.com, San Francisco.

Miguel Almaguer, reporter, KCRA Sacramento, Calif., named general assignment reporter, WRC Washington.

Kristy Schantz, executive producer, Crossfire, CNN, Washington, named executive producer, Channel One Network, Washington.

Mai Martinez, general assignment reporter/fill-in anchor, WBRC Birmingham, Ala., named general assignment reporter, WBBM Chicago.

Julie Banderas, general assignment reporter, Fox News Channel, promoted to host, The Big Story Weekend.

Michel James Bryant, correspondent, A Current Affair, joins Court TV News as correspondent, trial coverage.

Stephanie Oakes, health and fitness expert/author, joins WCBS New York as contributor, morning show.

Lila Lazarus, health reporter/anchor, WDIV Detroit, named co-anchor, Live at 11:00 a.m./reporter, health and lifestyle, WJBK Detroit.

Cyndi Edwards, host, Your Morning on CN8, named host, Daytime, WFLA Tampa, Fla.

Dray Clark, general assignment reporter, WJW Cleveland, named weekend evening anchor.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Sony Pictures Television International: T.C. Schultz, senior VP, international networks, Los Angeles, named senior VP/managing director, Latin America, Miami; Keith LeGoy, senior VP/managing director, Latin America, Miami, promoted to executive VP, distribution.

Mike Rothenberg, senior VP, television advertising, Kaleidoscope Creative Group, named to the position of VP, syndication, for newly formed TV group, Shoolery, Hollywood, Calif.

Erica Keane, senior VP, Hill and Knowlton Inc., named VP, media relations, Fox Television Stations, New York.

Radio

Tim Roesler, senior VP, sales and program distribution, Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media, St. Paul, Minn., promoted to senior VP of the newly created sales, marketing and distribution division.