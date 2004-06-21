Fates & Fortunes

What's your fate?

Broadcast TV

Harvey Saxer, VP/general sales manager, KRIV/KTXH Houston, named general sales manager, KHWB Houston.

Tim Noble

, general manager/general sales manager WICU/WSEE Erie, Pa., named president/general manager KRIS/KAJA/KDF Corpus Christi, Texas.

Cable TV

Kevin Walker, regional technical operations manager, Elmhurst, Ill., Comcast, named director, engineering, national division, Time Warner Cable, Mokena, Ill.

Programming

Dennis Patton, consultant, XY.tv, Boston, named COO.

Kristin Stevens, executive director, brand management and executive director, brand strategy, American Online Inc., named VP, marketing, Discovery Networks International, Silver Spring, Md.

Bruce Tyroler, director, research, Lifetime Entertainment Services, New York, promoted to VP.

Sharon Wild, director, program distribution and clearances, promoted to VP, program operations and standards and practices, Pax TV, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Journalism

Anna Werner, investigative reporter, KHOU Houston, joins KPIX San Francisco as chief, investigative unit, Eyewitness News.

Scott Wicks, freelance photographer, Fox Sports, San Francisco, joins KPIX San Francisco Evening Magazine

in the same capacity.

Jackie Johnson, weathercaster/reporter, WSVN Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Fla., joins KCAL/KCBS Los Angeles, as prime time weathercaster.

Radio

Jim Pastor, VP, sales and marketing, Radio Disney, Chicago, named president/general manager, WZZN(FM) and WMVP(AM), ABC Radio, Chicago.

Les Haber, regional underwriting manager, WXEL(TV/AM) West Palm Beach, Fla., joins WKAT(AM) North Miami, Fla., as general sales manager.

At KNX(AM) Los Angeles: Steve Sullivan, national sales manager, named local sales manager; Andrew Del Guercio, account executive, named national sales manager.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

David Lubars, president, Fallon Worldwide/executive creative director, Fallon North America, both Minneapolis, returns to BBDO North America, New York, as chairman/chief creative officer.

Nadia Voukitchevitch, promoted from senior producer to executive producer, Castells & Asociados, Los Angeles.

Roger Resnicoff, freelance producer, WNYW New York, joins Rubenstein Associates Inc. Public Relations, New York, as media specialist.

Cheryl Shelton, programming representative, The B&B Media Group, Dallas/Fort Worth, named sales rep.

Technology

Rafael Fonseca, senior director, product evolution, Cedar Point Communications, Derry, N.H., promoted to VP, product evolution and system engineering.

Mary Turney, regional VP, sales, Telcordia, Piscataway, N.J., promoted to president, operations and network systems.

AT BIAP Systems (Broadband Intelligent Applications): Dan Levinson, executive VP, marketing, Court TV, New York, named executive VP, marketing, New York; Mark Pruneau, VP, marketing and sales, Charter Communications, Fort Worth, Texas, named VP, marketing, Plano, Texas.