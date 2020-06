Fates & Fortunes

What’s your fate?

Broadcast TV

Will Sliger, director, creative services, KPHO Phoenix, named VP/director, creative services, WBBM Chicago.

At LIN TV Corp., Providence, R.I.: Scott Blumenthal, regional VP, Midwest region, named co-vice president, television; Ed Munson, regional VP, East Coast, named co-vice president, television.

At KTVT Fort Worth, Texas, and KTXA Arlington, Texas: Kyle Brawner, Viacom spot sales account executive, named national sales manager; Glenn Coleman, account executive, promoted to local sales manager; Denise Finch, account executive, named local sales manager.

Cable TV

At Comcast Spotlight: Lori Bell Shuk, senior director, research and marketing, Midwest division, promoted to VP; Dan Buemi, manager, research, Michigan region, promoted to director; Scott Holmen, general sales manager, Chicago, promoted to director, retail sales, Chicago; Sam Bono, manager, business operations, Chicago, upped to director.

Rick Attanasio, senior VP, network operations, Comcast Commercial Services, and VP, engineering and implementation, Comcast Business Communications, joins Comcast Cable, Eatontown, N.J., as regional VP, telephony and commercial service operations, New Jersey region.

At Bright House Networks Florida Group Office, Orlando, Fla.: Brian J. Chang, strategic marketing manager, software marketing, Sun Microsystems, Santa Clara, Calif., named senior director, product development; Kelly Crouse, manager, business process improvement, Sprint, Orlando, named director, marketing strategy and development; Kena Lewis, VP, marketing and communications, Heart of Florida United Way, Orlando, appointed director, public affairs and communications; Reinaldo Llano Jr., assistant manager, finance and operations, office of corporate responsibility, Time Warner, New York, named manager, community relations; Rick Chattin, profit and loss analyses/revenue and expense forecasts, Central Florida division, named senior group financial analyst, Florida Group Office.

Keith J. Cocozza, director, corporate communications, Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn., promoted to senior director.

Programming

Brooke Bowman, executive director, programming and development, ABC Family, Burbank, Calif., promoted to VP.

Patrick Younge, head of programs and planning, BBC Sport, London, named executive VP/general manager, Travel Channel, Silver Spring, Md.

Andrew Snyder, director, Midwest and East Coast advertising sales, ESPN.com, named VP, iMedia advertising sales, Discovery Networks U.S., New York.

Robert Edney, VP, Eastern regional ad sales, A&E Television Networks, named VP, sales strategy and development.

At CBS Marketing Group, New York: Kathie Broyles, VP/creative director, print advertising, named senior VP/creative director; Kathie Culleton, VP, marketing operations and media planning, named senior VP, marketing and media operations; Jeff Kreiner, VP/creative director, CBS News advertising and promotion, named senior VP/creative director; Ileene Mittleman, VP, advertising and creative services, named senior VP; Jack Parmeter, VP, on air promotion, named senior VP.

At Fuse network, New York: Bill Rosolie, senior VP/director, advertising sales, television group, TV Guide, named senior VP, advertising sales; Joe Glennon, senior VP, distribution and affiliate marketing, Western division, AMC, Fuse, Fuse on Demand, IFC, WE, Mag Rack and Sportskool, promoted to senior VP, distribution.

Charles Hendrickson, managing director/treasurer, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, Boston, appointed chief financial officer, ImaginAsian TV, New York.

Technology

John Penney, VP, business development, HBO, appointed executive director, strategy and advertising management, Project Lightspeed, SBC Communications Inc.

At Media Distributors: Jack James, senior account manager, Southeast region, Quantegy Recording Media sales, named senior account executive, Southeast region; Glenn Stansbery, account manager, Mid-Atlantic/Northeast regions, Quantegy Recording Media sales, named senior account executive, Mid-Atlantic region.

Lee Salas, VP, syndication sales distribution, Modern Video, Burbank, Calif., named U.S. West Coast sales manager, Teletrax, Hollywood, Calif.

Journalism

At FSN: Ron Gralnik, director, production, FSN, Los Angeles, promoted to coordinating producer; joining The Southern California Sports Report at FSN West and FSN West 2, Los Angeles: Patrick O’Neal, host, Totally Football, The Ultimate Fantasy Football Show, Fox Sports Net West, Los Angeles, named anchor/reporter; Priscilla Hojiwala, anchor/sports reporter, TVG, Los Angeles, named reporter.

Mona Lee Locke, First Lady, Washington state, Seattle, becomes anchor and reporter, Eyewitness News, KIRO Seattle.

Kerry Phillips, anchor, AM and noon newscasts, KOSA Odessa, Texas, and KCRS(AM) Midland, Texas, joins Independent News Network, KLJB Davenport, Iowa, as anchor/producer.

Radio

Karl Gehrke, host/producer, WCAL Northfield, Minn., named producer, classical music service, Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul.

Jim Millis, local sales manager, Regent Communications, WGNA(FM) Albany, N.Y., and WNBT(FM) Wellsboro, Pa., named local sales manager, Time Warner Media Sales, Albany.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Michael Hayes, head of media services and strategic planning, 10th Degree, Irvine, Calif., named VP, interactive marketing, Initiative, Los Angeles.

Mike Donahue, sales manager, Petry Television Sales, Boston, named manager, Continental Television Sales, Boston.