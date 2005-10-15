Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Dave Tussey, director, human resources, Scripps Networks, Knoxville, Tenn., promoted to VP.

At Meredith Broadcasting: Elden Hale Jr., VP/general manager, WFSB Hartford, Conn, appointed top executive, WSMV Nashville, Tenn.; Klarn DePalma, director, sales, WFSB, becomes VP/general manager, WFSB and WSHM Springfield, Mass.

Jerry Wagley, promotion manager, KPIX San Francisco, named creative services director, KEYE Austin, Texas.

Kevan T. Cramer, assistant creative services director, WSVN Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., promoted to creative services director.

Kieran G. Clarke, VP/general manager, KWBP, Portland, Ore., named general manager, Meredith Corp. stations KPTV and KPDX Portland.

Cable TV

Raj Kumar, assistant chief counsel, corporate, Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn. promoted to VP.

Stacy Cole, director, government relations, Charter Communications, Georgia, joins Comcast as director, government affairs, Metro Atlanta system.

Mark Kaish, VP, next generation solutions, BellSouth Corp., appointed VP, voice development and support, Cox Communications Inc., Atlanta.

Journalism

Rob Simpson, host/producer, Maple Leaf America, Leafs TV, Toronto, named Boston Bruins rink-side reporter/host, Granite City Electric Bruins Breakaway, New England Sports Network, Boston.

Programming

Irv Schulman, VP, East Coast advertising sales, Buena Vista Television advertising sales, Burbank, Calif., named senior VP, advertising sales and marketing.

At NBC Universal: In Television Distribution, Universal City, Calif.: Justin Che, VP, international business development, NBC Universal, named VP, international on-demand licensing; Sandra Chang, manager, international business development, NBC Universal, appointed manager, international on-demand licensing; In International Television Distribution: Carolyn Stalins, senior VP, MGM International Television distribution, London, named VP, liaison, France and Italy, based in Paris; Sven Noth, senior manager, movies and music, T-Online AG, Germany, named director liaison, Germany, based in NBC Universal’s new Munich office; In Global Networks: Olivier Gerolami, COO, Groupement TNT, France, named managing director, Europe; Steve Patscheck, VP, programming, Latin America and Brazil, Los Angeles, named managing director.

Sarah Barnett, VP, on-air, BBC America, Washington, joins Sundance Channel as senior VP, branding, on-air and creative services, New York.

Jennifer Chun, VP, business and legal affairs, Fox Cable Networks, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP.

At CNBC: Jeremy Pink, VP, news and programming, CNBC Europe, named VP, international news and programming, CNBC, Englewood Cliffs, N.J.; Barbara Stelzner, senior television project advisor, Sky News, Ireland, joins CNBC Europe as head of news.

Rachel Smith, director, development, Bravo, New York, named director, development and production, original series, IFC, New York.

Jules Borkent, senior director, Nickelodeon International, London, upped to VP, programming, Nickelodeon International, London.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Michael Chico, senior VP, sales and marketing, owned television stations, NBC, New York, named executive VP, advertising sales, Madison Square Garden, New York.