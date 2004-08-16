Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Cable TV

TOM PIERCE, marketing director, Comcast Cable, North Puget Sound, Wash., named VP, marketing and sales, Seattle.

Bruce Thomas, executive VP, Yankees Entertainment and Sports network, New York, named general sales manager, Monterey Bay, Calif., market, Comcast Spotlight, San Francisco.

Programming

Michael Cascio, executive VP/general manager, Animal Planet, Silver Spring, Md., named senior VP, production, National Geographic Channel, Washington.

Noel Gladstone, research consultant, Viva & Viva Plus Music Channels, Cologne, Germany, appointed VP, research and development, MTV Networks, Miami.

At TV Guide, Los Angeles: Raymond Shapiro, consultant, Raymond Shapiro & Associates, Los Angeles, named VP, affiliate marketing; Aaron Arntson, account director, affiliate sales, A&E Television Networks, Century City, Calif., appointed director, affiliate sales and marketing, Western region; Kim Gauthier, manager, affiliate marketing, TV Guide, promoted to director, affiliate marketing.

Sean Cohan, manager, corporate strategy and operations, Primedia Inc., New York, named director, international business development, A&E Television Networks International, New York.

Journalism

Miranda Khan, 6 and 10 p.m. weekday anchor, WQAD Moline, Ill., joins WPTV West Palm Beach, Fla. as 5:30 p.m. weekday anchor/consumer investigative reporter.

Bina Roy, reporter, WIBW Topeka, Kan., named reporter, WLWT Cincinnati.

Samantha Swartz, promotion writer/producer, KPIX San Francisco, named senior promotion producer.

Kate Wentzel, meteorologist, WSVN Miami, joins KEYT Santa Barbara, Calif., as chief meteorologist.

Radio

At TNS Media Intelligence, New York: Carl Dickens, senior VP, media sales, and Henry Laura, VP, advertising and agency sales, named Eastern region sales leaders; Maury Moore, VP, sales, named Midwest region sales leader; Libby MacDonald, VP, sales, named Western region sales leader.

At Entercom, Madison, Wis.: Lindsay Wood Davis, chief operating officer, NewRadio Group Wisconsin/Illinois, becomes VP/market manager; Ed Schulz, director, sales, promoted to VP/GM.

At Gospel Music Channel, Atlanta: KEVIN MAGANN, creative director, The Disney Channel/ABC Family, action/adventure block, named director, on-air promotions; Jerry Williams, program director, WVFJ Manchester, Ga., named director, programming, scheduling and acquisitions.

Advertising/Marketing/ PR

Peter Johnson, head, client business unit, IMG, Cleveland, adds chief operating officer.

Technology

Melissa Sabo, national dealer/sales manager, Sentry Technology Corp., Ronkonkoma, N.Y., named national sales manager, closed circuit TV products, video imaging systems division, JVC Professional Products Co., Wayne, N.J.

Ken Edge, freelance designer, Artifact Design, Atlanta, named senior designer.

Allied Fields

Charlie Kennamer, VP, digital engineering, Comcast, Englewood, Colo., named chair, engineering committee, Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Exton, Pa.

Larry Gerbrandt, chief operating officer/senior analyst, Kagan World Media, Southfield, Mich., named senior associate, Alix Partners, Los Angeles.

Nancy Pohanic, schoolteacher, Tucson, Ariz., named account executive, KUAT Communications Group, Tucson.