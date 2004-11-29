Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Elliot Simmons, local sales manager, WLNY Riverhead, N.Y., promoted to VP/director, sales.

Joe Johnston, manager, sales marketing, KSTC Minneapolis, named director, marketing.

Curtis Miles, director, creative services and production, WVEC Hampton, Va., named creative services director, WVEC Durham, N.C.

At KPIX San Francisco: Maddie Griggs, account executive, named national sales manager; Nancy Pinnella, account executive, TeleRep, San Francisco, named account executive.

Peter Noll, assistant manager, promotions, KCRA Sacramento, Calif., named director, creative services, KJRH Tulsa, Okla.

Programming

Art Cohen, senior VP, ACTV, New York, named senior VP, ad sales, Turner Media Group, New York.

Chris McCumber, senior VP, on-air promotion, USA Network, New York, promoted to senior VP, marketing and brand strategy.

Nancy Kanter, VP, original programming, Disney Channel, Burbank, Calif., promoted to senior VP.

At Starz Encore Group, Englewood, Colo.: Emilio (Che Che) Mata promoted from VP, creative services, to senior vice president, on-air promotion; Ray Milius, VP, technology, promoted to senior VP, programming operations; James Porter, executive director, post-production and operations, named VP, post-production and Broadcast Operations Center.

At ESPN, Bristol, Conn.: Justin Connolly, director, business strategy, promoted to VP; Lori Conkling, director, national accounts, promoted to VP; John Porio, director, national accounts, Eastern division, promoted to VP, national accounts; Robyn Remick, executive director, affiliate sales, Eastern region, promoted to VP, integrated marketing.

Marc Buhaj, executive director, programming and acquisitions, Turner Entertainment Networks Asia, Hong Kong, named VP, programming and scheduling, Cartoon Network and Boomerang.

Ron Geraci, VP, research, Nickelodeon, New York, named senior VP.

At The Weather Channel, Atlanta: Chuck Herring, VP/general manager, The Weather Channel Radio Network, named VP/general manager, Weatherscan; Vicki Hamilton, senior VP, shared services and IT operations, The Weather Channel Companies, named general manager, The Weather Channel Radio Network.

Ken Lo, managing director, BDC & Co., Hong Kong/Shanghai, appointed VP, business development, Sony Pictures Television International, Asia, Hong Kong.

At Television Korea 24, Los Angeles: Heather Yoon, manager, news/director, production and programming, Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), Los Angeles, named director, broadcasting; Nancy Ahn, director, advertising sales, KBS Los Angeles, named director, advertising sales; John H. Chi, VP, strategic marketing, Citynet, named director, marketing.

Journalism

Olga Ospina, anchor, English and Spanish newscasts, Independent News Network, Davenport, Iowa, named 5 p.m. anchor, KION Monterey, Calif.

Cable TV

Robert E. Shema, regional senior director, government and community affairs, Comcast, Pittsburgh, named VP/chief operating officer, American Cable Association, Pittsburgh.

At Charter Communications, Southeast operating division, Atlanta: Jim Neander, director, project management office for VoIP deployment, Cox Communications, Atlanta, appointed director, telephony operations; Sherita Ceasar, VP/general manager, SciCare Broadband Services sector, Scientific Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Ga., appointed VP/general manager, Georgia operations; Bill Sweeney, director, sales and marketing, Charter operations, Birmingham, Ala,. promoted to VP, sales and marketing.

Chris Melby, regional account executive, Comcast Spotlight, Indianapolis, promoted to local sales manager, Comcast Spotlight, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

At Clear Channel: Julie Lane, VP/manager, marketing dimensions, Katz, Dallas, named VP/associate managing director, marketing business development team, Clear Channel Katz Advantage, Dallas; Pamela Godfrey, VP/New York sales manager, named VP/associate managing director, marketing business development team, Clear Channel Katz Advantage, New York; Raul Calvo, VP, sales, Clear Channel Radio Sales Hispanic, New York, named VP/director, sales; Tanya Braidman, manager, Katz marketing dimensions, Clear Channel Advantage, Chicago, promoted to VP/director, marketing advantage.

Kevin Moore, senior media buyer, Johnson & Johnson at Universal McCann, New York, named East Coast account executive, PIC-TV, New York.

Allied Fields

Manish Jha, senior VP, ESPN Mobile, elected president, National Association for Multi- ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC), New York.

Appointed to the board of directors at BroadLogic Network Technologies, San Jose, Calif.: Mike Hayashi, senior VP, advanced engineering and subscriber technologies, Time Warner Cable; Mark Leschly, managing partner, Rho Ventures.

