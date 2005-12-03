Fates & Fortunes

What's Your Fate?

Broadcast TV

Jennifer Street, acting news director, WBZ Boston, named news director.

Cable TV

Promoted to regional VP at Comcast: in the Coastal Region, Jacksonville, Fla.: Sonya Nelson, regional director, human resources; Bill Ferry, senior director, government affairs; Joe Cona, senior director, business operations; in the Gulf Coast region, Sarasota, Fla.: Patti Carpenter, regional director, human resources.

Programming

Jori Petersen, executive director, media relations, SOAPnet, Burbank, Calif., promoted to VP.

Robin Garfield, VP, strategic operations and research/VP, research, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., and acting VP/director, research, NBC Cable Networks, New York, named to the newly created position of VP, sales research and strategy, Scripps Networks research department, New York.

Allan Navarrete, executive director, affiliate sales and relations, Discovery Networks Latin America/Iberia, promoted to VP, distribution, affiliate sales and marketing, U.S. Hispanic networks, Discovery U.S., Silver Spring, Md.

Frederick Morton, senior VP/deputy general counsel, business and legal affairs, MTV Networks, New York, named senior VP/general manager, Tempo, New York.

Journalism

Alan Gionet, managing editor, First Coast News, WJXX/WTLV Jacksonville, Fla., named weekend anchor, KCNC Denver.

Ken Barlow, chief meteorologist, 5, 6, and 10 p.m. news, KARE Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn., tapped as chief meteorologist, WBZ Boston.

Melanie Henry, assistant news director, KOKI Tulsa, Okla., named news director.

Ed Molloy, senior account executive/new media sales specialist, WSTM/WSTQ Syracuse, N.Y., named local sales manager, KSTC Minneapolis/Saint Paul, Minn.

Technology

At Exavio, Santa Clara, Calif.: Brad Winett, VP, business development and marketing, Chatworth, Calif., to VP, business development; Jim Farney, senior market manager, Silicon Graphics Inc., Mountain View, Calif., to director, market development.

Allied Fields

Sherman Kizart, senior VP/ director, urban radio, Interep, joins the board of the National Association of Minority Media Executives.