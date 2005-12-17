FATES & FORTUNES

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Kathleen Choal, assistant news director, WGCL

Atlanta, named news director, Eyewitness News

4, KVOA Tucson, Ariz.

Gary English promoted from account executive

to local sales manager, WGNO New Orleans.

Linda Ross, account executive, Telerep, Los

Angeles, joins KTVT Dallas/Ft. Worth in the same capacity.

Karen Robinson Hunte, director, program

development/executive in charge of production, Tavis

Smiley, promoted to the newly created position of executive

director, program development, KCET Los Angeles.

Cable TV

At Cox, Atlanta: Sharon Frazier, VP/general

manager, Cox Media, Hampton Roads, Va., promoted to VP, media sales and

marketing; Stephanie Davis, manager, communications

and public affairs, the Edison Group, Atlanta, named director, media relations,

Cox Communications Inc.

At Comcast Farrel Ryder, regional VP, media

operations center, Charter Communications, Birmingham, Ala., appointed general

manager, Florence, Ala., system; Dave Troxel, general

manager, Florence system, named general manager, central Alabama system.

Programming

Rose Catherine Pinkney, senior VP, comedy

development, Paramount Network Television, named executive VP, programming and

development, TV One, Silver Spring, Md.

At E! Networks, Los Angeles: Salaam Coleman

Smith, senior VP, programming, named senior VP, Style Network;

Lisa Berger assumes additional responsibility for all

series programming in her role as senior VP, programming development;

Cyndi McClellan, VP, research, E!, promoted to senior

VP, research & program strategy.

At Fox Sports, sales department, New York: Neil

Mulcahy, senior VP, sales, Fox Broadcasting Company/executive VP,

Fox Entertainment Group, promoted to executive VP, sports sales;

Jim Burnette, senior VP, sports sales, promoted to

executive VP, sports strategy and marketing; Steve

McKiernan, VP, sports sales, promoted to senior VP, sports sales;

Mark Evans, account executive, tapped as VP, sports

sales; Rick Kloiber, account executive, sports sales,

elevated to VP, sports sales.

Journalism

At WXTV New York (Univision): Merijoel Duran,

general assignment reporter, Noticias Univision 41 Al

Despertar, named weekday-morning co-anchor; Birmania

Rios, anchor, Noticias Univision 41

Al Despertar, joins

Despierta America as 7-10 a.m. weekday

reporter.