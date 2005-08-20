Fates & Fortunes

What's Your Fate?

Broadcast TV

Kevin Walsh, owner/operator, Walsh Landmark Construction, San Francisco, named general sales manager, KMAX Sacramento, Calif.

Peter Speciale, news director, WVNY Burlington, Vt., joins WCJB Gainesville, Fla., in the same capacity.

Cyndi Feinstein, account executive, WSVN Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, promoted to local sales manager.

Cable

James D. Fellhauer, executive VP, operations, Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn., also appointed executive VP/chief customer-care officer.

Bob Jimenez, director, corporate communications, Cox Enterprises, Atlanta, promoted to VP, corporate communications and public affairs.

Programming

Steve MacDonald, senior VP, general sales manager, basic cable, Twentieth Television, Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP.

At Discovery Networks: Wendy Eagle, VP, commercial operations, Discovery Networks, U.S., Silver Spring, Md., promoted to senior VP; David McKillop, senior executive producer, Discovery Channel, Silver Spring, Md., promoted to VP, production; Joseph Czarkowski, account executive, advertising sales, Discovery Channel and Travel Channel, New York, promoted to VP/national sales manager, Discovery Health Channel and BBC America, New York.

At GSN, Santa Monica, Calif.: Shannon Peterson, manager, publicity, promoted to director;Nikki Lichterman, senior publicist, promoted to manager, publicity and talent relations.

At iN Demand Networks, New York: Stacie Gray, VP, promoted to senior VP, marketing/executive creative director; Trish Johns Scanlon, senior director, promoted to executive director, on-air and off-air.

Cheryl Koll, director, business development, Technicolor Creative Services, Vancouver, B.C., named director, affiliate marketing, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, Los Angeles.

Kelly Cline, head, legal affairs, 20th Century Fox Television, Los Angeles, joins Fox Cable Networks as senior VP, business and legal affairs, Los Angeles.

Sherri York, VP, marketing, SOAPnet, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior VP.

Nina Hahn, freelancer, development, Noggin/The N, New York, named VP, international development, Nickelodeon, London.

At AZN Television: Jay Chen, creative director, National Geographic Channel Asia, Hong Kong, named VP/creative director; Kimberly Wang, specials and documentaries, Eardog Productions, named director, development, original programming; Gigi Lui Gregory, manager, national broadcast media buying, Deutsch Advertising, appointed director, marketing solutions.

Alison Homewood, VP, sales, Walt Disney International TV program sales division (BVITV), joins HIT Entertainment as executive VP, worldwide TV distribution.

Journalism

Edith Chapin, bureau chief, Midwest region, CNN, becomes bureau chief, New York.

Pamela Jones, reporter, CLTV, named reporter, Northwest Indiana bureau, WBBM Chicago, effective Sept. 6.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Kathy McCauley, client-service director, Mindshare, Chicago, named senior VP/managing director, GM Planworks, Detroit.

At Bader Rutter & Associates, Milwaukee: Mari Randa, senior manager, public relations, Zizzo Group, joins as account supervisor, public relations group; Sara Wiroll, account coordinator, Mueller Communications, named writer, public-relations group.

At IAG Research pharmaceutical division, New York: Scott Schappell, general manager, regional sales office, Catalina Health Resource, Philadelphia, to senior VP; Fariba Zamaniyan, VP, marketing and business development, Ipsos-Insight, Ipsos Health, named VP.