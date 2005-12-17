FATES & FORTUNES
Broadcast TV
Kathleen Choal, assistant news director, WGCL
Atlanta, named news director, Eyewitness News
4, KVOA Tucson, Ariz.
Gary English promoted from account executive
to local sales manager, WGNO New Orleans.
Linda Ross, account executive, Telerep, Los
Angeles, joins KTVT Dallas/Ft. Worth in the same capacity.
Karen Robinson Hunte, director, program
development/executive in charge of production, Tavis
Smiley, promoted to the newly created position of executive
director, program development, KCET Los Angeles.
Cable TV
At Cox, Atlanta: Sharon Frazier, VP/general
manager, Cox Media, Hampton Roads, Va., promoted to VP, media sales and
marketing; Stephanie Davis, manager, communications
and public affairs, the Edison Group, Atlanta, named director, media relations,
Cox Communications Inc.
At Comcast Farrel Ryder, regional VP, media
operations center, Charter Communications, Birmingham, Ala., appointed general
manager, Florence, Ala., system; Dave Troxel, general
manager, Florence system, named general manager, central Alabama system.
Programming
Rose Catherine Pinkney, senior VP, comedy
development, Paramount Network Television, named executive VP, programming and
development, TV One, Silver Spring, Md.
At E! Networks, Los Angeles: Salaam Coleman
Smith, senior VP, programming, named senior VP, Style Network;
Lisa Berger assumes additional responsibility for all
series programming in her role as senior VP, programming development;
Cyndi McClellan, VP, research, E!, promoted to senior
VP, research & program strategy.
At Fox Sports, sales department, New York: Neil
Mulcahy, senior VP, sales, Fox Broadcasting Company/executive VP,
Fox Entertainment Group, promoted to executive VP, sports sales;
Jim Burnette, senior VP, sports sales, promoted to
executive VP, sports strategy and marketing; Steve
McKiernan, VP, sports sales, promoted to senior VP, sports sales;
Mark Evans, account executive, tapped as VP, sports
sales; Rick Kloiber, account executive, sports sales,
elevated to VP, sports sales.
Journalism
At WXTV New York (Univision): Merijoel Duran,
general assignment reporter, Noticias Univision 41 Al
Despertar, named weekday-morning co-anchor; Birmania
Rios, anchor, Noticias Univision 41
Al Despertar, joins
Despierta America as 7-10 a.m. weekday
reporter.
