Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Bobby Tam, photographer, KRON San Francisco, to Eyewitness News, KPIX San Francisco, same title.

Linda Cataldo, director, employee relations and employment, Tufts University, Boston, named director, human resources, WGBH Boston.

Cable TV

Jim Chancey, account executive, Cox Media, McAllen, Texas, named local sales manager, KRGV Weslaco, Texas.

Programming

At Fuel, Los Angeles: Jake Munsey, creative director, named VP, marketing; Scott Paridon, supervising producer, named VP, production and development; Shon Tomlin, executive producer, named VP, programming and development; Oren Hatum, director, on-air promotions and marketing, Fox Sports Latin America, Los Angeles, joins as director, on-air promotions.

At National Geographic, Washington: William Weil, senior VP, marketing and business development, television and film, named executive VP, strategy, marketing and entertainment; Patricia Najda, director, marketing, named VP, domestic home entertainment.

Elie Dekel, agent, marketing, brand integration and licensing, Creative Artists Agency, Beverly Hills, Calif., named executive VP, licensing and merchandising, Twentieth Century Fox Television, Hollywood, Calif.

Sergei Kuharsky, senior VP, marketing, iNDemand Networks, New York, promoted to executive VP, sales and marketing.

Laurie Goldberg, senior VP, public relations, Cartoon Network, Atlanta, to senior VP, public relations, CNN News Group, Atlanta/New York.

At Comedy Central, New York: Eric Blume, director, promotion marketing, promoted to VP, studio relations and production; Kelleigh Dulany, director, promotion marketing, promoted to VP, promotion marketing.

Beth Coleman, VP, research, Paramount advertising services, New York, named VP, ad sales research, Spike TV, New York.

Antony Root, executive producer, ABC, VH1 and USA, Los Angeles, named senior VP, international production, Sony Pictures Television International, Europe, based in London.

At Sony Pictures Television, Culver City, Calif.: Eric J. Marx, VP, domestic television product status, promoted to senior VP; Scott Johnson, manager, upped to executive director.

Journalism

Desiree Horton, pilot/reporter, Helinet Aviation, Los Angeles television stations, joins KTLA Los Angeles as pilot/reporter, KTLA Morning News.

Johnny Mountain, weathercaster, KABC Los Angeles, joins KCBS Los Angeles, as weekday 5, 6, and 11 p.m. weathercaster.

Radio

Hester Furman, music director, WNYC(FM) New York, to music director, WQXR New York.

At Eastman Radio: Mark Mayfield, VP/sales manager, Christal Radio, Atlanta, named VP/sales manager, Atlanta; Dan Bershad, manager, Katz Radio, Philadelphia, named VP, sales, New York; Mark DeCloux, VP/director, sales, McGavren Guild Radio, San Francisco, named sales manager, San Francisco.

Jimmy Feick, senior account executive, Interep, Los Angeles, named senior account executive, Clear Channel Radio Sales, Los Angeles.

Ron Kopnick, senior account executive, WNIC Dearborn, Ill., becomes account executive, WKBD Detroit.

Ted Alexander, on-air personality, Entercom, Norfolk, Va., named morning-show co-host, WWDE (FM) Hampton, Va.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Heather Ross, senior account executive, Goodman Media International, New York, trade publicist, corporate communications, Rainbow Media Holdings, New York.

Steve Mullen, account executive, Los Angeles Dodgers team, Blair Television, Los Angeles, named group sales manager, Los Angeles Kings team.

At mPRm, Los Angeles: Ariel Carpenter, independent public relations consultant, SatellitePR, Los Angeles, re-joins as VP, emerging media and technology (EMT) practice; Jennifer Lopez, account executive, The Angellotti Co., Studio City, Calif., returns as senior account executive, film practice; Elana Altshuler, account executive, EMT practice, promoted to senior account executive; Tom Chen, account executive, home entertainment and television, promoted to senior account executive; Katie Sanseverino, account executive, promoted to senior account executive; Laura Howell, account coordinator, upped to account executive, film; Katie Watson, account coordinator, upped to account executive, general entertainment; Ayn Allen, public relations assistant, promoted to account coordinator, EMT; Tracy Forrester, public relations assistant, promoted to account coordinator, general entertainment; Kate Hubin, public relations assistant, promoted to account coordinator, film.

Denise Gundzik, closing/escrow agent, Metropolitan Title Co., Milwaukee, joins Bader Rutter & Associates, Milwaukee, as assistant media planner/buyer, media group.

At Trylon Communications, New York: Ronni M. Faust, marketing/communications consultant, Syndicated Network Television Association, New York, named senior VP/managing director; Blanche Frankel, executive VP/general manager, Assouline, Paris, named VP, strategy and planning; Rebeca Schiller, VP, consumer and technology groups, Child's Play Communications, New York, appointed VP, client services.

Technology

Brian McConnell, Western regional sales manager, Sierra Automated Systems, Burbank, Calif., rejoins Harris Corp., Henderson, Nev., as district sales manager, Western region, radio broadcast systems.

Allied Fields

At BMI: Catherine Brewton, assistant VP, promoted to VP, writer/publisher relations, Atlanta; David F. Bills, director, online communications and Web­master, New York, promoted to senior director; Darlene Rosado, manager, marketing, media licensing group, New York, promoted to director.