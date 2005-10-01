Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Edward J. Ortelli, station manager, KVOA Tucson, Ariz., named general sales manager, KPRC Houston.

John Vitello, production coordinator, Fox, Chicago, named manager, broadcast engineering, WBBM Chicago.

Cable TV

Mark Kaish, VP, next generation solutions, BellSouth Corp., Atlanta, appointed VP, voice development and support, Cox Communications Inc., Atlanta.

Programming

Mike Russo, VP, sales, Warner Bros. domestic cable distribution, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior VP, sales.

At Discovery, Silver Spring, Md.: Eileen O'Neill, senior VP/general manager, Discovery Health Channel, promoted to executive VP/general manager; Vivian Schiller, senior VP/general manager, Discovery Times Channel, promoted to executive VP/general manager.

Cheryl Gould, VP, CNBC, New York, named senior VP, NBC News.

Susan Haspel, executive producer, The More You Know, PSA campaign, NBC, New York, named VP, corporate community affairs, NBC Universal, New York.

Woody Freiman, supervising producer, YES Network, New York, promoted to VP, production and programming.

Journalism

Ted Johnson, former linebacker, New England Patriots, named sports analyst,

New England Ford Dealers Patriots' Fifth Quarter and Sports Final, WBZ Boston/WSBK Boston.

Radio

Alan Kirshbom, director, sales, Milwaukee market, Entercom Communications Corp., promoted to VP/market manager, Milwaukee stations WEMP(AM), WMYX(FM) and WXSS(FM).

Dave Robbins, VP/general manager, WUSN(FM)/WJMK(FM) Chicago, Infinity Broadcasting, named director, digital programming.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Simmons Market Research: Martin Vega, senior strategic planner, The Bravo Group, New York, joins as client services account manager, New York; Adam Berg, senior manager, market research, Citrix Systems, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., named VP, custom research, Ft. Lauderdale.

At Bader Rutter & Associates, Milwaukee: John Moriarty, account executive, public relations, Charleston|Orwig, Hartland, Wis., named media relations supervisor, public relations group; Audra Jacobs, account executive, Zeppos & Associates Inc., Milwaukee, named account executive, public relations group; Jennifer Diehl, graduate, University of Wisconsin-Milawaukee, named copywriter, creative group.

Joseph Powers, account executive, Los Angeles Dodgers team, Blair Television, appointed sales manager, Miami and Tampa, Fla., Petry Media Corp.

Ed Desser, executive VP, strategic planning and business development, National Basketball Association, New York, becomes NBA consultant, media matters as principal, Desser Sports Media Inc., Los Angeles.

Heidi (Lewellyn) Bujorian, marketing administrator/cross-channel advertising sales, Charter Communications, Denver, joins Sundance Channel as an account VP, affiliate sales.

Technology

At MFORMA, San Francisco: Jonathan Sacks, president/COO, named president/CEO; David Oppenheimer, CFO, Digital Impact, San Mateo, Calif., named senior VP/CFO.