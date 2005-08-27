Fates & Fortunes

What's Your Fate?

Broadcast TV

Rich Lebenson, news director, KREM Spokane, Wash., named news director, WVEC Norfolk, Va.

Courtney Jones, account executive, WBUI Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Ill., named account executive, WBDT Dayton, Ohio.

Craig Harper, director, engineering, Belo Corp., Dallas, named executive director, technology, broadcast media.

Steve Wasserman, VP/general manager, KPRC Houston, named VP/general manager, WDIV Detroit.

At Univision: Lori Morley, local sales manager, KMEX Los Angeles, named VP, marketing and business development, national sales, Western region, Los Angeles; Jose Luis Padilla, general sales manager, Arizona stations, Univision and TeleFutura, named general manager, Arizona stations, Univision Television Group, Phoenix.

Cable

At Time Warner Cable: James W. Jeffcoat, VP, strategic procurement, appointed senior VP, corporate services; Frederick J. Pappalardo, VP, product management operation, Stamford, Conn., appointed VP, business planning and strategy, upstate New York and Maine.

Fidel Edwards, area VP, customer service, Comcast, New Castle, Del., named VP, customer service, New Jersey region.

Programming

At NBC Universal Digital Media, New York: Jeff Gaspin, president, cable entertainment, digital content and cross-network strategy, adds content development, Internet and wireless platforms, television group; Ezra Kucharz, VP, named senior VP; Jordan Hoffner, producer, MSNBC and Today, named VP, broadband programming and operations; Lisa Kraynak, senior VP, marketing, City of New York, named senior VP, strategic marketing; Kevin Gage, VP, strategic technology and new media, Warner Music Group, named senior VP, content protection and digital media.

Alan Richards, former manager, information and technology, The Weather Channel, Atlanta, appointed director, international business, Weather Central, Madison, Wis.

David Rone, executive VP, network development and rights acquisitions, Fox Sports Networks, adds executive VP, rights acquisitions and general manager, Fox College Sports.

Mark Gleeson, executive director, technical operations, Sony Pictures Television International, Culver City, Calif., promoted to VP.

At Sesame Workshop, New York: Dr. Lewis Bernstein, executive producer, Sesame Street, named executive VP, education, research and outreach; Daniel Victor, executive VP/general counsel, legal and business affairs, named executive VP, international strategy; Sherrie Rollins Westin, executive VP, corporate affairs, education and development, promoted to executive VP/chief marketing officer; Maura Regan, VP/international licensing and new business development, promoted to VP/general manager, global licensing.

At Banyan Productions, Philadelphia and Los Angeles: Jeanne McHale Waite, COO, appointed CEO; Tom Farrell, series executive producer, Trading Spaces, tapped as COO; Dave Bowers, CFO, becomes VP/CFO; Linda Calabrese Kane, director, operations, adds VP.

Technology

Jeff Pierce, sales director, N2 Broadband, Surrey, U.K., named head, North American cable sales, Entone Technologies, San Mateo, Calif.

Journalism

Jim Ryan, anchor, WNYW New York, named to CBS 2 News This Morning team, WCBS New York.

Jennifer Cross, reporter, WANE Fort Wayne, Ind., promoted to anchor, 6 and 11 p.m. weekend newscasts.

Natalie Hurst, anchor, WFRV Green Bay, Wis., named anchor, 5:30 and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts, Local 2 News, KBCI Boise, Idaho.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Matt Brown, VP, marketing and communications, Adlink, Los Angeles, promoted to VP, marketing and research.

Radio

Named VP/director, national research, at Clear Channel Radio Sales: Cheryl Cooper, co-director, national research, now covers Eastern region; Ruth Roman, co-director, national research, will cover Western region.

Lisa Hirsch, director, marketing and production management, Virgin Records, named director, talent and industry relations, Sirius Satellite Radio, New York.

Allied Fields

Kim Harrington, executive program manager, named director, product development, ILC, Atlanta.