Fates & Fortunes

Cable TV

At Comcast Cable: In Philadelphia, Tina Waters, VP, customer sciences, named VP, customer service operations; Mark Allen, senior director, call center development, named VP, customer service development; Eileen Diskin, director, communications, promoted to senior director. In Baltimore, Ken Crooks,

area VP/general manager, Baltimore, promoted to VP, operations, Maryland/Delaware region; Michael Parker, VP, government and regulatory affairs, Greater Detroit/Michigan region, named VP/general manager, Baltimore.

Programming

Mera Cardenas, director, sales and affiliate relations, CNN Newsource, Atlanta, promoted to senior director.

Ronald Plante, VP, programming research, named VP, strategic planning and scheduling, Lifetime Entertainment Services, New York.

Richard Gay, partner, Global Media and Entertainment Practice, Booz Allen Hamilton, Chicago, named senior VP, strategy and business operations, VH1 and CMT: Country Music Television, New York.

Patrick Gleeson, sports account manager, WSB Radio, Atlanta, named advertising and sales manager, Comcast Sports Southeast/Charter Sports Southeast, Atlanta.

Eric Markgraf, senior VP, marketing, Fox Sports Marketing Group, Los Angeles, promoted to executive VP.

Sharon Byrens, VP, original programming, Showtime Networks, Los Angeles, named VP, sponsored films, TNT Originals, Los Angeles.

Matt Monos, director, program planning, TechTV, San Francisco, named director, program planning, TV Guide Channel, Los Angeles.

Valerie Masterson, director, employee relations, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Los Angeles, joins The WB Network, Los Angeles, as VP, human resources.

Technology

Rob Taylor

VP, demand generation, Toshiba, Irvine, Calif., appointed executive VP, Fast Forward Video, Irvine, Calif.

Radio

At ABC News Radio: Gil Gross, fill-in host, Paul Harvey News and Comment, ABC Radio Networks, Los Angeles, adds special correspondent, Los Angeles Bureau; Aaron Katersky, correspondent, KTRH(AM) Houston, joins New York Bureau as correspondent; Christi Landes, assistant program director, KFBK(AM) Sacramento and KSTE(AM) Rancho Cordova, Calif., joins New York Bureau as writer/producer.

Les Hollander, director, sales, Clear Channel, New York, named senior VP/regional manager, Infinity Broadcasting, New York.

Jim O'Connell, VP, commercial development, NFL, London, named VP, Infinity Solutions and Beyond, New York.

Jeffrey T. Hinson, senior VP/CFO, Univision Radio, Dallas, named executive VP/CFO, Univision Communications, Dallas.

Allied Fields

Oliver de Courson,

founder and president, International Creative Exchange, Los Angeles, appointed VP, sales and marketing, Broadcast Text International, Santa Monica, Calif.

Bruce A. Esworthy, VP, finance, Tennessee Education Lottery Corp., Nashville, Tenn., joins BMI, Nashville, as senior VP, finance/CFO.

James O'Hara, senior VP/chief financial officer, Nielsen Media Research, New York, appointed senior VP/CFO, VNU media measurement and information group, New York.

