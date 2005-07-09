Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Donald D. Perry, general manager/regional VP, Clear Channel Television, San Antonio, to executive VP/COO.

Robert Crain, news director, WSAW Wausau, Wis., promoted to news director, WMTV Madison, Wis.; Gil Buettner, account executive, Fairfield Broadcasting, Kalamazoo, Mich., named news director, WSAW Wausau.

Cable TV

At Comcast: David Williams, director, marketing, Atlanta region, promoted to senior director; Neal Jaradat, manager, technical operations, Nashville, Tenn., system, named director, technical operations, Middle Tennessee system; Joe Pell, manager, headend, Nashville system, promoted to director, technical operations, Middle Tennessee system; John Gauder, director, marketing, Middle Tennessee, promoted to senior director, marketing, Middle Tennessee/Kentucky systems; Julie Messman, marketing coordinator, Atlanta Perimeter system, joins the Southern division as executive assistant to regional senior VP, Midsouth region.

Programming

Maryam Banikarim, senior VP, strategic marketing, Univision Communications, New York, appointed COO.

Mark Sonnenberg, executive VP, entertainment, E! Networks, Los Angeles, named head of West Coast entertainment, Discovery Networks, U.S., Los Angeles.

Jonathan Sobel, senior VP/secretary/general counsel, Yahoo!, Sunnyvale, Calif., named senior VP, strategy and business development, CBS Digital Media, San Francisco.

Bill Georges, VP, ad sales, AZN Television, Centennial, Colo., promoted to senior VP, affiliate and advertising sales.

Marla Hoppenfeld, VP, customer marketing, The Weather Channel, Atlanta, promoted to VP, public relations and affiliate marketing.

Ted Chi, global brand manager, Activision, Santa Monica, Calif., named director, marketing, Fuel TV, Los Angeles.

Journalism

Judy Tygard, producer, Dan Rather: A Reporter Remembers, CBS News, named senior producer, 48 Hours Mystery, CBS News.

At Inside Edition: Kevin Harry, producer, special projects, New York, named managing editor; Diane McInerney, correspondent, New York, named substitute anchor, daily version, and co-anchor, weekend version.

Tony Cippola, news director, KSBY San Luis Obispo, Calif., named main anchor and managing editor.

Terry Sater, news anchor/reporter, KCCI Des Moines, Iowa, joins WISN as 6:00 weeknight co-anchor and reporter.

AT KNTV San Jose, Calif.: Daryl Hawks, sports anchor, WNCN Goldsboro, N.C., named weekend sports anchor/sports reporter;Noelle Walker, reporter, KNBC Los Angeles, named reporter, 11 p.m. newscast.

Radio

At ABC Radio: Ed Powers, manager, affiliate relations, Westwood One, New York, appointed manager, affiliate relations, New York; Belia Jimenez, director, ad sales marketing, Premiere Radio Networks, New York, named director, sales development research, New York; Fred Bennett, regional VP/general manager, WHUD(FM) Peekskill, N.Y., named general sales manager, WABC(AM) New York; Steve Harris, VP, external programming division, XM Satellite Radio, Washington, named VP, multicultural programming, Dallas; Scott R. Keeler, regional sales/station manager, Border Media, Houston, named manager, Hispanic sales, Southwest region, San Antonio.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Larry O'Brien, VP/group supervisor, Bader Rutter & Associates, Milwaukee, named VP/director, public relations group.