Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Send it to Melanie M. Clarke, editorial assistant, B&C (e-mail: meclarke@ reedbusiness.com; fax: 646-746-7028; mail: 360 Park Ave. South, New York, NY 10010).

Broadcast TV

Andy Starr, New York national sales manager, WLNY Melville, N.Y., also named VP.

David Cook, team leader, television sports, WFLA Tampa Bay, Fla./Tampa Tribune, named station manager, WPDS Pinellas County School Educational Channel, Largo, Fla.

Lane Beauchamp, general manager, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/Journal Interactive, named managing editor, digital media group, Viacom Tele­vision Stations.

John Cruse, local sales manager, WGNO New Orleans, named director, sales, Tribune Television, New Orleans.

Cable TV

At Time Warner Cable, Carolina regions: Dianne Blackwood, VP, customer care, Greensboro, N.C., division, promoted to regional VP, customer care, Greensboro;Carl P. Newberry, VP, engineering, South Carolina division, upped to regional VP, engineering, Columbia, S.C.

Bob Shurtleff, VP/general manager, Blockbuster Inc., Dallas, named VP, marketing and sales, Southwest Division, Time Warner Cable, Flower Mound, Texas.

At Comcast, Midwest division, Southfield, Mich.: Ana Gabriel, VP, communications and public affairs, Michigan region, promoted to VP, corporate affairs; Deric Bomar, VP, labor and employment, promoted to VP, human resources.

Programming

Lisa Choi Owens, VP, strategic marketing, Aether Systems, Baltimore, tapped as VP, business development, Fuse, New York.

At Cartoon Network promotions marketing group: Terri Tuttle, director, New York, becomes senior director, Chicago; Sabina Spigel, manager, New York, upped to director, Los Angeles.

At Nickelodeon Digital Television, New York: Angela Leaney, VP, brand communications, Noggin/The N, promoted to senior VP; Radha Subramanyam, senior director, research, named VP, research and planning.

At MacNeil Lehrer Productions, Arlington, Va./The NewsHour With Jim Lehrer, Washington: Lester Crystal, executive producer, The NewsHour With Jim Lehrer, named president, MacNeil Lehrer Productions;Linda Winslow, deputy executive producer, The NewsHour With Jim Lehrer, upped to executive producer; Dan Werner, president, MacNeil Lehrer Productions, named executive producer.

Renee Presser, VP/coordinating producer, Chappelle's Show, Comedy Central, New York, named VP, standards and practices, Lifetime Entertainment Services, New York.

Kathleen Polett, director, Midwest sales, NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution, Chicago, upped to VP.

Journalism

Ray Suarez, senior correspondent, The News­Hour With Jim Lehrer, Washington, named anchor, America Abroad, America Abroad Media, Washington.

Colin Resch, sports producer/reporter, KCPO Seattle, to sports producer, Eyewitness News, KPIX San Francisco.

At KYW Philadelphia: Don Bell, weekend sports anchor, KPLR St. Louis/host, St. Louis Cardinals postgame show, joins as sports reporter/anchor; Jim Osman, investigative reporter, KNXV Phoenix, joins as reporter; Brooks Tomlin, meteorologist, WJZ Baltimore, joins in the same capacity.

Judy Kenny, senior VP/New York manager, Univision, TeleFutura and Galavision, New York, promoted to executive VP, Univision, New York.

Brian Compare, director, brand research, Food Network/Fine Living Channel, named VP, programming and marketing research, Court TV, New York.

Technology

At VoIP Inc., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.: B. Michael Adler, founder/chairman of the board, WQN Inc., Dallas, named chairman/CEO; Steven Ivester, founder/chairman/CEO, becomes corporate strategist; Osvaldo Pitters, CFO, named senior VP, finance; David Sasnett, president, Secure Enterprises, Plantation, Fla., named CFO.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Jeff Killingsworth, executive VP, media, MGM/UA Studios, Culver City, Calif., named managing partner, Mediagedge:cia, Los Angeles.

Matt Biscuiti, senior account executive, The Lippin Group, New York, promoted to VP.

At Bader Rutter & Associates, Milwaukee: Carol Gessert, controller, Kahler Slater Architects, named VP/CFO; Eric Truesdale, account supervisor, promoted to group supervisor, public relations group; Roger Stanley, editor in chief/associate publisher, GIE Media, Cleveland, becomes group supervisor, public relations;John Christenson, assistant account executive, promoted to account executive, account services group; Mark Henderson, senior copywriter, Hanson Dodge, Milwaukee, joins as a copywriter, creative group; Jeff Martinovici, art director, The Creative Gene, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, named art director, creative group.

Sharon J. Kahn, international media strategy consultant, Fox Searchlight, Los Angeles and New York, appointed VP, communications, VOOM HD Networks, New York.

At Concrete Pictures, Philadelphia: Bob Lowery, account executive, Shooters Post & Transfer, Philadelphia, named VP, business development;Michele Pew, writer/producer, promoted to executive producer and writer.