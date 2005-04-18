Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Marita Rivero, GM, WGBH Radio, Boston, named GM, WGBH Radio and Television, Boston.

Chris Jadick, news director, WAVE Louisville, Ky., named news director, WFTS, Tampa, Fla.

Steve Bailey, manager, affiliate marketing and broadcast services, The WB Television Network, Burbank, Calif., appointed VP, promotions, ACME Television LLC, Santa Ana, Calif.

Brian Paul, manager, sales/marketing, KAPP Yakima, Wash./KVEW Kennewick, Wash., named station manager, both stations.

Cable TV

Taylor Nipper, senior marketing director, Knology Inc., West Point, Ga., named director, marketing, Comcast North Atlanta system.

Programming

At HBO, Los Angeles: Kary Antholis, VP, HBO Films, named senior VP, miniseries, HBO Films; John Murchison, director, HBO Entertainment, promoted to VP, miniseries, HBO Films.

At Oxygen: Aaron Meyerson, senior VP, non-fiction programming, Fox TV Studios, Los Angeles, named SVP, development and production, Los Angeles; Cynthia Ashworth, partner/GM, Kirshenbaum Bond & Partners, New York, named senior VP, marketing, New York.

At Hallmark, Los Angeles: Scott Anderson, VP, programming and acquisitions, Hallmark Channel, promoted to senior VP, programming and acquisitions, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel; Jess Aguirre, VP, research, Hallmark Channel, promoted to senior VP, research, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel; Jim Bennett, director, technical operations, Hallmark Channel, promoted to VP, technical operations, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel. At Hallmark, Atlanta: Jodi Falkenthal, account executive, advertising sales, Southeast region, Hallmark Channel, promoted to VP, advertising sales, Southeast region, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel. At Hallmark, Chicago: Laura J. Lee, director, promoted to senior director, Central region, network distribution and services, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel.

Michelle Rice, VP, distribution strategy and operations, TV One, Silver Spring, Md., promoted to senior VP, national accounts and affiliate marketing.

Peter Tarshis, director, programming, The Biography Channel, New York, promoted to VP, programming.

Jedd Gold, director, marketing, DIC Entertainment, Burbank, Calif., promoted to VP, marketing.

Cyndy Cecil, creative director and executive producer, Showtime Networks, New York, named VP, programming, Mag Rack, New York.

Dennis Johnson, director, public relations, FSN West and West 2, Seattle, named executive director, publicity and corporate communications, GSN, Santa Monica, Calif.

Jim Brown, manager, programming and new media, Insight Communications, New York, named director, operations, WWE Enterprises, Stamford, Conn.

Neil Goldberg, senior VP, programming, TVN Entertainment, and Beverly Doughty, senior VP, marketing TVN, team up to form On Demand Media Group, Los Angeles.

Promoted to director, format sales, at Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution: Denis Cantin, sales manager, formats and factual programming, Paris; Jennifer Harrington, sales manager, formats and unscripted U.S. series, London.

At NBC Universal, government relations, Washington: David E. Green, VP/counsel, technology and new media, Motion Picture Association of America, Washington, named senior counsel, public policy development; Alec French, minority counsel, House Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, the Internet and Intellectual Property, Capitol Hill, named senior counsel, government relations.

At Sí TV, Los Angeles: Dotty Ewing, senior VP, marketing and on-air promotions, Playboy Entertainment Group, Los Angeles, joins as senior VP, marketing; Mark Zelenz, VP of media distribution, Bloomberg Television, cable and satellite sales, New York, named executive director, affiliate sales and marketing, Eastern region; Oscar Ordaz, director, affiliate marketing, NBC Universal Cable, New York, named director, affiliate sales and marketing, Eastern region; Lillian Casares, director, affiliate sales, national accounts, HSN, St. Petersburg, Fla., named director, affiliate sales and marketing, Western region; Brenda Lacy-Davis, VP, business and legal affairs, ABC Family (formerly Fox Family Channel, Los Angeles, named executive director, affiliate business affairs; Jennifer Long, account manager, MTV Networks, Los Angeles, joins as account manager, Western region; and Karen Alcoba, account manager, Eastern Region, Elsevier, New York, named account manager, Eastern region.

