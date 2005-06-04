Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

At KPIX San Francisco, Eyewitness News: Don Sharp, news operations manager, KRON San Francisco, joins in the same capacity; John Collins, director, KRON, named staff director/production supervisor.

Cable TV

At Cox Media, Atlanta:John Civiletto, director, operations, promoted to VP, technical operations; Betty Jo Roberts, manager, marketing communications, Hampton Roads, Va., upped to director, marketing, Cox business services.

William C. Jungermann, VP, sales and marketing, Charter Communications, Western division, Los Angeles, joins Time Warner Cable, Southwest division, as VP, sales and marketing, Flower Mound, Texas.

Programming

Matthew White, VP, film library, National Geographic television & film, Washington, named executive VP, digital markets, National Geographic digital media.

At TLC, Silver Spring, Md.: Sean Gallagher, VP, development, promoted to senior VP, production and development; Michael Klein, interim VP, promoted to VP, production.

Sam Chadha, director, integrated marketing, global, Jose Cuervo International Inc., New York, named VP, advertising and brand strategy, AMC, New York.

Jason Miller, VP, advertising sales, Eastern region, Outdoor Life Network, Stamford, Conn., named VP, advertising sales, Fuse, New York.

Eric Handler, director, corporate communications, CSTV Network, New York, named director, communications, YES Network, New York.

Stuart M. Siden, general sales manager, FNX Radio Network, Boston, named VP/general sales manager, FSN New England, Boston.

George Lima, marketing consultant, George Lima Marketing Services, Washington, named director, field marketing, TV One, Silver Spring, Md.

Journalism

Jeff Fitzgerald, assistant director, ABC News Radio, New York, operations, promoted to director, operations.

Frank Buckley, national correspondent, CNN, Los Angeles, named co-anchor, Saturday and Sunday editions, KTLA Prime News, Los Angeles.

Cat Greenleaf, reporter, RNN New York, joins NYC-TV New York with segment On the Prowl With Cat Greenleaf.

Colleen Halpin, supervising senior producer, The Jane Pauley Show, named senior producer, Today, NBC News, New York.

Dean Wright, editor-in-chief/managing editor, news, MSNBC.com, Seattle, appointed senior VP/managing editor, consumer services, Reuters, New York.

At WGN Chicago: Tom Negovan, weekend anchor/reporter and investigative reporter, KYW Philadelphia, joins as noon co-anchor; Valerie Jackson-Warner, evening anchor/reporter, WEYI Saginaw, Mich., joins in early July as 5 a.m. news anchor and WGN Morning News traffic reporter.

Radio

Matthew Bailey, account executive, Susquehanna Radio, Interep, Los Angeles, named senior account executive, Clear Channel Radio Sales, New York.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Brian Kelly, consultant, Kelly Consulting, Barrington, Ill., named executive VP, retail marketing, Initiative North America, Atlanta.

Matthew Chisum, account coordinator, Shift Communications LLC, San Francisco, named account executive, Schwartzman & Associates Inc., Los Angeles.

Technology

Shum Mukherjee, executive VP/CFO, Genus Inc., Sunnyvale, Calif., joins Open TV, San Francisco, as executive VP/CFO.