Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

At WFXL, Albany, Ga.: Jenny Collins, general sales manager, promoted to general manager; Deborah Owens, business manager, promoted to station manager.

At The Scripps Networks emerging media division, Knoxville, Tenn.: Mark Quinn, VP, national accounts, affiliate sales, appointed VP, distribution and new business development; Scott Brun, senior producer, creative services, HGTV, Knoxville, named director, programming library; Sue Clark, director, emerging media, upped to VP, emerging media; Carrie Conyngham, programming coordinator, VOD and broadband, promoted to manager, programming.

Andy Stavast, VP, television sales, Metro Networks/Westwood One, Minneapolis, named general sales manager, KSTC Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Ken Bauer, promotion manager, KCTV Kansas City, Mo., promoted to creative services director.

Lindsay LeBoyer, account executive, C2Media, Chicago, named account executive, WBBM Chicago.

Layne Rawson Walker, national sales manager, KWBP Salem, Ore., named national sales manager, KNTV San Jose, Calif.

At WBDT Springfield, Ill.: Krista Evans, account executive, Clear Channel Radio, Chicago, joins as account executive; Allen White, account executive, WTVW Evansville, Ind., joins as account executive.

Cable TV

Jeffrey M. Zimmerman, VP/assistant general counsel, Time Warner Cable, Stamford, Conn., promoted to senior VP/deputy general counsel.

Journalism

Anzio Williams, assistant news director, WESH Daytona Beach, Fla., named news director, WDSU New Orleans.

Lu Parker, host, Great Day SA, KENS San Antonio, named co-anchor News @ Ten: Weekend Edition, KTLA Los Angeles.

Jennifer London, freelance correspondent, MSNBC, Los Angeles, named staff correspondent.

Anne-Marie Green, reporter, CITY-TV, Toronto, joins KYW(TV) Philadelphia, as a reporter.

Elizabeth Hart, meteorologist, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Hunt Valley, Md., named morning meteorologist, WFOR Miami.

Elizabeth Hur, reporter, Capital News 9, Albany, N.Y., named reporter, KTVX Salt Lake City.

Alexis Taryn, assistant director, The Apprentice, NBC, Burbank, Calif., named producer, On Q Live, Q Television Network, Palm Springs, Calif.

Programming

Pamela Kaufman, senior VP, Nickelodeon marketing, New York, promoted to executive VP, marketing and worldwide promotions, Nickelodeon.

Amy Carney, senior VP, advertiser sales and operations, Sony Pictures Television, New York, promoted to executive VP.

Mary Corigliano, VP, marketing, FUSE, New York, named senior VP, marketing, Court TV, New York.

Christie K. Legg, director, Inspirational Life Television, Charlotte, N.C., promoted to VP.

Keira Alexandra, director, on-air design, Sundance Channel, New York, named VP/creative director.

Glenn Dolce, director, advertising sales, AMC/WE networks, New York, named VP, advertising sales, eastern region, The Outdoor Channel, New York.

Radio

At American Urban Radio Network, New York: Vernon Wright, senior VP, sales, promoted to executive VP, sales and new business development; Michelle Jennings, managing partner, Currie Jennings LLC, New York, appointed senior VP, marketing operations.

Joshua Rahn, senior director, Integrated Marketing Services, SonyBMG Music, New York, named VP, integrated marketing solutions, national sales, Univision Radio, New York.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Linda Narbey, VP, account director, MPG Arnold Advertising, Boston, joins MediaCom as senior VP/group planning director, New York.

Sande Bovis, senior VP/associate director, national broadcast, Universal McCann, New York, named managing partner/director, national broadcast, Mediaedge:cia, New York.

Hillary Smoot, director, public relations, Tropicana Resort & Casino/Official All Star Café at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, named VP, Schwartzman & Associates, Los Angeles.