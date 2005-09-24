FATES & FORTUNES
Broadcast TV
Ray Nieves, sales account executive,
Entravision Communications, Palm Springs, Calif., promoted to general manager,
television and radio properties.
Jerry Jones, sales representative, Baron
Services Inc., Huntsville, Ala., named VP/general manager, KSVI Billings,
Mont., Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc.
Robert Cain, account executive, Blair
Television, Philadelphia, appointed group sales manager.
Cable TV
At Mediacom: Steve Litwer, VP, advertising
sales and development, OnMedia division, named group VP, advertising sales,
OnMedia, Kansas City, Kan.; Jon Koebrick, senior
manager, government relations, North Central division, Cedar Rapids, Iowa,
named VP; Cindy Lamprecht, senior director, customer
service, South Central division, Gulf Breeze, Fla., named VP; Tia
Murphy, senior director, sales and marketing, North Central
division, Des Moines, Iowa, named VP.
At Insight Communications: Kirk A. Darfler,
VP/general manager, South Carolina and Western North Carolina region, Charter
Communications, appointed senior VP, operations, Louisville, Ky./Southern
Indiana district; Doug Giesen, senior VP, operations,
Louisville, Ky./Southern Indiana district, named senior VP, customer
experience.
Programming
Beth Minehart, senior VP, international
integration and planning, NBC Universal Television Distribution, Universal
City, Calif., named senior VP, international on-demand licensing.
At HIT Entertainment: Patricia Wyatt,
president, consumer products, 20th Century Fox, Los Angeles, named president,
HIT North America, New York; Peter Byrne, VP, global
licensing and merchandising division, 20th Century Fox, Los Angeles, named
executive VP, international licensing, merchandising and home entertainment,
London.
Mike Baker, producer, NHL coverage, ABC
Sports/ESPN, named coordinating producer, NHL coverage, OLN, Stamford, Conn.
At The HorseTV Channel, Calabasas, Calif.: Craig
MacEachern, VP, on-air production and facility operations, The WB
Television Network, named senior VP, production; Mitch
Miller, director, marketing, National High School Rodeo
Association (NHSRA), tapped as VP, sponsorship and sales.
Erik Flannigan, VP, programming, Buena Vista
Datacasting, Los Angeles, named VP, programming, AOL Entertainment, Los
Angeles.
Laura Sconyers, research analyst, strategic
planning, Turner Network Sales, Atlanta, promoted to account manager, Canadian
sales and marketing.
Glenn Oakley, senior VP, corporate strategy
and international operations, Showtime, New York, named senior VP, business
development, Rainbow Media, New York.
Joe Dugan, VP/sales manager, ad sales, CNN,
New York, named to newly created position of senior VP, digital ad sales.
Colleen Fahey Rush, senior VP, research, MTV
Networks, New York, appointed executive VP.
At Nickelodeon, New York: Karen Driscoll, VP,
brand marketing, Nickelodeon, named senior VP, marketing and strategic
planning; Lauren Elchoness, senior director, on-air
and off-channel promotions marketing, upped to VP.
Chip Harwood, VP, affiliate sales, GoodLife
TV (now AmericanLife TV), Washington, joins The Sportsman Channel, Big Bend,
Wis., as national affiliate sales leader.
Wendy Eagle, VP, commercial operations,
Discovery Networks, U.S., New York, promoted to senior VP.
At Sony Pictures Television International: Andy
Kaplan, senior executive VP, international networks, promoted to
president, Culver City, Calif.; John McMahon, senior
executive VP/managing director, promoted to president/managing director,
Europe, London.
At Gospel Music Channel: Karen Lorenz,
director, national accounts, Discovery Communications Inc., Silver Spring, Md.,
named VP, affiliate sales, Washington; Angela Cannon,
manager, affiliate marketing, Atlanta, upped to senior manager.
Journalism
Maria Menounos, correspondent,
Entertainment Tonight, named special
correspondent, Access Hollywood, NBC Universal, and West
Coast contributor, Today, NBC News, Los
Angeles.
Ross King, weathercaster, KTLA Los Angeles,
also named entertainment anchor for the station.
Paul Schur, senior manager, media relations,
Washington, tapped as director, media relations, Fox News, Washington.
Josh Fountain, host, Orlando
Wedding TV, named new anchor for QTN Worldcast,
Q Television Network, Palm Springs, Calif.
Advertising/Marketing/PR
Brooks Jewell, senior publicist, corporate
communications, Showtime Networks, New York, named public relations manager,
advertising sales and marketing, TBS Inc., New York.
Lee Jones, VP/publisher,
Inc. magazine, G+J USA, New York, appointed VP, Eastern
region sales, Tribune Media Net, Chicago.
Bruce Rabinowitz, VP, international business,
Showtime Networks Inc., Los Angeles, named director, sales, International
Broadcast Communications Inc., Los Angeles.
Jason Burns, head of reality/unscripted
division, Gersh Agency, Los Angeles, named VP, development, Alta Loma
Entertainment (division of Playboy), Los Angeles.
Lisa Drummond, senior writer/media
supervisor, Caponigro Marketing Group, Southfield, Mich., named director,
creative services, Greater Media, Detroit.
Named VP at Starcom IP, Chicago: Jen
Schreiber, media director; Art
Sindlinger, media director.
Technology
At Medialink and subsidiary Teletrax: J. Graeme
McWhirter, CFO, Medialink, and chairman, Teletrax, also promoted
to CEO, Teletrax, New York; Kenneth G. Torosian, CFO,
Applied Graphics Technologies Inc., named CFO, Medialink; Andy
Nobbs, managing director, Teletrax, promoted to president.
Craig Smith, senior VP, local sales
development, WorldNow, New York, promoted to executive VP, sales and
distribution.
Allied Fields
Geoff Unwin, previously CEO, Cap Gemini Ernst
& Young, named chairman, board of directors, OmniBus Systems, London.
Danielle Rippé, director, research,
Carlsen Resources, Brooklyn, N.Y., named director, candidate outreach.
Marisa Davis, lighting designer, Design
Partners Inc., Hollywood, elected partner.