Journalism

Jessica Ettinger Gottesman, anchor/reporter, Bloomberg Television and Radio, New York, joins WINS(AM) New York as anchor.

Lauren Jiggetts, anchor/reporter, Channel One News, Los Angeles, named full-time general assignment reporter, The Ten O' Clock News, WLVI Boston.

Josh Hodell, weekend meteorologist, WBRE Wilkes Barre, Pa., promoted to chief meteorologist.

Radio

Lynn Bruder, president, WKSZ(FM)/WPLY(FM) Philadelphia, Greater Media Radio Inc./Radio One, appointed VP/GM, WRDW(FM) Philadelphia.

Robert Fabian, VP/director, sales, Dallas region, D&R Radio, named VP/regional manager, Eastman Radio, Dallas.

Chris Edmonds, GM, WGUN(FM) Atlanta, to GM, Atlanta station cluster, WAEC(AM) and WWWE(AM).

Rhea Zako, senior account executive, Eastman Radio, Detroit, named manager.

Joe Winner, consultant, WXEG(FM) Beavercreek, Ohio, named host, midday radio show/promotions coordinator, WXKB(FM) Cape Coral, Fla.

Dayna Steele, founder, TheSpaceStore.com, Clear Lake, Texas, returns to KXYZ(AM) Houston, Monday-Friday, 3-4 p.m.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Julie Thompson, senior VP/corporate affairs director, Leo Burnett Worldwide, Chicago, appointed executive VP.

Jennifer Weingroff, VP, marketing and media relations, Paramount Television, Hollywood, Calif., named VP, communications, CBS Paramount International Television.

At Sony Pictures Television International, London: Iwona Hordziej, sales manager, Central and Eastern Europe, promoted to sales director; Oi Yee Wong, sales executive, Indigo Film & Television, London, appointed sales executive, Central and Eastern Europe.

Leslie Scott Griffin, senior account manager, WOGL(FM) and WDAS(AM)/(FM) Philadelphia, joins Clear Channel Katz Advantage as director, multicultural marketing, New York.

At Sony Pictures Television International: Annie Yim, sales manager, Asia, promoted to director, licensing, Asia; Yeung Yeung Tso, sales manager, China, named director, licensing, China.

At Insight Media: Patrick Byrne, regional VP, National Cable Communications, Chicago, named director, sales, Chicago; Jim Kizer, director, sales, Illinois, promoted to regional VP.

Howard Katz, chief operating officer of NFL Films, New York, named senior VP, media operations, NFL, New York.

Tina Fogliano, national sales assistant, FSN Florida, Sunrise, Fla., named local account executive.

Aamina Gant, assistant, writer/publisher relations department, BMI, Los Angeles, named associate director, writer/publisher relations.

Technology

Nancy Kato, VP, global compensation, Hewlett-Packard, Palo Alto, Calif., joins TiVo Inc., Alviso, Calif., as VP, human resources.

Dave LeBuhn, national account manager, General Cable, Denver, named product line manager, television broadcast systems, broadcast communications division, Harris Corp., Cincinnati.

Allied Fields

Michael Berg, broadcast and cable attorney, Vinson & Elkins,

Washington, opens the Law Office of Michael D. Berg, Washington.

Rick Feinblatt, senior VP, Greater Media, Inc., Philadelphia, named to the Associated Press Broadcast advisory board.

Helen Rosenberg, formerly executive VP/CFO, Focus Features/USA Films, Los Angeles, named chief financial officer, West Coast, Nielsen Entertainment, Los Angeles.

Thom Paulson, GM, Interlochen Public Radio, Interlochen, Mich., elected president, Michigan Association of Public Broadcasters, Lansing, Mich.