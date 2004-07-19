Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Dianne Doctor, VP/news director, WCBS New York, promoted to senior VP/news director.

At KGO San Francisco: Daniel L. Mathers, broadcast maintenance engineer, CNN, New York, named engineering management supervisor; David Fortin, broadcast maintenance engineer, C-NET, San Francisco, named engineering management supervisor; Stephanie A. Nuzzo, news producer, KTVK Phoenix, named morning news producer.

Kevin Dorsey, local sales manager, KCNC Denver, promoted to director, sales.

LaBron Harris,

sales associate, Home Depot, Livonia, Mich., joins WWJ/WKBD Detroit as retail sales account executive.

Jeff Schroeder, commercial production manager, WKEF/WRGT Dayton, Ohio, named account executive, WBDT Dayton.

Cable TV

Sandra Colony, VP, communications, Time Warner Cable/ Mystro TV, New York, appointed senior VP, Insight Communications, New York.

Kim Cannon, VP, marketing and sales, Time Warner Cable, Western Ohio division, Kettering, Ohio, named VP/general manager, Time Warner Cable, southwest division, Corpus Christi, Texas.

At Comcast Cable, Philadelphia: Derek Harrar, co-founder/VP, business development, MegaSense, Sunnyvale, Calif., named VP, business development; Alexandra Soumbeniotis, national manager, alternative sales channels, promoted to national director, partnership sales.

Programming

At Oxygen Media, New York: Lisa Gersh Hall, COO, named president; Daniel Taitz, general counsel, named chief administrative officer.

Eric Sherman, VP/general manager, VH1 Classic/VP, MTV/VH1 Digital Television, New York, named senior VP/general manager, VH1 Classic/VH1 Digital Television.

RAUL DE QUESADA, VP, Fox Sports International, Los Angeles, promoted to senior VP and assistant general manager.

Eddie Hill, director of marketing, Nickelodeon, New York, promoted to VP, marketing.

At Food Network, New York: Lynn Brindell, marketing consultant, AOL Time Warner, New York, named senior VP, marketing; Susie Fogelson, director, consumer marketing, promoted to VP.

At TV Guide Channel/TV Guide Interactive, Los Angeles: Margot Davis, director, marketing, ABC Family Channel, Los Angeles, named VP, marketing and promotions; Todd McNulty, VP, on-air promotion, ABC Family, Los Angeles, named VP, on air promotions; Melissa Van Meter, director, ad media, ABC Family, Los Angeles, named VP, marketing and advertising.

At The Inspiration Networks, Charlotte, N.C.: Jim Dickson, director, national accounts, promoted to VP, national accounts, affiliate relations; Farley Lafferty, president/founder, Fort Services, San Diego, joins as director, print and new media production.

Cynthia Weiss, director, marketing, Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia, promoted to VP, marketing.

Journalism

Kate Snow, White House correspondent, Good Morning America, ABC, Washington, named co-anchor, Good Morning America, weekend edition, New York.

Gigi Stone, correspondent, WABC/Newsweek, New York, named anchor/correspondent, ABC News Live, New York.

Rick Sanchez, anchor, WTVJ Miami/interim anchor, WBZL Miami, joins CNN, Atlanta as an anchor.

Chris Wragge, sports anchor, KPRC Houston, joins WCBS New York in the same capacity.

John Huck, sole weekend anchor, KVVU Henderson, Nev., named co-anchor, News at Ten.

Radio

Harve Alan, senior VP, programming, Clear Channel Radio, named director, programming, ABC Radio Networks, New York.

At Minnesota Public Radio, St. Paul, Minn.: Susan Edberg, VP, marketing, promoted to senior VP, marketing and national distribution.

At American Public Media: Valerie Arganbright, on-air fundraising and promotion manager, Public Radio International, Minneapolis, named senior director, on-air fundraising and content services, Minnesota Public Radio/American Public Media, St. Paul; Bill Radke, creator/writer/ host, Rewind, KUOW FM Seattle, named co-host/senior editor, Public Radio Weekend, American Public Media, Los Angeles.

Dianne Harms, director, development, KCCK Cedar Rapids, Iowa, appointed director, membership services, WFUV New York.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Michele Krumper, VP, management supervisor, MediaCom U.S., New York, to senior VP, management supervisor.

Michael Morovich, account executive, Petry Television Inc., New York, named sales manager.

Technology

Appointed VP, sales, at Ascent Media Network Services, New York: Lisa Roberts, VP, sales, Triumph Communications, New York; William Jarr, senior account director, broadcast services, PanAmSat, New York.

Richard Crawford, VP, strategic business unit, CSG Systems, Englewood, Colo., named VP, sales, cable and broadband operations software practice, Telution Inc., Denver.

Joe Fiscina, consultant, CNN, Time Warner center project, New York, joins A.F. Associates, Northvale, N.J., as VP, special projects.

Ramin Farassat, director, marketing/broadcast technologies architect, SkyStream Networks, Sunnyvale, Calif., appointed director, product marketing, RGB Networks, San Mateo, Calif.

Alex Irwin, senior developer, CAF International, Miami, named network administrator, VayaIP, Boca Raton, Fla.

Allied Fields

Barbara A. Gehrig, regional senior VP, Comcast, Maryland/Delaware region, Baltimore, named chairperson, Cable Telecommunications Association of Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, Annapolis, Md.

Leslie Park, corporate legal counsel, Atari Inc., New York, promoted to VP, legal and business affairs, Crown Media Holdings, Los Angeles.

Obituary

Retired Boston University communications professor MURRAY R. YAEGER, PhD, died of cancer June 13 at his home in Kennebunkport, Maine. He was 75.

Among his former students are senior executives, directors, writers and producers at CBS, HBO and ABC and on feature films and documentaries.

Earning a doctorate at the State University of Iowa, Yaeger wrote as his dissertation an analysis of Edward R. Murrow's See It Now on CBS. The research provided him unique access to Murrow in conferences and editing sessions.

He is survived by a brother, Lanny Yaeger.

THEODORA ZAVIN, copyright attorney and president emeritus of The BMI Foundation Inc., died June 21 at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. She was 82.

She is survived by sons Jonathan and Joshua and three grandchildren.