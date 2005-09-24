FATES & FORTUNES

WHAT'S YOUR FATE?

Broadcast TV

Ray Nieves, sales account executive,

Entravision Communications, Palm Springs, Calif., promoted to general manager,

television and radio properties.

Jerry Jones, sales representative, Baron

Services Inc., Huntsville, Ala., named VP/general manager, KSVI Billings,

Mont., Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc.

Robert Cain, account executive, Blair

Television, Philadelphia, appointed group sales manager.

Cable TV

At Mediacom: Steve Litwer, VP, advertising

sales and development, OnMedia division, named group VP, advertising sales,

OnMedia, Kansas City, Kan.; Jon Koebrick, senior

manager, government relations, North Central division, Cedar Rapids, Iowa,

named VP; Cindy Lamprecht, senior director, customer

service, South Central division, Gulf Breeze, Fla., named VP; Tia

Murphy, senior director, sales and marketing, North Central

division, Des Moines, Iowa, named VP.

At Insight Communications: Kirk A. Darfler,

VP/general manager, South Carolina and Western North Carolina region, Charter

Communications, appointed senior VP, operations, Louisville, Ky./Southern

Indiana district; Doug Giesen, senior VP, operations,

Louisville, Ky./Southern Indiana district, named senior VP, customer

experience.

Programming

Beth Minehart, senior VP, international

integration and planning, NBC Universal Television Distribution, Universal

City, Calif., named senior VP, international on-demand licensing.

At HIT Entertainment: Patricia Wyatt,

president, consumer products, 20th Century Fox, Los Angeles, named president,

HIT North America, New York; Peter Byrne, VP, global

licensing and merchandising division, 20th Century Fox, Los Angeles, named

executive VP, international licensing, merchandising and home entertainment,

London.

Mike Baker, producer, NHL coverage, ABC

Sports/ESPN, named coordinating producer, NHL coverage, OLN, Stamford, Conn.

At The HorseTV Channel, Calabasas, Calif.: Craig

MacEachern, VP, on-air production and facility operations, The WB

Television Network, named senior VP, production; Mitch

Miller, director, marketing, National High School Rodeo

Association (NHSRA), tapped as VP, sponsorship and sales.

Erik Flannigan, VP, programming, Buena Vista

Datacasting, Los Angeles, named VP, programming, AOL Entertainment, Los

Angeles.

Laura Sconyers, research analyst, strategic

planning, Turner Network Sales, Atlanta, promoted to account manager, Canadian

sales and marketing.

Glenn Oakley, senior VP, corporate strategy

and international operations, Showtime, New York, named senior VP, business

development, Rainbow Media, New York.

Joe Dugan, VP/sales manager, ad sales, CNN,

New York, named to newly created position of senior VP, digital ad sales.

Colleen Fahey Rush, senior VP, research, MTV

Networks, New York, appointed executive VP.

At Nickelodeon, New York: Karen Driscoll, VP,

brand marketing, Nickelodeon, named senior VP, marketing and strategic

planning; Lauren Elchoness, senior director, on-air

and off-channel promotions marketing, upped to VP.

Chip Harwood, VP, affiliate sales, GoodLife

TV (now AmericanLife TV), Washington, joins The Sportsman Channel, Big Bend,

Wis., as national affiliate sales leader.

Wendy Eagle, VP, commercial operations,

Discovery Networks, U.S., New York, promoted to senior VP.

At Sony Pictures Television International: Andy

Kaplan, senior executive VP, international networks, promoted to

president, Culver City, Calif.; John McMahon, senior

executive VP/managing director, promoted to president/managing director,

Europe, London.

At Gospel Music Channel: Karen Lorenz,

director, national accounts, Discovery Communications Inc., Silver Spring, Md.,

named VP, affiliate sales, Washington; Angela Cannon,

manager, affiliate marketing, Atlanta, upped to senior manager.

Journalism

Maria Menounos, correspondent,

Entertainment Tonight, named special

correspondent, Access Hollywood, NBC Universal, and West

Coast contributor, Today, NBC News, Los

Angeles.

Ross King, weathercaster, KTLA Los Angeles,

also named entertainment anchor for the station.

Paul Schur, senior manager, media relations,

Washington, tapped as director, media relations, Fox News, Washington.

Josh Fountain, host, Orlando

Wedding TV, named new anchor for QTN Worldcast,

Q Television Network, Palm Springs, Calif.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Brooks Jewell, senior publicist, corporate

communications, Showtime Networks, New York, named public relations manager,

advertising sales and marketing, TBS Inc., New York.

Lee Jones, VP/publisher,

Inc. magazine, G+J USA, New York, appointed VP, Eastern

region sales, Tribune Media Net, Chicago.

Bruce Rabinowitz, VP, international business,

Showtime Networks Inc., Los Angeles, named director, sales, International

Broadcast Communications Inc., Los Angeles.

Jason Burns, head of reality/unscripted

division, Gersh Agency, Los Angeles, named VP, development, Alta Loma

Entertainment (division of Playboy), Los Angeles.

Lisa Drummond, senior writer/media

supervisor, Caponigro Marketing Group, Southfield, Mich., named director,

creative services, Greater Media, Detroit.

Named VP at Starcom IP, Chicago: Jen

Schreiber, media director; Art

Sindlinger, media director.

Technology

At Medialink and subsidiary Teletrax: J. Graeme

McWhirter, CFO, Medialink, and chairman, Teletrax, also promoted

to CEO, Teletrax, New York; Kenneth G. Torosian, CFO,

Applied Graphics Technologies Inc., named CFO, Medialink; Andy

Nobbs, managing director, Teletrax, promoted to president.

Craig Smith, senior VP, local sales

development, WorldNow, New York, promoted to executive VP, sales and

distribution.

Allied Fields

Geoff Unwin, previously CEO, Cap Gemini Ernst

& Young, named chairman, board of directors, OmniBus Systems, London.

Danielle Rippé, director, research,

Carlsen Resources, Brooklyn, N.Y., named director, candidate outreach.

Marisa Davis, lighting designer, Design

Partners Inc., Hollywood, elected partner.